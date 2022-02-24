Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

What Does Pioneer Power Solutions Do?

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) a micro-cap stock, is noted for its expertise in providing electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment. Some of the company's popular products include switch gears and engine-generator controls; these are primarily availed by entities belonging to the commercial, industrial and utility sectors. PPSI also has various long-term service and maintenance arrangements with these entities to help augment the performance of their power generation assets.

PPSI's business is segregated into two divisions: -

Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D)- PPSI provides custom engineered equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. This segment accounts for 54% of group revenue (as of 9M-21) and is rendered via the brand name of Pioneer Custom Electrical Products Corp (PCEP). The principal product of this division is the switchgear, which helps negate electrical system damage. Switchgears are also used to de-energize equipment for testing and maintenance.

Critical Power Solutions- There are two broad offerings here; the first involves selling a whole host of new and used power generation backup equipment to retailers, hospital chains, data centers, factories, offices, etc. This part of the segment's overall business can be quite lumpy. The second segment is more lucrative (higher margin) and recurring (contracts of 1-5 years) and consists of providing long-term service and maintenance expertise to help customers maintain their critical infrastructure. Critical Power Solutions are rendered via the "Titan" brand name.

What are some of the key long-term drivers of the PPSI story and what events should investors be watching?

If you're looking at an indirect way to exploit the long-term degradation of the North American Power Grid, then PPSI could be a useful option. Ongoing population growth, the growing prevalence of computing power, etc. means electricity consumption in the US is likely to trend up and put pressure on the grid and lead to frequent outages over time; a report by the WSJ shows that whilst over two decades ago there were fewer than two dozen major power disruptions, in recent years, we've had over 180 separate disruptive instances!

To mitigate the impact of harmful instances such as this, various commercial and industrial entities are investing in specialized equipment and on-site power sources (both for backup purposes as well as to reduce the amount of electricity subscribed from the utility grid during peak periods). Something like PPSI's E-Bloc offering is just what the doctor ordered as it provides the flexibility to combine a wide variety of distributed energy resources (you can combine solar power, backup power, energy storage, EV-charging, etc.) via an integrated offering. Besides, in most installation cases, E-Bloc also avoids any linkups with local utilities thus helping speed up the overall deployment time.

PPSI will also likely benefit from pent up discretionary spending by commercial and industrial entities that was rather subdued during the pandemic. We're already seeing some evidence of this, with the company's mammoth $12m project win with a mass merchandiser; as part of the deal, PPSI will now have to supply 62 E-Bloc units to augment the functioning of 500 stores.

What I also found interesting was that the management mentioned that this award was on the back of a pilot order carried out in H2-21, and this particular mass-merchandiser wasn't the only entity they were engaging with; without jumping the gun could one be reasonably optimistic of further awards of this type in 2022?

Regardless, in addition to the $12m mass merchandiser win, PPSI had also won a number of other E-Bloc-oriented generation solutions totaling $1m in October. Then there was also a $0.5m contract win with SoCalGas to augment an H2 Hydrogen Home prototype. In effect, you're looking at $13.5m of fresh wins in Q4-21 which will do a world of good for PPSI's order backlog. As you can see from the image below, this has been on a declining trajectory over the last two quarters. Now you're looking at more than a doubling of the backlog by the end of Q4-21 and a solid FY22, as typically, backlog to revenue conversion takes around one year.

Q3-21 Report

PPSI can also be viewed as a suitable proxy to play the growing momentum in the North American EV infrastructure space. The Biden administration plans to deploy $5bn in funds to ramp up the level of EV charging stations across the country and PPSI certainly has its foot in the door here with a range of low-carbon mobile EV charging options (E-Boost) that were launched as recently as November 2021.

In the Q3 call, management mentioned that its E-Boost was receiving "overwhelming interest from various verticals" and in less than three months since the launch, PPSI has already won a $0.77m purchase order with a Native American Hotel and Casino chain. It is estimated that EV vehicle sales are currently growing at a much quicker pace than the ramp-up of EV charging infrastructure in the country and PPSI's niche and flexible EV-charging options could have an edge in the market, particularly as PPSI is one of the early entrants here. All in all, it looks like the roadmap over the next 12-18 months looks fairly exciting on account of E-Bloc and E-Boost

What risks exist for Pioneer Power's stock that long-term investors should be aware of?

The volatility quotient of the stock has been inching up

Despite a few promising qualities tied to the PPSI story, I want to reiterate that this stock is not for everyone; if you have a conservative risk mindset, I'd prompt you to look away, as the stock's price movements tend to be quite erratic.

