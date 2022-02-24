Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

We've been covering the financial players for a while now, and essentially it's all been coming down to the M&A environment for all of them, excepting restructuring focused shops like PJT Partners (PJT). While Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has a well-known restructuring franchise, the HLI results are still very levered in the M&A environment. The party can't go on forever, especially with rate hikes. We think that HLI is getting on the expensive side given that while excellent, its restructuring franchise can't carry the financials through a down cycle. We are becoming more optimistic about PJT every day.

A Q3 Look

HLI's most recent earnings came at the beginning of the month. We see much of the same as with other financial players. Unbelievable growth in advisory businesses focused on M&A, with all end markets, both sell and buy side, both corporate and PE, going absolutely crazy.

HLI Segments (SEC.gov 10-Q Q3 2021)

But on an LTM basis, vast majority of activity has been happening in the straight corporate finance business. Restructuring has actually declined meaningfully by about 50%. Naturally, we are talking about a tough comp with Q3, right after lockdowns eased, being a frenzy in restructuring in 2020. Some declines were expected, but the overall weight of restructuring within the mix does limit HLI's prospects if we hit a down cycle. Even in 2020, the restructuring business was only about 35% of revenues. While relevant, the running financials are being 90% carried by the corporate finance business.

Rate Hikes and Valuation

The HLI management themselves acknowledge that a situation with rate hikes will be helping out restructuring. There isn't much question about this, especially with all the leverage introduced into the system during the pandemic. While HLI is a market leader in restructuring and you can trust them to get their fair share of the benefits of a better restructuring environment, holders should start thinking about whether that recovery might start coming at the expense of what's going on in corporate finance. SPAC deals are slowing down, with greater redemptions and fewer successes lately, and rate hikes are going to make the current transaction velocity difficult to sustain on the buy side, especially with multiples already being so high and leverage being such a foundational source of PE returns.

Financial Sponsor Group HLI (HLI Q3 2021 Pres)

We think that as the price rises, the certainty implied of a continued boom and a far off downcycle becomes more questionable. This becomes especially notable when comparing the multiples with PJT. P/Es around 15-17x for each are very similar on forward financials, representing a polarised view in the markets on what is being expected from M&A. With PJT, you are betting on a turnaround in fortunes, and with HLI, you are betting on a new normal (it never is) of transaction levels in M&A. We would be conservative and start anticipating an eventual turnaround. With PJT already being profitable and unproblematic, there isn't much downside to it either. Their more restructuring dependent business is more likely to have a brighter medium-term future as the continuity of the cycle becomes a question.

Conclusion

We think that it is optimistic to bet on continued M&A transaction levels, especially when hard constraints are coming in from rate hikes on the profitability of leverage. At the same multiple, you can take a counter cycle pick for a reasonable price with PJT. We are definitely going to be looking at them over the coming weeks. While the restructuring franchise could turn around massively as well if we hit a downcycle, the business won't be able to catch the falling giant that will be their corporate finance revenues. There's stability in PJT's prospects, more so than in HLI's.