Few stocks were left unscathed in the market rout in trading Wednesday. However, one small-cap rally more than 20% on better than expected quarterly results. That appears it might be the start of a larger move. We revisit this potential turnaround story via the analysis.

Company Overview:

Up until a few years ago, Audacy (NYSE:AUD) was a simple holding company that owned radio stations across the nation. Since then, the company has absorbed the assets of CBS Radio and also made several smaller acquisitions to substantially expand its footprint in podcasting. With yesterday's rally, the stock sells at $2.50 a share and sports a market capitalization of approximately $290 million.

The company has moved to transform itself into a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company. It has made several small acquisitions as it has expanded in this direction, especially in the podcast space. This includes the purchases of Podcorn, AmperWave and WideOrbit's digital audio streaming business in 2021 as well as picking up BetQL late in 2020. The company announced it was rebranding itself to Audacy in March of 2021.

The company owns and operates approximately 230 radio stations in various formats such as sports, rock and news. Audacy also operates Radio.com, a digital audio platform that includes 750 stations as well as creates live and original events, including concerts and live performances.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

On Wednesday, the company posted fourth quarter results. Overall, revenues for the fourth quarter came in at just under $345 million. This was up 8% from the same period a year. Sales were up 13% if you take out political advertising (2020 was an election year). Digital revenues were up 16%. GAAP earnings for the quarter came in at 16 cents a share. Both revenues and earnings slightly beat the consensus.

The fourth quarter capped off a solid year for Audacy. For all of FY2021, revenues rose 15% (18% ex-political). Adjusted EBITDA was up 48% on a year-over-year basis as well. Although off a small base, the company really benefitted from advertising around sports betting which grew 130% on the year to $45 million. The company believes this eventually will be a $100 million annual revenue generator. The same growth story is playing out at BetQL and Podcorn, which are growing triple-digits off a small base. Sales from streaming audio grew 35% over the year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Audacy gets very little coverage on Wall Street. Over the past six months, only three analyst firms have chimed in on the stock. On October 13th, Guggenheim reissued its Buy rating and moved its price target down 50 cents to $5.50 a share. Three months later, B. Riley Financial upgraded AUD to a Buy with a $5 price target. Shortly thereafter, Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a $3 price target.

Since August, after the company rebranded itself from Entercom Communications to Audacy, insiders have bought just over $1 million more worth of shares than they have sold. Approximately six percent of the outstanding float is currently short.

The company ended FY2021 with a first lien net leverage of 3.7 times. Leadership has stated its goal is to cut their net leverage by roughly half by the end of FY2022. Audacy believes it can get back to pre-pandemic EBITDA levels this fiscal year. This should generate over $100 million in free cash flow, which leadership intends to mostly pay down debt. As of its third quarter 10-Q, Audacy had just under $1.7 billion in net long-term debt.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has Audacy swinging to a profit of 68 cents to 81 cents a share in FY2022. Analysts have 75 cents to 95 cents a share pegged for FY2023. Revenues are projected to rise in the high teens to just under $1.45 billion. Whether you look at forward price to sales or earnings, the stock of AUD seems very cheap right now.

The company gets little in the way of analyst coverage and does not self-promote like it should (I can't even find an investor presentation). The big overhang on the shares has been its debt load, especially as it dealt with the impacts of the pandemic. If the company can hit analysts' profitability targets and meet its own goals for reducing leverage in 2022, shareholders should be richly rewarded as the shares get revalued on the company's improving fundamentals.

