Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is one of our favorite semiconductor companies and in our view, is home to decent capital appreciation and ample dividend growth upside. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on numerous secular growth tailwinds and has a promising strategy in place to expand its position in existing markets while pursuing growth opportunities in new markets.

Our fair value estimate for Qualcomm sits at $172 per share, and we think the stock has room for further upside potential as the top end of our fair value estimate range sits at $206 per share, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis (which we will cover in detail in this article). Shares of QCOM are trading at ~$167 per share and yield ~1.6% as of this writing.

Investment Highlights

The company's business is broken down into two key reporting segments. As it concerns its operations that design semiconductor components, with the production of those "chips" outsourced to third parties, these operations are housed within its Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ['QCT'] segment. That includes sales of its chips used for automotive, IoT, handset, and radio frequency front-end ('RFFE') applications. In fiscal 2021, its QCT segment generated $27 billion in revenues and $7.8 billion in earnings before taxes ['EBT'], good for an EBT margin of 29%. For reference, Qualcomm's fiscal year ends in late September.

Qualcomm's other core business reporting segment is its licensing business, Qualcomm Technology Licensing ['QTL']. In fiscal 2021, QTL generated $6.3 billion in licensing revenues and $4.6 billion in EBT, good for an EBT margin of 73%. Qualcomm spent $7.2 billion on R&D expenses in fiscal 2021, equal to over 21% of its revenues, showcasing the company's relentless focus on innovation to stay ahead of its competitors. The firm is a leader in 5G technologies and has been able to use that strength to preserve the financial performance of its lucrative QTL segment.

Back in April 2019, Qualcomm and Apple Inc (AAPL) agreed to drop all litigation and establish a global patent licensing and chip supply agreement. In July 2020, Qualcomm settled its dispute with Huawei and announced that a long-term licensing agreement had been established.

Longer Term Outlook

Over the next decade, Qualcomm expects its addressable market opportunity to grow by $100 billion, reaching $700 billion, according to guidance put out during a big Investor Day event held in November 2021. The company is positioning itself for a future where Apple supplies a greater portion of its own chips for its popular iPhone and other devices. In fiscal 2021, Apple represented over 10% of Qualcomm's revenues as did Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (OTC:SSNLF) and China's Xiaomi.

Qualcomm forecasts that its bread-and-butter, its handset and RFFE businesses, will grow by "at least" ~12% CAGR by fiscal 2024 which is in-line with expected growth at its serviceable available market ['SAM']. The firm is seeking growth from higher end smartphones powered by Alphabet Inc's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Android mobile operating system. We are impressed with the resilience of this business and its promising growth outlook, as Qualcomm executives forecast that the firm will supply just ~20% of Apple's modem chips by fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2021, Qualcomm's handset business generated $16.8 billion in sales and its RFFE business generated $4.2 billion in sales.

As it concerns Qualcomm's incredibly lucrative licensing operations, management noted back in November 2021 that the firm's QTL segment is "expected to maintain its current revenue scale and margin profile" which we appreciate. The aforementioned licensing agreements reached with Apple and Huawei along with Qualcomm's leading position in the realm of 5G technologies supports the outlook for its QTL segment.

To further improve its growth runway, Qualcomm plans to move aggressively to grow its position in markets where it has a toehold via acquisitions and organic growth efforts. For instance, the firm aims to grow its automotive sales from just under $1.0 billion in fiscal 2021 to ~$3.5 billion in five years and ~$8 billion in ten years. Part of this strategy involves Qualcomm working with SSW Partners, an investment partnership, to acquire Swedish firm Veoneer Inc's (VNE) Arriver business which is focused on automotive technology. This deal is worth about $4.5 billion in terms of equity value, and will see SSW Partners retain Veoneer's Tier-1 supplier businesses.

Automotive computing needs are on the rise. Demand for semiconductors and the related software that will enable semi-autonomous and autonomous driving services is growing robustly and should continue to grow at a rapid pace over the coming years. We appreciate Qualcomm's efforts to expand into the auto chip supplier space.

