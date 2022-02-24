DedMityay/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) are down about 49% since I put out my first bullish article on the name a little over 14 months ago. I’ve added to my initial position a few times, and, since they just released new earnings, and disappointing guidance, I feel obliged to look at the business again. I’ll review the most recent guidance, and the financial performance for your reading pleasure. In addition, I’ll write about the ongoing insider buying activity here, and the recent announcement of a $30 million buyback. I hope the prospect of reading all of that is exciting to you, dear readers. Most exciting of all, though, is the extended transcript of a conversation I had with Bryan Ganz in early January.

I add a “thesis statement” paragraph to each of my articles, because I’m just that original. I do this as a way to give you the “gist” of an article, and thus save you from the pain and tedium of wading through any more of my tiresome prose than is absolutely necessary. So, if I were to sum up my perspective, I’d say that the bullish tailwinds are still very much in place here. The worries I had about the business have largely been “put to bed.” Every business faces challenges, and Byrna is no different. Management is obviously confident that they can overcome these challenges, given the pace at which they're buying the stock with their own capital. I quipped that I was “backing up the truck” in an earlier article. Today I’ll be doing the equivalent of renting a few dozen boxcars, and backing them up. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Update and Financial Results

Byrna has revised their full year guidance downward, from $60 to $65 million previously to $55 to $60 million. This was apparently enough of a problem for the market to grab their collective pearls, reach for the fainting couch, and send the shares down by about 19%. The drop in guidance was largely a function of supply chain issues, and the Amazon page. The company admitted to having limited experience with Amazon, and they stated that it’s unclear whether the enormous delta between prior and current expectations is a function of inventory shortages or lack of demand. Given the robust demand elsewhere, I strongly suspect the Amazon shortfall is a function of supply issues.

In regard to the "supply chain" itself, we learned some interesting things on the latest conference call. For example, there are 114 parts that go into a Byrna SD launcher. You can not go into production with 113 parts. As a result of shortages of supply, the Fort Wayne facility was in production for only 23 of the first 70 days of the current quarter. The problem seems to have been solved, though, as the company has realigned many suppliers of critical components to U.S. vendors. Getting past the Christmas and Chinese New Year humps also helped a great deal. We were told on the latest conference call that the company will have enough material on hand to produce 30,000 launchers by the end of the current quarter.

BYRN Financial Results

I’m not known to be a “glass half full” kinda guy, but even someone as perennially downbeat as myself was actually impressed with the financial performance in 2021. Specifically, revenue climbed by about 155% from the prior year, and gross profit was over 200% higher than it was in 2020. Operating expenses also obviously climbed, but at a lower rate, up by “only” 121%. The company managed to shrink the GAAP loss by 65% from $12.5 million to $4.3 million. Also, interest expense collapsed, which is a function of the very strong balance sheet here. I’d remind investors that it’s atypical to have a company at this stage of growth with such a clean capital structure.

In my view, Byrna’s financial performance is typical of a business at this stage of development. Further, if investors are “freaked out” by guidance dropping from $60-$65 to $55-$60, they may want to stick to bonds. The fact is that over the short term, businesses face challenges. Dedicated management teams eventually overcome those challenges.

Byrna Financial History (Byrna Investor Relations)

Insights from the CEO

I had the good fortune of communicating directly with Mr. Bryan Ganz, the CEO of the company. Specifically, we had a number of email exchanges and a zoom call in early January. In those conversations, I learned a great deal about the firm, and many of the questions that I sent along from Seeking Alpha readers were answered. As you know, I’m all about sharing with my readers, so I thought I’d take some time to pass along some of the insights from our communications. In no particular order, each of the following is from an email exchange on January 6 of this year. I was initially going to “sum up” Mr. Ganz’s perspective, but I think it more honest to just send along the transcript of his answers as written.

Law Enforcement

Question: Why would the company not focus entirely on law enforcement? We're not American, but we'd assume there are some police forces that want to offer more non-lethal options. Related, what's the average sales cycle to break into and sell to law enforcement?

