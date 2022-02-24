schlol/E+ via Getty Images

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) has been a challenging situation for some time, as the company’s original plan from 2018 to acquire Federal Mogul and then split the company could never be executed due to weak margins and untenably high leverage. Management has since been executing on a turnaround program targeting over a quarter of the business, but the pandemic’s disruption to vehicle builds and the more recent spike in supply chain costs have done the company no favors.

Now the execution risk of that turnaround and deleveraging plan is off the table, with Apollo Global Management (APO) agreeing to pay $20/share for the company.

Given the high level of debt and the uncertainties of modeling the turnaround, the valuation of Tenneco’s shares has always been highly sensitive to even relatively tiny modeling changes. So while $20/share is nearly spot on with one of my fair value calculations (my last article on the company is here), I can’t argue too much with shareholders who think that they’re not getting the full upside from Tenneco’s long-term plan.

The Deal

Tenneco announced on February 22 that it had accepted a $20/share cash buyout offer from a subsidiary fund of Apollo. That represents a nearly 100% premium to the pre-deal closing price, as well as a significant premium to the average price in the three months prior to the deal. That said, the shares have traded above $20 within the last year and this takeout price is still less than half of where the shares traded prior to the Federal Mogul deal – as good an indication of any of the value-destroying nature of that deal.

While there should be no meaningful issues closing the deal, the deal terms do at least contemplate competing offers for Tenneco. While Tenneco cannot solicit competitive bids, the breakup fee for accepting a higher bid is only $54M, while Apollo is on the hook for $108M if they cannot/do not complete the deal.

Continuing A Theme

Coming at the same time as the Cummins (CMI) bid for Meritor (MTOR), I see some similarities in these deals. In both cases, the acquirer is paying around what I thought the target companies were worth, but paying substantially more than the market’s current assessment of their value. I chalk that up, at least in part, to the ongoing uncertainties about when light vehicle production rates will normalize, uncertainties around the upcoming peak in commercial vehicle orders/builds, and the ongoing challenges in the supply chain.

Another similarity is that both Meritor and Tenneco are still very much dependent upon businesses based around conventional internal combustion engine (or ICE) technology. This is particularly true for Tenneco, as the company’s leverage to electrification is not great (mostly semi-active and active suspensions) and the company lacks the resources to invest meaningfully in new electrification technologies.

My argument, though, has been that ICE-based businesses will still have a long sunset period. Nobody knows how quickly EVs will become the dominant technology in developed markets, but it’s unlikely to happen over the next decade – 2030 or 2031 may see EV production share overtake ICE vehicle production, but ICE vehicles are still going to be produced for quite some time and legacy vehicles will likely be on the road for quite a long time after the last production line is switched off.

In the meantime, I see opportunities for ICE-based parts companies to consolidate and convert to high cash flow models. Auto OEMs are no longer going to be spending any real time, energy, or resources on developing new ICE components, leaving more content growth opportunities for outsourcing, and creating incentives for ICE-based suppliers to consolidate, streamline production, and generate better profits by focusing on execution.

To that end, I don’t know if Apollo has any intention to acquire other ICE-based auto suppliers. I do know, though, that private equity groups tend to be very good at stripping costs out of acquired businesses, and I expect Apollo to accelerate the “fix or dispose” turnaround plan at Tenneco. Moreover, with Apollo’s backing, I don’t think leverage will be such a pressing issue on a day-to-day basis.

Are Tenneco Shareholders Getting A Fair Deal?

This is a tough section to approach. The biggest issue is that because Tenneco is so highly leveraged, very small changes to longer-term assumptions about revenue growth, gross margin, SG&A expenses, and so on can have disproportionately large impacts on the valuation. For instance, a 0.1% change in the long-term weighted average FCF margin leads to a $1/share change in fair value and a 0.01x change in the EV/EBITDA multiple moves the fair value by almost $2/share.

It’s not hard to argue, then, that letting Tenneco’s self-improvement plan play out could have delivered a materially higher share price to shareholders in a couple of years. By the same token, though, you can also argue that further struggles or delays in that turnaround (whether driven by internal execution or external macro factors like the pandemic) would drive a meaningfully lower price.

The Bottom Line

While I do think it’s not particularly difficult to argue for a higher price for Tenneco shares, I don’t see an obvious logical competitive bidder. I do think we’re going to see more consolidation in the auto/truck supplier space, particularly among companies without a lot of EV-relevant assets, but I don’t know that a publicly-traded strategic buyer would want to deal with the blowback that an acquisition of Tenneco would bring – it may be a great “fixer-upper” opportunity, but the Street is rightly skeptical of those stories.

For investors, I think the message here is this – the market is undervaluing suppliers and buyers are taking notice. I think that’s a positive for the shares of companies with meaningful ongoing ICE-based businesses like American Axle (AXL), BorgWarner (BWA), Dana (DAN) and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), and I think this could help put in a new bottom for the sector ahead of normalizing vehicle production rates and improving supply chain pressures later in 2022 and 2023.