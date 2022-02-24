Houlihan Lokey's Restructuring Is Not Enough Of A Hedge In A Downcycle
Summary
- HLI benefits as others do in the financial advisory space from the hot M&A market.
- However, they have a major restructuring franchise that has been suffering on its own within the mix.
- While the going is good for HLI for now and the restructuring franchise relevant, PJT is a more opportune play for a downcycle.
- HLI would still suffer in a downcycle despite restructuring, and its current multiple is very much built on the boom continuing a while. We wouldn't risk it.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
We've been covering the financial players for a while now, and essentially it's all been coming down to the M&A environment for all of them, excepting restructuring focused shops like PJT Partners (PJT). While Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has a well-known restructuring franchise, the HLI results are still very levered in the M&A environment. The party can't go on forever, especially with rate hikes. We think that HLI is getting on the expensive side given that while excellent, its restructuring franchise can't carry the financials through a down cycle. We are becoming more optimistic about PJT every day.
A Q3 Look
HLI's most recent earnings came at the beginning of the month. We see much of the same as with other financial players. Unbelievable growth in advisory businesses focused on M&A, with all end markets, both sell and buy side, both corporate and PE, going absolutely crazy.
But on an LTM basis, vast majority of activity has been happening in the straight corporate finance business. Restructuring has actually declined meaningfully by about 50%. Naturally, we are talking about a tough comp with Q3, right after lockdowns eased, being a frenzy in restructuring in 2020. Some declines were expected, but the overall weight of restructuring within the mix does limit HLI's prospects if we hit a down cycle. Even in 2020, the restructuring business was only about 35% of revenues. While relevant, the running financials are being 90% carried by the corporate finance business.
Rate Hikes and Valuation
The HLI management themselves acknowledge that a situation with rate hikes will be helping out restructuring. There isn't much question about this, especially with all the leverage introduced into the system during the pandemic. While HLI is a market leader in restructuring and you can trust them to get their fair share of the benefits of a better restructuring environment, holders should start thinking about whether that recovery might start coming at the expense of what's going on in corporate finance. SPAC deals are slowing down, with greater redemptions and fewer successes lately, and rate hikes are going to make the current transaction velocity difficult to sustain on the buy side, especially with multiples already being so high and leverage being such a foundational source of PE returns.
We think that as the price rises, the certainty implied of a continued boom and a far off downcycle becomes more questionable. This becomes especially notable when comparing the multiples with PJT. P/Es around 15-17x for each are very similar on forward financials, representing a polarised view in the markets on what is being expected from M&A. With PJT, you are betting on a turnaround in fortunes, and with HLI, you are betting on a new normal (it never is) of transaction levels in M&A. We would be conservative and start anticipating an eventual turnaround. With PJT already being profitable and unproblematic, there isn't much downside to it either. Their more restructuring dependent business is more likely to have a brighter medium-term future as the continuity of the cycle becomes a question.
Conclusion
We think that it is optimistic to bet on continued M&A transaction levels, especially when hard constraints are coming in from rate hikes on the profitability of leverage. At the same multiple, you can take a counter cycle pick for a reasonable price with PJT. We are definitely going to be looking at them over the coming weeks. While the restructuring franchise could turn around massively as well if we hit a downcycle, the business won't be able to catch the falling giant that will be their corporate finance revenues. There's stability in PJT's prospects, more so than in HLI's.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.