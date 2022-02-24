MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

U.K. solid state battery maker Ilika (OTCPK:ILIKF) is making solid progress towards commercialisation, having built out its first commercial scale factory for one of its two key product lines. But there are very few details available for now on likely future sales levels, let alone profits. Accordingly, I remain bearish on the company at its current share price.

Business Progress

Last month, the company published its interim results.

From a financial perspective these were underwhelming. Compared to an already low £1.3m in the equivalent period last year, revenue fell to just £0.2m this time around. In both cases, revenue was overwhelmingly grants not commercial revenue. EBITDA loss rose from £1.0m last time to £2.7m for this six-month period.

But Ilika has only been focused on commercialisation quite recently and in that sense it is still an early stage company. During the six months under consideration, it emphasized the steps it made on the operational side of the business. Specifically, it secured a lease for commercial scale production of its Stereax battery line and kitted out the clean room. The production line was installed and is now being qualified. It also made some progress on its other major product project, Goliath. In my last piece on the company, Ilika Plc.: Moving Slowly Towards Commercialization But Still Overvalued I noted that Ilika was making progress, albeit slowly, towards commercialization. The interim results bear that out and also show that the progress has continued.

As far as I can tell, Ilika remains on target to start commercial sales as early as the middle of this year (although in its interim report it said, "Commercial sales are expected to start in FY 2023" which suggests the timeline may have slipped although unhelpfully it did not clarify if FY 2023 started in April 2022 or the more logical April 2023). That will be a key milestone for the investment case and will also give some early indications of how keen the customer market may be for Ilika's products. The company has said it is continuing to engage with Stereax customers from the IIoT and medical devices sector, so I would not be surprised if the early customers for Stereax are from those sectors.

Valuation Continues to Look High But is Getting More Difficult

I have consistently felt Ilika to be overvalued and that continues to be the case. However, I think this year should give us more useful data points on the potential long-term economics which could help assess a fair valuation for the company more accurately.

At the moment, a £188m market cap for a loss-making company which in its most recent six months reported £0.2m of revenue looks ludicrously overblown. But the manufacturing ramp up could transform revenue in a matter of months. Profits may take longer to follow, but even just getting revenue to a decent level could help the valuation, in my view.

Moreover, I think valuation for Ilika is getting harder as we are getting pretty close to potentially serious commercial sales, but have no real sense of what their scale is likely to be. We know the upper limit, based on the constraints of the Stereax factory, but we do not know how much of that capacity the company may be able to fill with orders.

On a pessimistic analysis, the current market capitalization looks hard to sustain. But on an optimistic analysis, Ilika has desirable solid state battery technology and in a matter of months ought to be able to manufacture it at commercial scale and sell it. The company has not given much detail on who the potential customers are although it has identified some key sectors it thinks can generate sales. The initial focus is set to be on miniature medical devices. I am unclear how much focus is being put into building the sales team. Ilika has ten open positions on its website currently but they are mostly technical, with one in production planning and none in sales roles. But the company does seem to have been building a sales team with a global focus.

So, in short, Ilika's likely sales remain a black box. Once, more is known about them, it may be possible to reevaluate the company. Strong sales could even justify an upgraded valuation from the current market cap. But for now, we must work with what we know and that is close to nothing in terms of confirmed future sales. So I continue to see Ilika as overvalued for now, but recognize that when we get better guidance on sales - likely next year - the valuation may need to be revisited.