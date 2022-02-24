Sell Cash-Secured Puts On These 3 Content Kings

remco86/iStock via Getty Images

I have been watching the content industry develop for over two decades now. I remember listening to Mario Gabelli talk about the direction of things in the 1990s and 2000s. I saw Ted Turner merge AOL and Time Warner. I've kept track of the immensely successful John Malone most of my career. I've seen Disney go from kid's movies to become a force in the entertainment industry. I've been enthralled watching comedian turned mogul Byron Allen change the weather of television.

One thing I have learned, is that media breaths. It expands and then contracts. Taking air in and breathing it out. Air being money.

In the past decade we have seen an explosion of content hit markets. There is so much to watch, in my opinion, it's a bit insane. Maybe it even drives some to insanity.

But, the reality of people's and company's limited budgets are now at the forefront as streaming matures. Consumers won't buy a dozen streaming services only to have combined bills far larger than a bloated cable bill ever was. And, companies can't provide top shelf content with such a diluted market.

With share prices and market caps on many media companies having fallen, a new wave of mergers and acquisitions is in the works. We are already seeing some deals getting done, including the massive AT&T (T) and Discovery (DISCA) deal. Soon it will Comcast's (CMCSA) and Paramount's (PARA) turns to be strategic.

Here is an easy two-step way to scale into AT&T, Comcast and Paramount. I mentioned all three stocks in "my top dividend stocks" article earlier this week.

Cash-Secured Put Basics

I have been a cash-secured put seller for over 2 decades now. I was lucky to be trained by a guy who helped write the Series 7 exam section on options that brokers have to take. There is a right way to sell options and it has to do with knowing valuations and monitoring technical conditions.

In the case of cash-secured puts, you want to sell a put on a stock when two things are happening:

the share price of the stock is undervalued by your analysis.

the stock is oversold based on technical measures.

Many people are not technical gurus, so there is a shortcut that I give subscribers (and of course, I just tell them when to sell as well). Simply use the weekly RSI (relative strength index) chart to identify stocks that are oversold or nearly oversold and close to having selling pressure exhaust.

The key there is to use the "weekly chart." What does that mean?

It means that each period is measured at the end of the week. This is different than the defaults you see which are normally set to daily. Remember, charts can be in any time period: minutes, 30 minutes, hours, 4-hours, days, weeks, months... By using the weekly chart you cancel out a lot of short-term trader noise and focus on a longer time period trade.

The time frame you use depends on the length of time you expect to be in a trade. Since most puts we sell are for 3 to 12 weeks, we use a weekly chart.

About the only time we would ever need to consult the monthly charts is during a deep bear market, which happens only 1 to 3 times per decade. Anytime the monthly charts are oversold, just buy stocks in good companies.

By selling a cash-secured put on a stock, you are essentially "scheduling" a purchase of a stock you like at a certain price. If the stock never gets that low, you don't buy it, but you keep the premium for having sold the put, which is a nice consolation price. Think of it as getting paid to set a buy limit order.

In most years, I will sell cash-secured puts 2 or 3 times on a particular stock I already own a little bit of. Sometimes I get put to, other times I don't. It's about 50/50 using my technical approach. I almost always add 5-10% of income against a position annually when combined with 1 or 2 covered call trades as well.

So, what you can see is that selling options is not a hyper active trading approach. It is measured and it is effective. It is a pro move.

My simple slow handed approach generally starts with me buying a starter position in a stock, something along the lines of 1/2% of my portfolio. On a down day, I then sell a cash-secured put that would add another 1% or so if it is put to me. Sometimes I reverse the order depending on market conditions.

Here is some further reading on cash-secured puts:

Cash-Secured Put by Options Industry Council

(Note: unless noted, I am selling regular monthly option expirations.)

Selling Cash-secured Puts On AT&T

As I have discussed, I think AT&T stock is in a great position to rise in price after it completes the deal to spin off Warner Media. They will reduce leverage on their balance sheet and likely be rerated to have a similar valuation dynamic as Verizon (VZ). That will drive share price towards $40.

Coming out of the spinoff, AT&T will be focused on their growing 5G and fiber businesses. I think the 5G has predictable growth. But, there is also a space based catalyst that could make AT&T a global carrier. I also believe that the development of high speed fiber will exceed expectations in a hybrid work world.

There is also an extremely high likelihood that AT&T will compete with ROKU (ROKU) by offering a combined "on the wire" and wireless platform for streaming. For those who own AT&T stock, they will get an awesome "dividend" of shares in Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) which I believe will be among the 5 "must have" streaming services.

I rate AT&T a buy right now.

Notice that weekly RSI was crushed and is retesting now. It probably won't break through to new lows given the lack of sellers as seen on the left hand side. I'm not going to split hairs over a buck or two, it's close to bottom and investors who can get over their emotions and be objective should want this one.

AT&T Technical Basics (Kirk Spano via TradingView)

For those who do not own AT&T shares, I strongly suggest taking at least a 1% position. It is my biggest position right now at 8% of both dividend and growth portfolios. It is in growth portfolios for the spinoff and revaluation of AT&T shares.

