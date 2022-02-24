Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) recently reported their Q4 and full-year results and delivered an update on the CLEAR Outcomes Study. The company revealed that NEXLETOL’sand NEXLIZET’s U.S. Net Product Revenue hit $12.2M for Q4, which is up 12% sequentially and over 200% for the Full-Year 2021. NEXLETOL’sand NEXLIZET’s prescriptions were up 9% during Q4 with roughly 70K patients filling a script since launch. In addition, the company was able to bolster their funds with $209M in financing that the company believes will be sufficient to fund the company beyond the CLEAR Outcomes topline data, which is expected in Q1 of next year.

In my previous ESPR article, I went into detail about the company’s transformative long-term growth plan and how I was looking for a potential reversal in the share price. I said that 2022 was going to be a “Bio Boom or Bust” year for the stock. After seeing the company’s Q4/2021 performance, I am starting to lean towards the “Boom” potential.

I intend to review the company's Q4 and full-year earnings. In addition, I will provide my opinion on the earnings and the company’s ability to execute their new strategy. Furthermore, I will discuss the company’s CLEAR Outcomes trial and why investors need to center their investment thesis on the cardiovascular label. Finally, I intend to review my plans for developing a position in ESPR ahead of the critical CLEAR Outcomes topline data.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Esperion reported their Q4 and full-year 2021 results that revealed their U.S. net product revenue was $12.2M for Q4 and $40.0M for the full year. This was up from $8.2M in Q4 of 2020 and $13.0M for the full year of 2020. Q4’s royalty revenue came in at $0.8M and $3.6M for the full year. Total revenue for Q4 was $15.4M, which was up from $9.6M in Q4 of 2020.

Esperion Therapeutics Financial Overview (Esperion Therapeutics)

When looking at the commercial numbers, NEXLETOL’sand NEXLIZET’s prescriptions were up 9% during Q4 with roughly 70K patients filling a script since launch.

Esperion Therapeutics Commercial Trends (Esperion Therapeutics)

R&D expenses were $27.6M for Q4 and $106M for the full year, which was down from $42.0M in Q4 of 2020 and $146.9M for the full year of 2020. SG&A expenses were $38.3M for Q4, which was down from 61.6M in Q4 of 2020 and was a 2% decrease from Q3. For the full year, the company reported their SG&A expenses to be $185M, which was down from $199.6M in 2020. As a result, Esperion reported a $65.1M net loss for Q4, which was down from Q4 of 2020’s net loss of $104.5M.

In addition, the company provided OpEx guidance for 2022, with R&D expenses anticipated to be $100M-$110M, and SG&A expenses to be $120M-$130M. Overall, the company expects their full-year 2022 OpEx to be around $220M-$240M.

Esperion Therapeutics OpEx and Guidance (Esperion Therapeutics )

In terms of cash, the company finished the year with $309.3M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment securities available for sale.

My Thoughts on the Earnings

My initial reaction to the company’s earnings was of satisfaction… the company was able to show growth while reporting a decrease in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 expenses. It is apparent that the company’s plan to cut costs has not impacted their ability to push NEXLETOLand NEXLIZET. Indeed, the commercial numbers and earnings are not stellar, but it does provide some optimism that the company can conjure some growth without committing to a drastic increase in spending.

Another important point to note is the company’s OpEx guidance vs. finances. The company is projecting their OpEx to be $220M-$240M and they have a cash position of roughly $309M. So, it would appear the company has a cash runway that will extend through the read-out of the CLEAR Outcomes trial data and beyond.

Marking The Calendar for CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial Topline Data

Esperion started a global cardiovascular outcomes trial “CVOT”, known as CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial, which is evaluating the properties of NEXLETOL on the occurrence of major cardiovascular events. The CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial is an event-driven, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with in excess of 14K patients with hypercholesterolemia and high CVD risk.

The company announced that they have hit 90% MACE accumulation in February 2022 and expect to finish the CLEAR Outcomes trial during the second half of the year and progress towards a topline readout in the first quarter of 2023. The CLEAR Outcomes is the first outcomes study to center primarily on statin-intolerant patients, which could make NEXLETOL a leading cardiovascular drug and change the treatment paradigm for cardiovascular disease. Keep in mind, cardiovascular disease is still the number one killer, so it is possible NEXLETOL and/or NEXLIZET will be blockbuster drugs in a short period of time following a potential label expansion. Considering ESPR’s market cap is only ~$235M, a billion-dollar drug would drastically change the share price. So, getting the cardiovascular label would be a metamorphic event for both the company and the share price.

Setting My Sights on Q1 of 2023

Certainly, I will be happy to see additional growth from NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET throughout the year. Moreover, the expanded Daiichi Sankyo partnership to Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, UK, as well as the European rollout of NILEMDO and NUSTENDI(EU branded names for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET) should help accelerate revenue in the coming quarters.

However, I have narrowed my attention to the CLEAR Outcomes readout that is expected in Q1 of next year. Although I would like to see the company outperform the Street’s expectations throughout 2022, I am not allowing a bad earnings report between now and Q1 of 2023 to distract me from preparing for the CLEAR topline readout.

Accepting Potential Risks

Obviously, there is the risk that the small-caps and the healthcare sector remain under extreme selling pressure and ESPR will continue its descent. In addition, there is the risk the CLEAR data is not impressive and the market will nuke the share price into oblivion. Even with good data and approval, it is conceivable the market is going to wait for payer support before the Street analysts start recommending ESPR.

Consequently, investors need to agree that ESPR’s share price could be dismantled throughout 2022 and into 2023 until there is indisputable evidence that NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET are going to be key products in cardiovascular health around the world.

My Plan

In my previous ESPR article, I revealed that I aiming to use my “undervalued buy” playbook to manage my ESPR position. In addition, I stated that I was “convinced the market was attempting to create capitulation”, so, I was looking for a clear signal of a reversal. However, I have not seen a clear indication of capitulation… in fact, I am seeing some signs of a potential “bottoming” on the daily chart.

ESPR Daily Chart (Trendspider)

Enhanced Image Trendspider

The ticker has started to find some support and has traded under elevated volume since mid-December. My decision to switch things up with a Dollar Cost Average “DCA” strategy with “dinner and a movie” sized purchases through this year until we are within view of the CLEAR readout in Q1 of 2023. My goal is to bring my DCA under $4.50 and trade the ticker until I get a “house money” position to be held into 2023.

Overall, I still plan on holding a core position for a long-term hold with the expectation that NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET will get their expanded label into one of the largest patient populations and Esperion experiences a drastic growth inflection.