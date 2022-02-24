Immutability Drives Bitcoin Amidst Fog Of War

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

We analyze immutability and programmability in connection with digital assets and conclude that for diversification, some combination of both is probably ideal.

“You could introduce programmability – what happens if one of the participants in a transaction puts a restriction on [future use of the money]? There could be some socially beneficial outcomes from that, preventing activity which is seen to be socially harmful in some way.” - Tom Mutton, director, Fintech, Bank of England1

“You could think of smart contracts in which the money would be programmed to be released only if something happened. You could think of giving your children pocket money, but programming the money so that it couldn’t be used for sweets.” - Sir Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England deputy Governor2

“Dear Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Nunchuk is a self-custodial, collaborative-multisig Bitcoin wallet. We are a software provider, not a custodial financial intermediary. Our software is free to use. It allows people to eliminate single points of failures and store bitcoin in the safest way possible while preserving privacy. We do not collect any user identification information beyond email addresses. We also do not hold only any keys. Therefore we cannot freeze our users; assets. We cannot prevent them from being moved. We do not have knowledge of the existence, nature, value and location of our users’ assets; this is by design. Please look up how self-custody and private keys work. When the Canadian dollar becomes worthless, we will be here to serve you too. Sincerely, the Nunchuk Team”3

“I’ve resisted the crypto trend mainly on a lack of understanding of how it all works. The last week has certainly motivated me to combat that lack of understanding, so I have a bitcoin wallet now.” – Andrew Lawton, Canadian broadcaster & columnist, host “The Andrew Lawton Show; 62k Twitter followers"

Immutability and programmability represent opposite directions on a governance spectrum but each can provide value to stakeholders. On one end of the spectrum: an ounce of gold, unchanged for millennia, flaunts its predictability with a glint from a finger or wrist, its purity easily verified by a high school chemistry student. On the other end, consider a share of common equity in a SPAC: often redeemable for close to $10/share before an M&A deal is struck, but subject to the whims of the sponsor who might pivot plans and bid on a business with a vastly different business model from that originally promised. Good luck to a finance PhD trying to value your one common share! Nevertheless, depending on investor time horizon, risk budget, and return requirements, either model may work. For diversification sake, some combination of both is probably ideal.

Immutability and programmability tradeoffs apply to digital assets as well. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) network participants fought a brutal civil war from 2015-2017 which ended with no change to the block size,3 an outcome frustrating to corporate interests but one which cemented Bitcoin’s immutability as one of its core selling points. The release of Taproot in November 2021, a Bitcoin network upgrade that promises to make multi-signature transactions cheaper and less data-intensive, took four years to activate! Expected to accelerate adoption of side chains such as Lightning, Taproot has instead failed so far to ignite much meaningful momentum in “smart” Bitcoin transactions (although the last few weeks are encouraging, as seen in fig. 1, below). With a few notable exceptions, such as El Salvador’s Chivo wallet, Bitcoin remains, in our view, a form of digital gold, with payments success as positive optionality. (For background, Bitcoin’s “script” programming language is not “Turing complete,” which means it does not allow for logical loops. This feature keeps the Bitcoin network free from Denial of Service (DoS) attacks which have plagued other crypto networks. However, it also limits programmability.)

Fig. 1 – Lightning Network Capacity: Rolling 30-day Change

Source: Glassnode, as of February 21, 2022.

On the other end of the immutable vs. programmable spectrum are open-source smart contract protocols such as Ethereum (ETH-USD), whose value proposition is more flexible thanks to both technical architecture & more malleable monetary policy. On the architecture point, Ethereum empowers entrepreneurs to run censorship-resistant, always-on apps that can interact with a decentralized computer - the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) - capable of executing logical multi-step transactions on the ledger. In Ethereum, all the EVM action is triggered by such transactions, or by messages such as a balance transfer. Then, under the hood, the EVM uses a set of instructions (called opcodes & bytecodes) to execute the specific tasks. However, since only 2% of the top 1.5 million smart contracts publish their source code, the rest self-attesting relevant bytecodes, smart contract-compatible blockchains, have been more vulnerable to denial of service attacks, re-entrancy scams, RAM exploits and other bad stuff.4 The flexibility of many PoS chains is part of the reason why some regulators have been reluctant to deem them commodities: the code changes, usually to protect an economic interest.

Ethereum’s governance is also more programmable than Bitcoin’s in the sense that Ethereum was already reborn once in 2017 with a hard fork, after hackers drained 3.63M ETH (then worth $55M, now worth ~$11B) from its original decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) via a re-entrancy attack.5 ETH core developers led by Vitalik Buterin rallied support around a further dis-inflationary adjustment to monetary policy in 2021 with the London Fork. In all, ETH’s source code has seen major upgrades on average twice per year since 2015 to bolster network functionality and security,6 vs. Bitcoin’s more presidential cadence. One might argue that Ethereum, competing against for-profit banking, payments and web 2.0 entities, needs such agility to prosper. Bitcoin, on the other hand, competing rather inertly against a Fiat architecture which inflation reveals over time as regressive & subject to political influence, gains advantage through its immutability.

