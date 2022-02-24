deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

It has been three very difficult years for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) as a result of the continuous turbulence in the automotive industry. First, the labor strike of General Motors (GM) in 2019, to which was added a 6% drop in car sales globally for the same year. Then, in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic crisis, causing the paralysis of almost all the economies of the world at different times of the year. Now, after 2021, inflationary pressures, which have been especially hostile in the automotive sector as a result of the semiconductor shortage, are beginning to be felt in the balance sheet.

It is clear that the industry is not going through a good moment, but Lear has continued to generate strong cash from operations year after year as it always has done, which is a clear sign that the company's ability to adapt to headwinds is very strong. The company now plans to offer a premium version of its seats to its customers thanks to the acquisition of Kongsberg, a comfort seating solutions company, which will expand Lear's presence in the market luxury seating market.

A brief overview of the company

Lear Corporation is a global automotive technology leader that manufactures seating and electrical distribution systems for automakers. The company manufactures seating, electrical distribution, and connection and electronic systems for all major automotive manufacturers globally. It was founded in 1917 and currently has a market capitalization of ~$10 billion, employing over 160,000 workers worldwide. The company was named a supplier of the year by General Motors in 2020 and constantly signs partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers.

Lear Corporation (Lear.com/technology)

The company has historically adopted a growth strategy based on M&A and strategic partnerships with third parties and has rewarded shareholders with growing dividends and aggressive share buybacks. The seating segment provides about 75% of the company's total net sales, whereas the E-Systems segment provides the other 25%. The company has been lately investing in some venture capitals, such as Silicon Valley-based Autotech Ventures and Israel-based Maniv Mobility Venture Capital Fund, in order to support innovation in the automotive sector.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $163.85, which represents a 20.21% decline from all-time highs of $205.34 on June 8, 2018. Shares temporarily fell below $100 in 2020 due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and bounced back to $200 in June 2021. Now, supply chain issues, as well as semiconductor shortages and increases in the price of raw materials are putting pressure on the company's profit margins and volumes, so shares have fallen again to levels below $165. Still, I believe this century-old company has rewarded shareholders enormously in the last decade thanks to growing dividends and aggressive share repurchase programs, so I consider that the current headwinds, which are temporary and do not compromise the company's long-term future, represent a good opportunity to acquire shares at reduced prices and enjoy the ride once these headwinds become a thing of the past.

An aggressive M&A strategy is expanding the company's capabilities

In recent years, the company has acquired other businesses and expanded its product portfolio in order to offer an increasingly wide range of solutions for its customers. Thanks to the company's capacity to generate positive cash, net debt has remained at very stable levels despite all the acquisitions made and the factories opened due to increasing volumes over the years.

In August 2015, the company acquired intellectual property from Autonet Mobile, a developer of communication software and devices for automotive applications. Later in the same year, in November 2015, the company acquired Arada Systems, a Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2X) communications manufacturer.

Continuing with the aggressive M&A strategy, in April 2017, the company acquired Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business, which delivered €300 million in annual sales from five countries in Europe and North Africa, for €286 million. The business offers seat assembly, structures, mechanisms, and covers, and operates for many major automakers, including Daimler, Peugeot Citroen, Renault Nissan, and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Later in the same year, in December 2017, the company acquired Exo Technologies, an Israel-based developer of GPS technology for autonomous and connected vehicles that operates in Israel and California.

In April 2019, the company acquired Xevo, a leading automotive software supplier that designs solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices, for $320 million. And after two years of pause in the M&A strategy, in March 2021, the company acquired M&N Plastics, an injection molding specialist based in Michigan that manufactures engineered plastic components for automotive electrical distribution applications.

Finally, in October 20221 the company announced it will acquire Kongsberg Automotive’s Interior Comfort Systems business unit, which manufactures comfort seating solutions: massage, lumbar, seat heat, and ventilation. Lear will pay €175 million for the acquired business and expects to generate annual sales of $300 million. This acquisition has the potential to provide upgrades to the company's current seats, allowing it to add them for a premium price.

Net sales are returning to the growth path

The company's sales have increased steadily over the years, largely driven by acquisitions. The company has also continuously increased production capacity by opening new facilities and expanding existing ones. To make a summary of recent expansions, in March 2018, the company announced the expansion of its automotive seating structures manufacturing facility in Valença, Portugal, and in August 2018, it opened a 156,000 square feet seat manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan.

