Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

When Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) went public in October last year I concluded that I would be running away from the recent offering. The company was hit hard by the pandemic as a recovery from those pandemic days has been arriving late.

I feared that the business model simply was not economical, as fellow investors have concerns as well, but little could I have imagined that shares would lose more than two thirds of its value ever since.

Back To IPO Day

Rent the Runway has a mission to empower women to feel their best every day, believing that the closet is a museum of the past. Instead of more clothing, women want the right clothing, at least in the belief of the company.

The company has built the closet in the cloud, offering nearly 20,000 styles from hundreds of designer brands, shipping millions of items to its customers. The company was founded in 2008 by Jennifer Hyman out of frustration, not having access to the right dress for a wedding. This frustration is not just the reason for the founding of the company, as Rent the Runway is furthermore distinctive in the sense that the top jobs are all held by women.

The company offers a wide range of items for a wide range of occasions, ending the first half of 2021 with 127,000 subscribers. These users have membership revenues which including add-on revenues, with plans starting for $89 for 4 items a month, up to $199 for 16 items per month.

The company went public at $21 per share, translating into a $1.3 billion valuation. Shares even rallied briefly to $25, but fell very rapidly to $17 per share. I understood the concerns as the fundamentals painted a very dire picture. The company posted sales of $257 million in 2019 on which a $130 million operating losses was reported. Revenues fell 39% to $157 million in 2020 as operating losses were flattish in dollar terms.

With the pandemic still playing a major role in the first half of 2021, sales fell another 10% to $80 million, as operating losses narrowed from $69 million to $52 million, still marking a huge loss. Note however that the customer count had risen from 95,000 by the end of 2020 to 144,000 by the end of the third quarter, with no third quarter revenues reported yet.

While the results were very tough, there were some upbeat trends seen. After all, the second quarter revenue number of $47 million marked spectacular growth from the first quarter as a loss of $23 million narrowed significantly as well, while the third quarter results will likely show real sequential growth.

Despite these encouraging signs I had real concerns on the business model. After all, the rental model is not just for special occasions but for everyday occasions as well as the economics make it really hard. After all, damages, returns and fulfillment costs make such trips really expensive, while a 3-year accounting term for the apparel looks aggressive (read long) as well.

Bad Times

Since the public offering shares have fallen from $17 to $5, trading near their lows. Little corporate news flows were seen other than the third quarter results, as released early in December. For the three months ending in October, Rent the Runway posted a $59.0 million revenue number, up 66% year-over-year, marking solid sequential revenue growth as well.

Worrisome was that operating losses doubled to $44 million, although likely some IPO related impact as well. An adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6 million was reported, albeit that this excludes for more than $17 million in stock-based compensation expenses, among other items.

The company ended with nearly 117,000 ending active subscribers and 150,000 ending total subscribers. The results furthermore show that the fasted pace of growth seems to be a thing of the past already. The total number of ending customers is seen at 121,000-122,000 in the fourth quarter, with revenues seen around $63 million and adjusted EBITDA losses seen around 8%.

The associated third quarter earnings presentation is really telling in my eyes, as the company even compares itself to Netflix and Spotify with regard to the number of subscribers needed to obtain a thousand dollar in revenues, and related metrics. That feels highly inappropriate if you ask me.

And Now?

While the company has guided for modest further increases in the fourth quarter sales and flattish EBITDA results, I continue to be cautious even as the continued decline in the share price has derisked the story somewhat. While a reopening of the economy could ignite further growth, I really feel as if this business model might not be(come) economical here and in the future, although real upside might be seen if the company can pull this off and create a category leader.

However, these concerns continue to make me cautious, although trading some 70% lower from November, I am moving from a bearish stance to a neutral point of view here, simply for the reason of the price action seen already.