A Domestic Behemoth

The American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) that we know today was formed from the original merger of American West and US Airways which ultimately merged with American Airlines in 2013. The old American West hub of Phoenix still stands today as part of the new American network along with the former US Airways hubs of Charlotte, Washington Raegan, and Philadelphia. American still maintains its pre-merger hubs of Dallas-Ft. Worth, Miami, Chicago O'Hare, and Los Angeles.

American, combined with its regional partner American Eagle, has the capacity to operate 6,700 daily flights to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American flew 165 million passengers in 2021, making it the largest airline in the U.S. by passenger volume. To put that in perspective, American carried more passengers prior to COVID-19 in 2019 than Alaskan (ALK), JetBlue (JBLU), Spirit (SAVE), Frontier (ULCC), Allegiant (ALGT), Hawaiian (HA), and Sun Country (SNCY) combined. Domestic travel now makes up 85% of American's capacity and the airlines sees it as a strength moving forward in the post pandemic world.

Long-time CEO Doug Parker is on his way out of the role this quarter. Parker was the CEO for American West when they originally merged and stayed in the position through both mergers. Robert D. Isom Jr. will become CEO having previously served as President and COO at American. The transition in the top spot comes at a key inflection point for the company as 5+ years of operational transformation must now pay off.

The Fortress: Hubs & Short-Haul International Travel

So 65% of our network is in our – what we call Sunbelt hubs, Phoenix, DFW, Charlotte, D.C., Miami, that have been extremely robust through the pandemic, and any one of those hubs produce unit revenues, which are well in excess of what our competitors do. Vasu Raja - Chief Revenue Officer - 4th Quarter Earnings Call

The leadership at American spent a lot of time during the Q4 Earnings Call highlighting the strength of their domestic and short-haul international network. That network is built on the back of "fortress" hubs in Dallas (DFW), Miami (MIA), and Charlotte (CLT). It also takes advantage of the operational advantages at Washington Raegan (DCA) and the popular leisure origin and destination (O&D) market of Phoenix.

American provided the chart below in their most recent earnings presentation and shows that Domestic Leisure along with Short-Haul International travel now accounts for 50% of total revenue from 2019.

Miami is the gateway to South America, Central America, and the Caribbean with the latter being a clear strength for the airline with leisure travelers flocking to nearby beach destinations. They also touched on the fact that they have seen high demand for ski resort destinations in the West that are easily serviced from Dallas, Chicago, and Phoenix.

For American it is all about having capacity in the right place at the right time. There probably isn't a better airline outside of Southwest (LUV) that is better positioned for domestic yield growth. More on this later in the article.

The Fleet: Overhaul Nearly Complete

By the end of 2019, American was already in the midst of overhauling its fleet with simplification and standardization a priority. COVID-19 only further cemented and accelerated those efforts.

Retired Fleet

Boeing 757-200

Boeing 767-300ER

MD-80 (Retired in 2019)

Airbus A330-200

Airbus A330-300

Embraer E190

Current Fleet

Boeing 737-800NG/Max

Airbus A319/A320

Airbus A321-200/neo

Boeing 787-8

Boeing 787-9

Boeing 777-200ER

Boeing 777-300ER

American now has just (4) primary aircraft types: Boeing 737, Airbus A319/320/321, Boeing 787, and the Boeing 777. It is easily the most streamlined fleet of the legacy carriers and is only outmatched by Southwest's all Boeing 737 fleet.

American is only scheduled to receive 13 additional aircraft in 2022 and are all Boeing 787-8s once Boeing resolves its certification issues with the FAA. Deliveries for the (50) new Airbus A321XLR variant and remaining (30) Boeing 787-9s should begin in 2023 and continue until 2025.

For investors, this all leads to a much lower and controlled capex spend related to the fleet than in years prior as demonstrated by the chart below.

The Airbus A321XLR will allow American to further expand their network into South America on thinner routes from Miami and Dallas as well as Europe from Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

The Boeing 787-9s were originally meant to replace the capacity of the 767-300ER and A330-200 fleets, but now that all have been retired along with the A330-300s, American will have the option to expand some long-haul flying capacity or use the new deliveries to retire some 777-200ERs earlier than originally scheduled. The oldest 777 in the fleet is now 23 years old.

American Airlines Balance Sheet: High Debt To Weigh On Returns

I'm not trying to over simplify things, but when I look at an airline's balance sheet I am mainly focused on the following. I'll also not that year-over-year comparisons to 2020 can be thrown out the window and I am looking at 2022 to set a new base line for full run rate since 2021 was negatively impacted by the Delta and Omicron variants.

Cash & Restricted Cash $408M Long-term Debt & Finance Leases $35,571M Total Operating Revenues $29,882M Total Operating Expenses $30,941M Operating Loss ($1,059M) Net Loss ($1,993M) Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile "ASM" (cents)* $13.93 Total Operating Cost per ASM (cents)* $14.42 Full Year 2021 Results

*I will expand on my evaluation of ASM in the next section as it is the key metric to evaluate overtime to determine the efficiency of an airline.