Net sales declined by 6.33% in 2019 due to a 6% decline in global vehicle production and the weakness of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. A labor strike in General Motors, the company's largest customer, also impacted the company's results for that year. The coronavirus pandemic crisis caused a further decline of 13.95% year over year in 2020. Things started to stabilize in 2021 as net sales increased by 13.36%, but semiconductor shortages now represent a major risk for the coming quarters.

Lear Corporation net sales (10-K filings)

In June 2021, the company signed a joint development agreement with IMS Connector Systems GmbH, a German manufacturer of high-speed Ethernet solutions for automotive applications, to design and manufacture network architectures for next-generation vehicles. The two companies are expected to begin production in 2023. A bit later, in September 2021, the company signed an agreement with Hu Lane, a Chinese manufacturer of world-class automotive connector products, in order to expand the company's vertical integration manufacturing capabilities in the connection systems segment.

The company's operations are geographically well-diversified as it reported 39% of net sales in North America in 2021, 35% in Europe and Africa, 22% in Asia, and 4% in South America.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the price to sales ratio stands at 0.513, which means the company generates $1.95 in sales for each dollar held by investors in shares, annually. This means that investors are beginning to place less value on the company's sales, and while it is true that the company still has to recover some of the lost sales in 2019 and 2020, we have to take into account that current inflationary pressures, as well as supply chain issues, labor shortages, and semiconductor shortages, could put more pressure to the price of shares in the short-to-medium term. For this reason, I believe that although shares are offering us a good entry opportunity, this should be done by keeping an extra bullet in case the current headwinds last longer than expected and offer even better opportunities in the near future.

Margins have been under pressure for 3 years

The company's gross profit margin and EBITDA margin have declined steadily in the 2019-2021 period. The labor strike in General Motors caused adjusted operating margins to decline significantly in 2019. Lower volumes due to declining volumes in the automotive industry also caused damage to the company's margins for that year. Then, in 2020, margins were significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic crisis as volumes fell due to shutdowns worldwide. After a significant recovery in the second half of 2020, a series of headwinds, including the increase in the price of raw materials and semiconductor shortages, caused another serious impact on both gross profit margins and EBITDA margins in 2021. Still, the company has managed to produce positive EBITDA year after year, even during the coronavirus pandemic year, which is a sign that the company can be profitable even during hard times.

Data by YCharts

In this sense, the gross profit margin during the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.55%, which is lower than the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin of 7.23%. EBITDA margin of 4.68% also represented a deterioration in the company's profitability compared to the trailing twelve months' EBITDA margin of 6.48%. This means that inflationary pressures and semiconductor shortages worsened at the end of the year for the company. The management is now planning to acquire Kongsberg with the aim of offering extra features for seats like thermal comfort in order to improve margins. Those additional accessories present a great opportunity to increase profit margins on sales for customers like Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Land Rover, which should offset part of the impact on margins of current headwinds.

The current debt level is very manageable

The company enjoys an overall robust balance sheet with $1.32 billion in cash and equivalents. In 2021, margin pressures due to the current headwinds have caused an increase in net debt as a result of greater use of cash and equivalents and a slight rise in long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

Interest expenses for 2021 were $91.8 million while the company achieved positive cash from operations of $670 million despite margin pressures. In this sense, I believe the current debt level is very manageable as the company has achieved enough positive cash from operations year after year to cover interest expenses easily. Furthermore, the company issued new lower-cost debt in 2021 and extended debt maturities. Still, we must not forget that the company makes very high use of CapEX to stay in business and has to cover the dividend payment each quarter.

Dividends have been restored

In March 2020, the company temporarily suspended the dividend and share repurchases as a response to the uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Before the suspension, the company raised the dividend for 9 consecutive years to $0.77 per quarter from $0.125 in 2011.