The Internet of Things ('IoT') trend represents another secular growth tailwind for Qualcomm to capitalize on. By fiscal 2024, Qualcomm aims to grow its IoT sales to ~$9 billion from just under $5.1 billion in fiscal 2021. Qualcomm is already a big player in this space, and as everything from appliances to wearable devices are now getting connected to the Internet and requiring increased computing power as a result.

Economic Profit Analysis

The best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital ['ROIC'] with its weighted average cost of capital ['WACC']. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. Historically, Qualcomm has generated substantial shareholder value (ROIC > WACC) and we forecast that will continue being the case over the coming fiscal years.

Qualcomm's 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 74.6%, which is above the estimate of its cost of capital of 9.4%. In the upcoming graphic down below, we show the probable path of ROIC in the years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. Please note that the blue dots represent our "bull" case scenario, the grey line represents our "base" case scenario, and the green dots represent our "bear" case scenario. The solid grey line in the below graphic reflects the most likely outcome, in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate.

The upcoming graphic down below highlights how we generated our estimated WACC for Qualcomm.

Financial Analysis

Qualcomm is a stellar generator of free cash flow, which we define as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. The company generated $8.6 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2021 while spending $3.0 billion covering its dividend obligations and other $3.4 billion covering its share repurchases. Due to Qualcomm generating sizable amounts of "excess" free cash flow, meaning free cash flow after covering its total dividend obligations, we view its payout growth trajectory quite favorably. Qualcomm has a nice dividend growth track record, though share repurchases will compete for capital against its dividend. We view Qualcomm's share repurchases, in moderation, and a solid use of capital given that its stock price is trading moderately below its fair value estimate as of this writing (and has been for some time).

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (period ended December 26, 2021), Qualcomm's GAAP revenues grew by 30% year-over-year and its GAAP operating income rose by 53%. The company experienced strong demand growth across the board for its chips used in handsets (up 42% year-over-year), RFFE (up 7% year-over-year), automotive (up 21% year-over-year), and IoT (up 41% year-over-year) applications. Qualcomm's licensing business grew its sales by 13% year-over-year in the fiscal first quarter.

Qualcomm generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and exited the period with $4.4 billion in net debt on the books (inclusive of short-term debt). In our view, Qualcomm's debt load is manageable given its stellar free cash flow generating abilities and ample liquidity on hand ($11.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and current marketable securities on the books at the end of the fiscal first quarter). Management provided near term guidance in conjunction with Qualcomm's latest earnings report that was favorable, which can be viewed in the upcoming graphic down below.

Valuation Analysis

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, keeping net balance sheet considerations in mind. We think Qualcomm is worth $172 per share under our base case scenario with a fair value range of $138-$206 (the lower rung represents our bear case scenario and the upper rung represents our bull case scenario). The upcoming graphic down below highlights the key valuation assumptions used in our base scenario covering Qualcomm via our enterprise cash flow model.

The near-term operating forecasts used in our enterprise cash flow model, including QCOM's revenue and earnings forecasts, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance. Our cash flow model reflects a compound annual revenue growth rate of 8.1% during the next five years, a pace that is lower than the firm's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 13.9%.

Our cash flow model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 34.8%, which is above Qualcomm's trailing 3-year average. Beyond Year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 3.9% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity. For Qualcomm, we use a 9.4% WACC to discount future free cash flows.

Margin of Safety Analysis

Although we estimate the firm's fair value at about $172 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we show this probable range of fair values for Qualcomm. We think the firm is attractive below $138 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $206 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion. Shares of QCOM are trading below our point fair value estimate of ~$172 per share, so we generally view them as attractive.

Concluding Thoughts

We appreciate that Qualcomm has put a solid plan in place to reduce its reliance on supplying chips to Apple. Moving into the automotive chip supplier industry while growing its IoT business and maintaining its strong position in the handset, RFFE, and licensing space underpins Qualcomm's bright growth outlook. Qualcomm is a great free cash flow generator and is focused on returning cash to shareholders. We are big fans of the company and forecast that the semiconductor company will push through decent per share dividend increases over the coming fiscal years.