There was great improvement in 2021 over 2020, but still lagged 2019 when the company posted Net Income of $1,686M and had Total Debt of $21,454M. American plans to spend the next four years paying down $15 billion in debt to return their total debt load to pre-pandemic levels.

Even with this volatile demand environment, we remain on track with our target of reducing overall debt levels by $15 billion by the end of 2025. Derek Kerr, CFO - Q42021 Earnings Call

Shareholders should be pleased with the commitment and capability to pay down debt going forward, but should also be aware that this will limit, or even entirely prevent, American's ability to return cash to shareholders via dividends or share repurchases.

Most importantly, American expects to return to profitability by 2Q2022 after total revenue may still be down 20% in Q1 versus 2019 levels.

This is far from the best balance sheet in the industry (more on that when I release a comparison article at the end of this series) and investors should weigh the total debt load against industry peers.

RASM & CASM

Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) and Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) is really the best way to compare the operational efficiencies of an airline year-over-year or against another airline.

As we know, not all seat miles are created equal given the variable costs of operating each route in a network. These include the type of aircraft used, airport fees, differences in fare classes, fuel, staffing, etc. As such, it is important to remember that not all revenue or growth in revenue is a good thing. Just because an airline has more capacity or miles flown does not mean it has a greater potential to be profitable. It really boils down to RASM & CASM.

In 2019, American had RASM of 16.05 cents and CASM of 14.98. They grew RASM by 1.7% over 2018 while only increasing CASM by 0.9%. This is good operational performance and allows for profitability.

As I noted above in while covering the balance sheet, RASM was down to 13.93 in 2021 with CASM being comparable to 2019 at 14.42 all leading to a net loss for the year.

American did offer some guidance for 2022 expecting CASM to be up 5% versus 2019 so we can estimate ~15.73. They did not provide specific numbers for RASM, but we can infer that RASM will be higher for the year based on their expectation to return to probability in the final three quarter. I'm not expecting RASM to be materially higher than 2019 since total revenue will be lower than 2019 to start the year, but anything beyond the 16 cent mark would give them a 2%+ spread.

I will have more on how these numbers stack up against their peers in an article at the end of this series.

The Macro Ratings

I touched on the 5 macro trends one should consider when evaluating a play in the overall industry in my introduction to this series. You can read my full article here.

I will be evaluating each airline on all 5 criteria and give a simple +1 or -1 rating. The closer to a total of +5 would indicate a strong macro environment for the airline and -5 would be the inverse.

The Price of Oil - (-1) The recent rise in the price of oil will weigh on the airlines in 2022 and expectations are that prices will remain elevated given geopolitical tensions and the demand for travel returning. Demand for Travel - (+1) Spring & Summer bookings are anticipated to be as good or better than 2019 as the industry transitions to a post-pandemic era. American has less exposure to international traffic than their legacy peers, but weakness in Eastern Europe may impact the hubs at Philadelphia and Chicago specifically. They have also soured on their international partnership with Alaskan in Seattle and dropped several routes to Asia from their largest hug in Dallas. Regardless, the demand for travel should be an overall positive for American in 2022. Profitability - (Neutral) January & February will be unprofitable with March expected to be a return to profitability. However, there are still too many unknows this early in the year to make this an overall positive metric for American. Capital Flows - (+1) American will only add (13) 787-8s to the fleet in 2022 and Boeing will be paying late fees to American due to delays in certifying the aircraft for delivery. American's execution on their fleet harmonization project should be seen as an overall positive and it now comes down to putting the right capacity in the right place. Consolidation - (Neutral) This gets bumped up to a positive if the merger of Spirit and Frontier is approved. They don't compete for the same type of customer and consolidation has a history of leading to tailwinds for the overall industry.

American has an overall score of +1 and trending up for 2022.

Investment Thesis

I currently maintain a Hold rating at current pricing for American Airlines. There is a lot to like about the upside of their operational efficiencies they have put in place in recent years. Their network has strong exposure to parts of the country that were showing early travel demand emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and have a strong-hold on leisure routes to the Caribbean, Central America, and the Mountain West.

Capacity control and the scale up of long-haul international will need to be watched closely in 2022 with a small portion of the 737-800 and 777-200ER fleet remaining in storage. American believes that their commitment to keeping frequencies high during the pandemic will pay off in loyalty from customers with AAdvantage member acquisitions outpacing 2019 in 2021.

However, the debt load is large and it will take several years for the company to reduce the debt to pre-pandemic levels. Even if profitable in 2022, it is anticipated to be at thin margins and does not offer a lot of room for error. The macro environment has been turning positive as of late, but there will still be pressures from inflation, rising rates, and geopolitical tensions.

At this point, any new investment in American should be treated as a simple reopening trade and should have a short-term horizon. Without the ability to return cash to shareholders in the near-term, I do not currently view this as a good long-term investment even with the stock trading at prices substantially lower than pre-pandemic.