In November 2020, the dividend was reinstated at $0.25 per quarter. Soon after the announcement, in August 2021, the dividend quarterly was raised to $0.50 per share, and in November 2021, the company announced another quarterly dividend raise to $0.77 per share, thus recovering the dividend prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Now that the dividend is restored, the company is offering a dividend yield of ~1.88% at current prices. This is a very acceptable dividend considering the company's cash payout ratio is very low and positions grow over time at relatively fast rates thanks to share buybacks.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash from operating activities (in millions) $820.1 $927.8 $1,271.1 $1,619 $1,783 $1,780 $1,284 $663 $670 Dividends paid (in millions) $58.4 $65.3 $78.5 $88.8 $137.7 $186.3 $186.3 $67.3 $106.7 Interest expense (in millions) $68.4 $67.5 $86.7 $82.5 $85.7 $84.1 $92.0 $99.6 $91.8 Cash payout ratio 15% 14% 13% 11% 13% 15% 22% 25% 30%

The company's cash payout ratio is very low as it is very capital intensive. In fact, $496 million of excess cash from operations after covering the dividend and interest expense were barely enough to cover $452.3 million in capital expenditures in 2020.

This cash shortage didn't improve in 2021 as the remaining cash of $472 million was not enough to cover $585.1 million in capital expenditures either. Still, inventories increased by $170.8 million for the year while accounts payable declined by $218.6 million and accounts receivable increased by $227.7 million, therefore, the reduced cash from operations in 2021 is partly a consequence of an increase in inventories, and the company has actually shown signs of improving cash generation. Now, the company will need to make use of these inventories, as margins are shrinking due to supply chain issues, in order to generate enough cash to cover all expenses in 2022 as the headwinds ease. Before the coronavirus pandemic crisis, however, the company easily covered capital expenditures after meeting dividend and interest payments, so it could be said that it is a problem derived from temporary headwinds.

Buybacks bring huge rewards to long-term investors

Over the past decade, the company has bought back its own shares and removed them from circulation. This means that each remaining share is a larger and larger portion of the company as time passes. Shares outstanding declined by 6.76% from 2015 to 2016, by 3.62% in 2017, by 6.58% in 2018, and by 3.27% in 2019. During 2020, the number of shares bought back was just 0.59% and, in 2021, they again declined by only 0.69%.

Data by YCharts

In February 2020, the management decided to increase share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion, but this program was later suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Now, in 2021, the management is still reluctant to buy back the company's own shares at the rate it used to, and no significant buybacks can be expected in 2022 due to inflationary pressures and supply chain issues. Despite this, in the long term, generous buyback yields could be expected given that the management has shown its great inclination to take advantage of the good years to increase the size of shareholders' shares through this mechanism.

Two major risks worth mentioning

The company's interest expenses of ~$90 million per year are a limitation for the company at a time when transforming sales into actual cash is more difficult than ever. The company has fully restored the dividend in 2021, but it will not be covered as easily as it was before the coronavirus pandemic. Although the cash payout ratio is very low, we must remember that Lear operates in a very capital-intensive industry and must continue to meet large amounts of capital expenditures each year to maintain its leading position. If the company is unable to cover dividends, debt interest expense, and CapEX through cash from operations, it will have to go into debt to do so or cut the dividend again.

Gross profit margins and EBITDA margins fell during the last quarter to lower levels than those reported during the trailing twelve months, which is a clear sign that the company's profitability is seriously deteriorating. The company is expanding its portfolio to respond to the needs of the most demanding customers, which should boost profit margins. Still, 2022 looks like a year full of complications due to further semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues. Therefore, I expect margins to remain lower than historical performance for quite a few quarters.

Conclusion

2022 will likely be a complicated year for Lear due to the tight profit margins that the current supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages are leaving. The company has enough cash on hand to weather these two major headwinds for the quarters to come, but the balance sheet will suffer accordingly. The acquisition of Kongsberg is a perfect fit for the company as it allows to add a premium version of its seats for customers who want a superior experience, improving not only the company's sales but also its profit margins.

I think the current price decline has made the stock look attractive to long-term investors again as headwinds are temporary. The current dividend yield of ~1.88% is quite generous considering that the company has historically shown an enormous ability to buy back its own shares. Furthermore, the current cash payout ratio is very low, which allows the company to invest large amounts of cash in capital expenditures to remain at the forefront of the industry. For that reason, I believe this is a good time to start a position in Lear Corporation now that shares are getting cheaper, but investors willing to do so should seriously consider saving an extra bullet in order to average down if the price falls further due to the great volatility to which the company is subject as a consequence of the uncertainties that 2022 presents.