There are 917,000 law enforcement officers in the US. 90% of them already carry a Taser. There is not enough room on the duty belt to carry both a Taser and a Byrna. If we do a really good job of converting law enforcement agencies to the Byrna, perhaps we can take 25% market share over the next 3-5 years. That represents 200,000 launchers. Conversely, in 2020, 8.4 million Americans bought a gun for the first time. That is an amazing statistic. 8.4 million people in the US were so afraid for their own safety and the safety of their families that they purchased a lethal weapon with all the attendant risks. What percentage would have bought a Byrna if they had known about it? If it is only 10%, that is still 840,000 people (in one year). There are 100 million gun owners in the US. We believe that we can get 2-5% to add a Byrna to their arsenal. That is two to five million Byrnas. It took Axon 27 years to sell one million Tasers. All that said, law enforcement is an important market for Byrna. Not due to the size of the market but rather for the “social proof” or confirmation that it provides. The number one question we get is “Can the Byrna really stop an assailant.” When law enforcement carries the Byrna, they have answered that question for us. Last year was our first year selling to law enforcement and we signed up 200 agencies. Law enforcement sales for 2021 were $550,000 or 1.3% of sales. This year we are forecasting $1.8 million in law enforcement sales or 2.8% of sales as we bring on a number of new high profile agencies including ATF and DEA. As you intimated, the LE sales cycle is long and complicated. Nevertheless, we expect that in several years, law enforcement sales will reach 10% to 15% of total sales. Our primary market in the US, however, will always be consumers. The story is different internationally. In many countries, weapons like the Byrna are regulated as firearms. In those markets we think that law enforcement sales will be more than 50% of our sales. Last year we sold to a number of international law enforcement agencies including the Hong Kong police.

Isn’t This Just a Fancy Paintball Gun?

Question: What's the difference between these products and a paintball gun that fires the exact same caliber cartridge? The basic technology in 68 caliber less lethal launchers and paintball guns is very similar. In fact, Pepperball’s launchers and Mission Less Lethal’s launchers (which we bought last May) are built from paintball gun platforms. The Byrna HD and SD, by contrast were built from the ground up as self-defense weapons and there are some very important differences between the Byrna and paintball guns. Size – The Byrna is a compact weapon that can be easily carried on-body or off-body. It fits in a purse or a glove box. Paintball guns are generally in rifle configuration and cannot be carried easily outside the house. Even the pistols (the Pepperball TPX and Mission TPR) are large and ungainly and cannot be carried on a concealed basis. Power – The Byrna SD is a paintball gun on steroids. We advise customers NOT to fire paintballs through their Byrna. Nevertheless we get warranty claims where we find the internals covered in paint. Paintballs simply cannot withstand the force of the Byrna. CO2 vs HPA (Compressed Air) – Most paintball guns use HPA tanks. These are hard to refill unless you are at a paintball range or a dive shop. Also, once installed they begin to leak so that they are not ready to fire when needed for self-defense. Byrna uses only CO2 (even on our Mission based shoulder fired launchers where we converted the launcher from HPA to CO2). Point and Shoot Capabilities – With paintball guns (and with Pepperball’s launchers) the HPA tank or CO2 needs to be screwed in to be punctured. Once punctured, it begins to leak out. In a matter of days the CO2 or compressed air has dissipated and the launcher will not fire. Byrna has a patented “first trigger pull” technology whereby the CO2 is not punctured until the trigger is pulled. That means that the CO2 can stay in the Byrna launcher for a day, a week, a month, or a year without leaking and it will be ready to fire on the first pull of the trigger. For self-defense this is essential. You never know when you are going to need to use your weapon and when you are threatened, there is no time to install or screw in the CO2 cartridge or HPA tank.

Question: Why would I not just fire Byrna rounds through a paintball gun?

While we believe that the advantages of a truly safe, effective, concealable launcher that can be fired on the first pull of the trigger after sitting for months unused are compelling, we believe that paintballers represent an interesting market opportunity for Byrna. In fact, we this month we are offering our rounds in some paintball stores. Tbe Byrna SD is the “razor” and our ammo are the “razor blades.” In fact, we make much higher margins on the “razor blades” and we are happy to sell our “razor blades” to folks that have a different “razor.” Moreover, we believe that once these paintball enthusiast are introduced to Byrna, many will buy the launcher due the small size and capabilities.

On the Fact that Share Count Increased about 59% in 2021

Question: This is less of a question and more of a perspective. People have noted the dilution and are happy about the buyback. They are keen to see the buyback actually take some shares off the field. If they see the pool drained by the buybacks while simultaneously refilled with management share issuance, that'll be a cause to sell.

