BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent articles I have been critical of the thesis that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will become a world currency. The coin fell 50% after I got in ahead of the regulation weakness and I still see the coin being shut out by governments.

But if Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) become a reality then there is a place for Ethereum (ETH-USD) as a dominant blockchain.

Ethereum could be a better store of value

Ethereum in the cryptocurrency market has been a case of, "always the bridesmaid and never the bride". Since its inception in 2015, ETH has played second fiddle to Bitcoin, but that could be set to change.

Ethereum still has a market capitalization that is half of BTC at $317bn, compared to $718bn, but according to on-chain analysts Glassnode, Ethereum is already more popular than ever. Ethereum attracted over 18 million new addresses to its network in 2021 at a rate 1.53 million per month, reflecting steady user growth. The number of Ethereum addresses holding at least 1 ETH also reached a record high in February, hitting 1.42 million. The number of non-zero addresses and those holding at least 0.1 ETH also climbed to a new highs this month, with almost 75 million and 7 million, respectively.

More importantly, the Ethereum blockchain hosts third party projects and has 70% of all decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions in the crypto market, according to JP Morgan. The Ethereum blockchain hosts the OpenSea platform, which is the largest NFT marketplace, and other projects such as the Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) play-to-earn game which boomed in popularity last year.

As of the fourth quarter of 2021, there was over $123 billion of crypto staked on DeFi protocols. So, Ethereum is actually providing real world financial value and building somewhat of a moat, while Bitcoin is seen largely as a store of value and a world currency in waiting. If the Bitcoin thesis flops as I anticipate, Ethereum could find itself as the dominant cryptocurrency.

The Ethereum network continues to dominate in the non-fungible token (NFT) market with 80% of the market share, but that is growing rapidly as some of the largest corporates enter the NFT space. The OpenSea platform recently saw a sales record of $3.5bn in ETH.

Move to consensus layer ends previous problems

The big news for Ethereum this year is a move to its long-awaited V2.0 model, which it has rebranded 'consensus layer'. This will see the coin move from a Proof-of-Work ("PoW") model to a Proof-of-Stake ("PoS"). The reality is that the so-called "Ethereum Killers," such as Solana (SOL-USD) have been operating on PoS blockchains and Ethereum will level the playing field with those competitors. Solana is already losing market share with a 50% drop in its Total Value Locked (TVL), which is the investment sums staked on the chain by developers.

Bitcoin is PoW and it refers to the technology and process required to mine new coins. What this brings to the Ethereum blockchain is a solution to long-standing Ethereum problems in high gas fees, slower transaction speeds, and energy-intensive mining of blocks.

The move to new technology is already having an effect, as according to blockchain tracking site Etherscan, the average transaction fee (gas fee) is around $4 at the time of writing. That has dropped substantially from fees that were hundreds of dollars for a single transaction only a few months ago.

Programmers continue to work on upgrades to the network and the blockchain is set to be able to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second. That will add further attractiveness to ETH over Bitcoin and also fight back against its competition.

Work on the new version of ETH is also making the coin deflationary as coins in circulation are being burned out of existence and lowering supply. The upgrade known as EIP-1559 started a "fee burn" protocol that removes a certain percentage of the reward it once paid to miners to validate transactions on the blockchain. Through the end of January 2022, over $5.5 billion worth of Ethereum coins have been burned.

What do cryptocurrency analysts think?

A report from Morgan Stanley wealth recently, said that Ethereum is less decentralized than Bitcoin, with the top 100 addresses holding 39% of ether compared to only 14% for bitcoin.

The report added that Ethereum has a dominant market share in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) sectors, but that this could decrease over time with competition.

This report fails to consider what the consensus layer upgrade is trying to achieve as Ethereum is the go-to network for DeFi projects but lost some ground when gas fees started to soar in the summer of 2020. Developers who moved to other chains may come back as fees are reduced.

A recent development on the road to scalability was also seen as a potential breakthrough to hold onto its dominance, with Coin Telegraph saying of the Morgan Stanley report:

The firm stated that Ethereum may lose its smart contract advantage to lower-cost and faster blockchain networks. The new rollout might be just what Ethereum needs to stay relevant in this competition.

If my analysis on Bitcoin is correct, then the decentralized issue is also overrated with a move to CBDCs. Ethereum would likely pick up the bulk of the BTC investment flows once that became a reality.

In a previous investment note, by Goldman Sachs Global Markets managing director Bernhard Rzymelka, Ethereum was given an $8,000 price target. That was based on the coin's correlation to inflation breakevens over two years. The director referred to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which compares inflation to the USD 2-year, 2-year forward inflation swap.

2Y Inflation Swaps v ETHUSD (Goldman Sachs, Zerohedge)

At the current time, cryptocurrency markets are following Bitcoin, which is being weighed by the risk market weakness and regulation. Once this is resolved, inflation may become another talking point for crypto. In reality, cryptocurrency would be moving higher due to the inflationary effects on government budgets and the need for alternative assets.

Conclusion

I have talked at length in previous articles about why I think Bitcoin will not become the dominant player on the financial market. If that is correct, then Bitcoin could lose a lot of investors and Ethereum will be well-placed to become the dominant project in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum is not trying to be a global currency and it is building a moat in its support of DeFi and NFT projects. This is all happening as the price of the asset gets weighed down by Bitcoin and Ethereum is also transitioning to a V2.0 technology that will improve its speed, transaction costs, scalability and energy usage. Investors who are looking to add some cryptocurrency as a diversification play should consider picking up ETH as it trends lower. If Bitcoin gets hit by regulatory actions then the price of Ethereum will also be dragged lower and that is opening up a buying opportunity for the eventual move to a digital currency landscape. The emergence of big corporate players into NFTs could boost demand for ETH, while that could also foreshadow an increase in DeFi investment flows. All of this will support the investment case for Ethereum and will secure its place as a store of value in the blockchain world.