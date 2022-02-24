Aleksandr Yurkevich/iStock via Getty Images

Investors shouldn't expect quality to come cheap, but exactly how much they should pay up for quality is a question with no easy answer, and especially when sentiment on industrial and machinery names is weakening. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is a great company, and one that has long enjoyed a premium valuation, and the acquisition of Dodge from ABB (ABB) only makes this a stronger company in my view.

The "but" is, of course, valuation. The shares look priced for only a mid-single-digit long-term annualized return, but that's also on par with other high-quality industrials like Dover (DOV), Honeywell (HON), and Rockwell (ROK) that also offer leverage to industrial automation and aerospace. The shares also trade at a lower relative EBITDA premium, but the industrial sector is derating, so that approach carries some risk. On balance, I find today's price tempting, but not necessarily compelling.

Solid Results Ahead Of Real Integration

RBC Bearings' fiscal third quarter results didn't include a full quarter from Dodge, so that complicates the comparisons a bit, but the quarter was still stronger than expected and management's guidance was bullish on end-market demand.

Revenue rose 8% in organic terms, pretty much bang in line with the wider industrial space for this quarter, and more than 5% ahead of sell-side expectations. Industrial revenue rose 26% in organic terms, with Defense & Aero up almost 4%, including 10% growth in the OEM business there.

Gross margin declined about 90bp in adjusted terms to 37.6%, but managed to beat expectations by more than two points. Operating income rose 61% on an adjusted basis, beating by 24%, with margin down 230bp to 16.8% and about three points better than expected.

Management guided to a fiscal Q4 revenue figure about 1% above the prior sell-side average and also guided to gross margin improvements - a rare thing in an environment where supply chain pressures are creating significant margin pressures.

Industrial Demand Is In Full Stride, While Aerospace Is Picking Up

At this point, it sounds like the biggest challenge for RBC with its industrial businesses is meeting the demand that's out there. Management guided to high single-digit growth in its legacy industrial markets and low double-digit growth from Dodge, and noted that all facilities are running at 100%.

Given that Dodge came into RBC with less vertical integration than the legacy businesses, Dodge is getting hit harder by supply chain issues. This is typically a ship-on-order business, but the business is actually carrying a backlog now due to the supply constraints. RBC management wants to vertically integrate Dodge, a move that will improve margins long term, but it sounds like the company is leaning more toward expanding capacity in the near term and saving the integration work for once demand has cooled.

I would expect that management is facing decisions for the legacy operations. While there are opportunities to integrate technology from Dodge into the existing operations (basically, adding even more automation), I would imagine that management is more focused on freeing up/adding capacity today and likely avoiding changes that could compromise near-term capacity.

While the aerospace business has taken a hard hit (no different, really, than what Honeywell, Hexcel (HXL), and a host of others have seen), the business is starting to recover. Backlog grew 40% year over year and 21% quarter over quarter this quarter, and management noted that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320-neo production is ramping up quickly, with Boeing's (BA) MAX expected to ramp up next quarter. On a more down note, global air travel demand is still well below pre-pandemic levels, and it doesn't sound like 787 production is going to really ramp until sometime in 2024.

A Rare Type Of Company

RBC Bearings isn't that large of a company - even with the Dodge deal (that doubled the company's size), the company is still likely to generate somewhere around $1.5B in FY'23 revenue. Yet, this is a company that has consistently generated EBITDA margins well into the 20%'s, not to mention well above-average long-term returns.

RBC has historically generated about two-thirds of its revenue from products where it has #1 or #2 market share, and around 60% of its revenue comes from products were it is a sole-source provider. Adding Dodge will dilute that to some extent, but then Dodge brings a much large aftermarket business (around 60% of revenue versus <40% historically for RBC) that will reduce cyclicality, and it also brings significant new markets and cross-selling opportunities to RBC.

Longer term, adding Dodge enhances RBC's leverage to the growing trend of factory and logistics automation, including adding meaningful leverage to markets like food/beverage, warehouses, and process industries. Dodge also offers significant synergy potential, both on the revenue side (selling RBC products through Dodge's large sales force and vice versa), and cost side, with eventual vertical integration to improve Dodge's long-term margins and supply stability.

The Outlook

I'm expecting a few years of mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth as RBC leverages not only short-cycle recovery growth, but increased investments in automation across industrial end-markets and the start of the aerospace recovery cycle. On an "apples to apples" basis starting from the next fiscal year (FY'23), I expect RBC Bearings to generate around 6% annualized growth that should be well ahead of U.S. industrial production growth.

I also expect meaningful margin leverage, with EBITDA margin hitting 30% in FY'24 and FCF margins ramping into the low 20%'s over the next five years, helping drive high single-digit long-term FCF growth.

Valuation, though, is still problematic. Discounted cash flow analysis suggests a mid-single-digit prospective annual total return from here (in the 6%'s), which while maybe not out of line for high-quality differentiated industrials, is still not great.

An EBITDA-based approach also offers challenges. I'm willing to use FY'24 margins to give RBC credit for synergies from the Dodge deal, but that still leads me to a fair forward multiple of 16x on FY'23 EBITDA, or a roughly $181 fair value. Historically RBC has enjoyed a 1.25x premium to "typical" valuation, and if I use that (a 20x forward multiple), the fair value jumps to almost $240 - close to the average sell-side price target today.

The Bottom Line

I'm nervous about just plugging in a 1.25x boost to forward multiples, particularly when industrials are de-rating. On the other hand, RBC Bearings has hard-to-find quality, including strong margins, sticky customer relationships, and strong barriers to entry. I don't think investors can really expect these shares to get "value investor cheap" unless the broader market tanks, but I do think anybody considering the shares now should at least ask themselves if they can tolerate seeing the shares possibly retreat into the $150's or worse before resuming an upward march.