Amidst news of a potential Russia/Ukraine war, in the 30 days ending February 21, 2022, Bitcoin outperformed Ethereum by 600bps, an index of smart contract protocols by 1000bps, and an index of DeFi exchanges by 1900bps.7 Perhaps the price action, along with gold’s recent outperformance, reveals the relative value of immutability. Amidst dysfunctional political polarization, the regulatory tail risk of financial de-platforming and the continued fog of possible war, read the quotes at the top of this piece again. The Bank of England, China’s CCP, Nigeria with their CBDC, now Canada - all are, for now, imagining digital money as a surveillance tool. But when Canada, attempting to shut off the flow of funds to protesting truckers, tried to freeze the bank accounts and digital wallets of 146 separate crypto wallets tied to Canada’s “Freedom Convoy”, the Nunchuk self-custody Bitcoin wallet (and others) told the Ontario Supreme Court to pound sand while the CEO of Kraken told customers “do not store your coins on a centralized/regulated exchange.”8 At this point in the Bitcoin adoption curve (fig. 2, below), there may be no bad PR for self-custody, an issue this analyst expects to be resolved in the U.S. Supreme Court in coming years.

Fig. 2 – Internet in 2003 vs. Bitcoin in 2022

Source: Glassnode, Internet Stats Live, as of January 31, 2022.

Returning to the more programmable proof-of-stake chains who have been gaining market share from Ethereum for much of the past year: it appears those market share gains have peaked (fig 3, below). Indeed, the last month’s token returns reflect that observation, with Ethereum is up 1% vs. Cardano (ADA-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Terra (LUNA-USD), Polkadot (DOT), Fantom (FTM-USD) and Algorand (ALGO-USD) all down between 11% and 32%. Based on total value locked (TVL) trends alone (fig. 4, below), an investor might buy Avalanche (AVAX-USD) & FTM and take relative profits from ETH & Binance (BNB-USD). VanEck’s “smart contract leaders” strategy currently holds a modest overweight in Ethereum relative to the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Index benchmark.

Fig. 3 – DeFi TVL Share by Chain

Source: DefiLlama as of February 21, 2022.

Fig. 4 – Total Value Locked (TVL) Trends

Source: DefiLlama as of Feb 21, 2022. TVL gap refers to difference between TVL value change & token value change.

Incidentally, with hacks and code errors mentioned above continuing to impact programmable smart contract platforms, we expect the “bug bounty” industry to grow to institutional size. Already, $150M worth of outstanding rewards safeguards $100B in user funds, according to the leading bounty platform Immunefi, with several multi-million dollar rewards paid in the last few months.9

Largest current bug bounties paid in Web3, last 6 months:9

October 29, 2021 – Polygon, $2m, bytecode vulnerability

December 5, 2021 – Polygon, $2.2m, unknown origin

February 12, 2022 – Optimism, $2m, opcode-related software bug

February 21, 2022 – Coinbase, $250k, “flaw discovered in trading interface”

Current bug bounty programs (by size):9

Wormhole ($10m)

MakerDAO ($10m)

Olympus ($3.3m)

Astroport ($3m)

The Graph ($3m)

DISCLOSURES

Important Information Regarding Cryptocurrencies

VanEck assumes no liability for the content of any linked third-party site, and/or content hosted on external sites.

The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), an employee of the advisor, but not necessarily those of VanEck. The securities/ financial instruments discussed in this material may not be appropriate for all investors. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s individual circumstances and objectives.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security/financial instrument, or to participate in any trading strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third-party data. References to specific securities and their issuers or sectors are for illustrative purposes only.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Index (MVSCLE) is designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid smart contract assets, and is an investable subset of MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Index.

Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. The value of cryptocurrency may be derived from the continued willingness of market participants to exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency, which may result in the potential for permanent and total loss of value of a particular cryptocurrency should the market for that cryptocurrency disappear. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance. Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the state, federal, or international level may adversely affect the use, transfer, exchange, and value of cryptocurrency.

Investing in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, comes with a number of risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, cryptocurrency markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing. There is no assurance that a person who accepts a cryptocurrency as payment today will continue to do so in the future.

Investors should conduct extensive research into the legitimacy of each individual cryptocurrency, including its platform, before investing. The features, functions, characteristics, operation, use and other properties of the specific cryptocurrency may be complex, technical, or difficult to understand or evaluate. The cryptocurrency may be vulnerable to attacks on the security, integrity or operation, including attacks using computing power sufficient to overwhelm the normal operation of the cryptocurrency’s blockchain or other underlying technology. Some cryptocurrency transactions will be deemed to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not necessarily the date or time that a transaction may have been initiated.

Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication and willingness to bear the risks of an investment and a potential total loss of their entire investment in cryptocurrency.

An investment in cryptocurrency is not suitable or desirable for all investors.

Cryptocurrency has limited operating history or performance.

Fees and expenses associated with a cryptocurrency investment may be substantial.

There may be risks posed by the lack of regulation for cryptocurrencies and any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrencies. Investors should conduct extensive research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

1 “Bank of England tells ministers to intervene on digital currency ‘programming’” – The Telegraph June 21, 2021.

2 Ibid.

3 The Blocksize Wars by Jonathan Bier, 2021.

4 A “re-enrtancy” hack changes the state of the smart contract during its section. The Ethereum DAO attack was the result of re-entrancy. Source: InsurAce.Io “How to protect against smart contract hacks” June 1, 2021.

5 Out of the Ether by Matthew Liesing, 2021.

6 Ethereum.org/history.

7 MVIS, Bloomberg as of February 21, 2022.

8 Twitter accounts of Nunchuk and Kraken CEO.

9 Immunefi, Tom’s Hardware, Coinbase blog, Coindesk.com, VanEck research.

Information provided by VanEck is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as financial, tax or legal advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell an interest in cryptocurrencies.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