As you can see from the image below, the stock's standard deviation has seen an inordinate spike since the fourth quarter of 2020 and is currently at record highs of 151% (the average annualized SD of monthly returns over the last three years has been 68%, which in itself, is quite high). This year, we've already seen the broader markets being afflicted by strong bouts of volatility; with conditions such as this, is it the most prudent strategy to be loading up on a PPSI?

YCharts

One could perhaps attribute PPSI's volatility to a limited float of a little over 51% and low institutional participation (only ~5%). Given that the stock is under-researched and under-owned by the smart money segment, it is also prone to information inefficiencies that can be exploited by certain other cabals within the market; this could make it something of a yo-yo stock.

Corporate governance limitations

PPSI takes refuge under the " controlled company" exemption that is granted to certain Nasdaq listed companies, and I believe this is another reason why the stock appears to be very volatile. Under this "controlled company" provision, corporate governance standards tend to be quite sub-par; for instance, there is no emphasis on independent board directors nor is there a requirement for a compensation committee or a nominating committee. Also note that a lot of power rests in one individual- Nathan J Mazurek who owns over 50% of the outstanding common stock via Provident Pioneer Partners LP. What's also worrying is that there is no division of responsibility at the top level as Mazurek serves as the CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Loss-making, and likely to remain this way in FY22

Another reason why I'd question PPSI's qualities as a portfolio stock is its long-standing inability to deliver operational profits (loss-making since FY17 although some of this can be attributed to the divestment of certain units). As per Seeking Alpha estimates, we're looking at another year of net losses (negative EPS of $-0.12 in FY22), before the company just about turns profitable in FY23 (positive EPS of only $0.01).

Client concentration

PPSI is heavily reliant on CleanSpark (CLSK) which contributed 34% of revenue in FY20; this makes the company somewhat vulnerable to price negotiations. PPSI previously had an 18-month contract manufacturing agreement with CLSK which had expired in Q3-20. In Q2-21 PPSI then signed another distribution agreement with CLSK where the former will serve as the sole source of products for the latter; no fixed price has been determined here, rather the price of the products will be determined on a job-by-job basis. This agreement is due to expire at the end of FY23.

Also note that despite having relationships with 900 odd clients, PPSI's top 20 customers contribute almost three-fourths of its total sales.

Does Pioneer Power's current share price and valuation make sense?

Currently, PPSI's revenue trajectory appears to be quite subdued (9M-21 sales are only up by 5%) and is largely being driven by sales of switchgear equipment. I don't believe this will be the case for too long and over the next two years, one is likely to see a strong expansion in the sales run rate as other revenue platforms come on board (E-Boost, E-Bloc, more Critical Power service agreements, etc.). Indeed, Seeking Alpha estimates point to annual sales of nearly $40m in FY22 and $54m in FY23; this would imply impressive revenue growth of 91% and 37% over the next two years. Essentially with those sorts of revenue numbers, you're looking at a fairly reasonably valued business that trades at 1.6x Price to FY22 sales and 1.17x Price to FY23 sales.

How does this compare to other peers? Well, PPSI's closest peers are mostly all unlisted (the likes of Resa Power, Crown Electric Engineering and Manufacturing, Industrial Electric Machinery) so that isn't ideal, but if one were to consider a few listed players with some overlap in the respective product portfolios it would be something like a Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX), an Eaton Corp (ETN), or a Powell Industries (POWL). When you consider these peers, PPSI's valuations are tilted towards the higher side of the range.

Seeking Alpha

As far as the technicals are concerned, I like the price imprints that I've seen since the pandemic lows; basically, PPSI's stock has been trading in the shape of an ascending broadening wedge pattern. What we're seeing right now is a pullback of the second leg of the uptrend that has been in place since the lows of May-2020. The risk-reward for a long position looks good at current levels, with the stock closer to the lower boundary of the wedge, with ample runway to hit the upper boundary.

Trading View

Closing thoughts- Is PPSI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Currently, there are some good reasons to buy the stock (order backlog slowdown has likely bottomed out, growing client traction in E-Bloc and E-boost offerings, and decent risk-reward for technically minded investors with shorter-time horizons), but as listed in the risks section, there are also some fairly obdurate flaws tied to the PPSI story that won't be easy to overcome. The forward valuations relative to other peers are not necessarily cheap either. Given all these varied narratives, I'd rate PPSI as a HOLD.