I am also a cash-secured put seller on AT&T. The Discovery deal is set to close in the 2nd quarter, so you can't go too far out on these because you want the WBD (that will be their ticker) shares which I believe will trounce the market over the next 5 years. You will also need to stay near the money with your strike price to get good premium.

I am selling the $23 April puts on T.

I am setting my sell price (premium I will receive) at a penny higher than whatever the bid is at the time. Currently, that stands at 87¢.

So, by receiving 87¢ per share, my net cost on the stock if put to me is $22.13, which is far below today's $23.50 and in line with our "bottom fishing" price.

Selling Cash-secured Puts On Paramount

Paramount Global (PARA), the stock formerly known as ViacomCBS, is severely undervalued in my opinion. It is a victim of the Archegos unwind, a week market in general and a weak market in communications stocks in particular.

As the media space breaths in and consolidates, Paramount and their top shelf franchises will be big winners as they trek forward 60 minutes at a time.

Paramount is a clear takeover target as well. There has been rumors of a deal with NBCUniversal, but the odds of that passing regulatory muster are almost zero.

More likely, a company like Alphabet (GOOG) makes a run at them. A Google takeover could look like the AT&T and Discovery merger. If Google bought studio content and added it to their YouTube content, it would similar to the Warner Bros studio content and Discovery's reality content. Alphabet's cloud presence makes them a natural to buy content and add it to their distribution capabilities.

This is just one scenario for Paramount.

I rate Paramount a buy right now.

Notice that, similar to AT&T, weekly RSI was crushed and is retesting now. PARA shares could push towards $20 as the last sellers dry up. I'm not going to split hairs over a buck or two, it's close to bottom and investors who can get over their emotions and be objective should want this one.

Paramount Technical Basics (Kirk Spano via Tradingview)

For those who do not own Paramount shares, I strongly suggest taking at least a 1% position. Paramount is a full 3% position in my dividend portfolios. It is in growth portfolios for the spinoff and revaluation of AT&T shares.

I am selling the $25 May puts on PARA. It is currently selling for $1.25 which represents a 5% premium for 12 weeks holding time or a shade over 20% annualized (quick eyeballing, not counting the days).

That put is well within our buy zone. If it the stock falls to around $20 I will round out the position.

Interestingly, "max pain" is above $25 per share and closer to $30 for May. Maximum pain is where the most people lose their option bet.

Maximum Pain (maximum-pain.com/options/para)

I'm comfortable with the $25 May put as I am fine adding at a net cost of $23.75, which is close to my bottom fishing price.

Selling Cash-secured Puts On Comcast

Comcast is both cable/fiber company and content company with NBCUniversal. Comcast seems to be interested, by their recent joint ventures, in doing some sort of strategic deal. A key deal was to license Paramount content to Comcast cable.

What we could see is Comcast build their cable package around NBCUniversal and Paramount content with the option to add streaming services like Disney+ and HBOMax. In other words, building an "on the wire" and wireless ROKU competitor as I expect AT&T to do.

In this model, Comcast could spin NBCUniversal off, merge it into a smaller network group or sell to a tech company. One thing that won't happen is it won't be allowed to merge with Paramount outright. They noted restrictions in their last 10-K:

"... the prohibition on each of the four major broadcast television networks, ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, from being under common ownership or control with another of the four."

Ultimately, I think splitting Comcast up, even if no new money comes in, is a way to unlock value. I do believe they find a bidder however.

This is a case where I am selling a cash-secured put before buying the stock. While you can clearly buy the stock at the top of our buy zone, but, with a wide buy zone, I prefer to sell a cash-secured put first. I will buy more shares later or sell another cash-secured put if we approach our bottom fishing prices. Wide buy zones are often where I sell a cash-secured put first.

Comcast Technical Basics (Kirk Spano via Tradingview)

I am selling the $45 April puts on CMCSA. It is currently selling for $2 which represents a 4.4% premium for 8 weeks holding time or around 28% annualized (again, quick eyeballing, not counting the days).

Most importantly, that premium gets me further into our buy zone. If the put gets underwater and is still there come early April, I would likely sell another cash-secured put closer to the bottom of the buy zone.

Closing Investment Thought

As you can see, you can add a lot of effective yield to your cash holdings by selling cash-secured puts on oversold and undervalued stocks that you would be fine owning. In fact, selling puts regularly often crushes buy and hold investing if you have patience and this systematic approach.

You can add even more effective income by selling covered calls when prices rise to near overbought and at least slightly overvalued. It's a cycle.

MoSI Option Cycle (Kirk Spano & Options Council)

Most weeks we can find an opportunity or two to sell cash-secured put. With the current stock market correction we are finding more.

I particularly like selling cash-secured puts now as a rebound rally - which I expect soon - would allow most to expire with me holding cash. That is quite likely a place I'd like to be again as I am not certain how the second half of the year is going to turn out.

As you know, I think the Fed is reloading its bazooka and that lower level of liquidity is a problem for stocks and real estate. While I think it is possible the Fed is done "unloosening" much sooner than pundits and forecasters think, it might be a tough second half as I forecast if they don't convince markets they are less hawkish by summer.