The dilution was largely the result of the conversion of convertible preferred shares into common shares. This added 6.5 million shares to our total share count. Those shares were issued early on in PIPEs to finance the business. When I was brought on board in 2017 to turn the Company around, sales were only $250,000 and the Company was hemorrhaging cash. I needed to bring in capital to pivot from the 40mm law enforcement business to our current model. Management incentive stock and options is limited to 10% of fully diluted shares. We are close to that amount now, however, with normal turnover, I expect that we will be constantly issuing new RSU’s and ISO’s to replace expires or retired RSU’s and ISO’s. Keep in mind that we only report when we issue ISO’s or RSU’s – not when they expire or are retired. I do not expect any material increase (or decrease) in management’s ownership. As you correctly pointed out in your article, management has also been buying shares. I personally bought more than $420,000 of Byrna stock this year though both the follow-on offering at $21 a share and open market purchases at $17 a share, despite my RSU grants. One last point that I want to make. While I don’t know who has been selling Byrna stock, I think that it is extremely risky to be selling at these levels. We have announced a $30 million stock buyback program. This was NOT some statement we made in hopes of moving the stock price. We truly intend to buy stock in the open market. We have not been able to do so up to this point because we are in a “black-out period.” As soon as we issue our 2021 Q4 financials, we will be able to start buying. We issued shares at $21. If I can retire these shares below $21, I am going to do it. I don’t know if we will be able to buy $5.0 million of stock or $30.0 million before the price reaches a level where we would no longer be a buyer, but I do know that through this stock buyback program we will retire a significant number of shares.

Speaking of The Buyback…

I’m of the view that buybacks can be good or they can be bad. They’re good if they’re initiated when the shares are under value. They’re bad if the company overpays for the stock. I hit you with this tautology today, dear readers, because Byrna has just announced a $30 million stock buyback.

When I hear about such schemes, a question pops into my head. That question is “do they have the money?” I ask this because in my view, it doesn’t profit shareholders to use borrowed money for buybacks. The added debt adds risk, and thus mutes the positive impact of the buyback. Per their latest 10-K, the company has about $56.3 million of cash and equivalents at the moment. They lost about $4.3 million in 2021, and spent $5.8 million on capital investments during the year. Thus, I think the company can afford to spend $30 million on buybacks, so, in answer to the rhetorical question that started all of this, yes. Yes, they do have the money.

The next question is “what would be the effect of a buyback?” If a buyback would take 0.5% of shares off the table, it’s hardly worth writing about. So, what, exactly, would $30 million accomplish here? Please consider the following. First, the share price is about $8.50. Second, per the latest 10-K, as of February 1 of this year, the company had 23,815,418 shares outstanding. Using the “multiplication” skill that I picked up from the good people at Holy Spirit School many, many decades ago, I determine that the company’s worth about $203.4 million. Also, if we assume that they can buy at $8.50 (a colossal assumption, I know), the company will retire 3.53 million of the 23.8 million shares. Using some other skills I picked up at Holy Spirit, I can report that such transactions would represent ~14.8% of shares outstanding!

There’s one “fly in the soup” that investors should be made aware of. In 2021, stock based compensation was $3.15 million.

This is a material buyback, and I think investors would be wise to get in front of it.

With Apologies to Orwell

I’ve written it, spoken it, shouted it, and whispered it on occasion. All investors are equal, but some are more equal than others. The fact is that some people are simply better at this game than most others. They may have the combination of intellect and emotional fortitude that just makes them more able to control the pernicious emotions that cause so much harm. They may have a team of analysts at their disposal. They may be what could very, very…very loosely be described a “public servant.” There’s a special breed of investors that I think worthy of focusing on here, though. The insiders of a company know more about the day to day of a business than any Wall Street analyst ever will. These people live and breathe the business, and so when they do something, I think we should be aware of it.

With that in mind, I’d like to point out, yet again, that insiders are buying the stock aggressively at current levels. In fact, just one week ago, insiders Bryan Ganz, Lisa Wager, and Michael Wager purchased another 10,000, 6,390, and 5,000 shares respectively. I’ve reviewed hundreds of companies on this forum, and I don’t recall another one where insiders only bought. Earlier I wrote that problems are solved by dedicated managers. The actions of these people suggest that they are confident to solve the short term problems here. At the very least, when I’m sitting on a loss, I like to know that management feels my pain and is working to end it. This is increasingly rare in my view.

Conclusion

I think the market had a bit of a “hissy fit” caused by a reduction in forecasts. This is incredibly myopic in my estimation, and may be economically risky because I think this buyback is real and is significant. I don’t like sitting on losses, but I think the long term bullish thesis remains intact here. I would recommend against selling, as I think there’s a very real chance this stock hits $20 this year. It’s hard to ignore the stock price, but I’m of the view that if a company continues to sell decent products that meet a real need, eventually shareholders will be rewarded. I think this company checks all of those boxes, so all investors need to do is remain patient.