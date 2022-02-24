IRINA KROLEVETC /iStock via Getty Images

Retail, particularly clothing and apparel retail, is a difficult business in the modern era. Online shopping and intense competition from other brick and mortar enterprises makes this market a difficult one to thrive in. This is true even when it comes to niche, specialty retailers that have developed significant physical footprints over the past few decades. One such company that has exhibited some downside as of late is a firm called The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE). With sales of the company dropping over the past few years, but some improvement seen as a result of continued innovation by management, the company makes for an interesting prospect for investors to consider. Ultimately, there's no denying that this is a risky opportunity. But given how cheap shares are today and how focused the company is on rightsizing its operations, it might not be a bad prospect for patient, long-term investors who don't mind that risk.

Significant changes at The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place operates today as a pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer with operations throughout North America. In addition to designing its own products to sell, the company also manufactures and licenses children's apparel from other players. The company has a significant retail network as well as wholesale operations. According to management, about 90.1% of the company's overall revenue comes from the U.S. market, with the remaining 9.9% attributable to other international operations. This is made possible by the large network of stores the company has had over the years. For instance, as of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, the most recent fiscal year that offers completed financial statements, the business had 640 stores running in the US. A further 101 stores were located in Canada, with another 8 in Puerto Rico. The company also has 230 international points of distribution, such as stores, shop in shops, and e-commerce properties, operating with eight partners spread across 19 different countries. Through these, the company does generate some franchise revenue related to the sale of products as well as various royalties. On the wholesale side, the company also has a relationship with Amazon (AMZN).

Since launching its first location in 1969, the company has grown to have several hundred locations in operation. But due to a change in how consumers shop, management has had to make some difficult choices as of late. Consider that back in 2016, the business had 1,039 stores in operation. This decreased each year, eventually falling to 924 stores by the end of the company's 2019 fiscal year. Then, in 2020, the company's store count plunged to 749, driven by 178 store closures. This has all been part of a plan by the company, with management’s goal being to close 275 stores following the 2020 fiscal year's end. Originally, the objective was to close 300 locations. But management succeeded in renegotiating some of its leases in a way that saves these stores money. Store closures have continued into the 2021 fiscal year. And as of the end of the third quarter of the year, the number of locations in operation was just 703.

Naturally, this has had something of a negative impact on the company. Although revenue actually increased from $1.79 billion in 2016 to $1.94 billion in 2018, it then declined in both 2019 and 2020. In 2019, sales came in at $1.87 billion. And in 2020, it totaled $1.52 billion. Temporary store closures and the short-term closing of many locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant portion of the decline in sales in 2020. And since then, the company has posted something of a recovery. Revenue in the first nine months of 2021, for instance, came in at $1.41 billion. That represents an increase of 34.1% over the $1.05 billion reported one year earlier. That came even as the company's store count fell by 106 year over year and was driven by a 39.3% increase in comparable-store sales.

Even with this upswing in revenue, I would normally be very scared of a company that has been intentionally closing its stores and seeing revenue drop. But there has been one thing that management has made sure to prioritize. And that is its e-commerce operations. Back in 2018, the company generated 28% of its revenue from online sales. This increased to 31% in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a tremendous improvement from there, with digital sales accounting for 55.6% of overall revenue in the first nine months of 2020. Naturally, as the economy has opened up, the contribution made up by online sales has dropped some. But even in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, it was a robust 43.7%. Not only that, in the third quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, digital sales accounted for 45.4% of overall revenue. That's actually up from the 43.9% reported one year earlier. What this demonstrates is that although the company is closing its physical locations, it is offsetting this to some degree by becoming a more digitally oriented enterprise.

Many companies that go through this process struggle to get significant traction and/or they struggle to generate positive cash flows because of the high costs associated with becoming an e-commerce player. But The Children’s Place has actually managed to fare quite well in this regard. Although net income for the company dropped from $73.3 million in 2019 to negative $140.4 million in 2020 and operating cash flow dropped from $177.9 million to negative $35.7 million while EBITDA declined from $342.4 million to $32.5 million, the picture for the business more recently has been looking up. In the first nine months of 2021, for instance, the firm generated a net profit of $148.2 million. That compares to the $148.1 million loss reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from a negative $50.7 million to a positive $67.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, that improvement was even greater, going from a negative $51.2 million to a positive $314.1 million. And EBITDA for the company expanded from a negative $37 million to a positive $364.4 million.

Investors might have a point by saying that this change is temporary, driven in part by inflationary pressures. And there likely is some truth to that. However, if you look at the years prior to the pandemic, cashflows for the company were quite robust. 2019's operating cash flow was greater than what the company achieved in 2018. The adjusted equivalent for this was even greater by comparison. And the EBITDA generated by the company in 2019 was greater than any other year on record dating back to at least 2016. It doesn't help that management has not provided any guidance for the 2021 fiscal year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's continued uncertainty. But it is worth noting that management seems to be bullish because they announced, in November of last year, an additional $250 million share buyback plan as the original $250 million buyback plan has seen its availability dropped to just $48 million.

When it comes to pricing the company, the process can be rather tricky. If we annualize the 2021 results experienced so far, the firm was trading at a price to earnings multiple of just 4.3. This compares to the 12.7 reading that we get if we assume an eventual return to 2019 levels of profitability. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 9.5, up from the 5.2 if we rely on the 2019 data. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is just 2.1, which is down from the 3.3 we get if we use the 2019 data. To put the valuation of the company in perspective, I did decide to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.8 to a high of 8.8. Our 2019 reading would result in our prospect being the most expensive, while the 2021 estimates would make ours the cheapest. The price to operating cash flow multiple ranged from 3.8 to 13. Two of the five companies were cheaper than our target if we rely on the 2019 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company ranged from a low of 2.4 to a high of 4.7. Once again, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect, at least using the 2019 figures, and another one was tied with it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Children's Place 4.3 9.5 2.1 Destination XL Group (DXLG) 7.1 3.8 4.0 Tilly's (TLYS) 6.5 6.1 2.4 Guess? (GES) 8.8 13.0 4.7 Foot Locker (FL) 4.8 5.0 2.4 Shoe Carnival (SCVL) 6.2 4.8 3.3

Takeaway

At present, The Children’s Place is undergoing an interesting transition. I generally stay far away from companies, particularly retailers, that are experiencing significant declines in location count. That is almost always a harbinger of bad things to come. But to see cash flows remain robust and to see how cheap shares are on an absolute basis, not to mention the significant amount of revenue that comes from digital operations already, I cannot help but to think there might be some opportunity here. That said, this clearly is a risky prospect that investors should only get into if they feel the future prospects for the enterprise are encouraging.