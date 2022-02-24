Graphite Miners News For The Month Of February 2022

Marco_de_Benedictis/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the February edition of the graphite miners news. February saw flat graphite prices and a busy month with lots of good news.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-194 EXW spot price was not updated and appears to have been flat (up 3.89% the past 90 days). Note that 94%-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries. It's then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries. The spherical graphite 99.95% min EXW China price was not updated (up 1.98% the past 60 days).

Fastmarkets graphite prices the week ending February 17, 2022

Fast Markets

Source: Fastmarkets

In an April 25, 2021 report from Leading Edge Materials they stated:

A recent price assessment produced by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence for the Company shows average pricing in 2020 for uncoated natural spherical graphite at around US$3,000 per tonne and for coated natural spherical graphite between US$7,000 per tonne (domestic China and non-EU) and US$12,000 per tonne (high-end applications), with an average price of around US9,500 per tonne for material used in cells for Western OEMs.....

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Graphite demand and supply forecast charts

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

UBS

Source: Mining.com courtesy UBS

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

IEA

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report

BMI forecasts graphite deficits to begin from 2022 as demand for graphite grows strongly

BMI

Source: Lomiko Metals company presentation courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Graphite market news

On February 1 S&P Global reported:

INTERVIEW: ERG's Sobotka says metals prices on rising trend until recycling takes off in 15 years. Mainly primary metals to be used for 10-15 years. Recycling to kick in when initial EV wave completes lifespan. Aluminum price could see 30+-year high in 2022... Energy transition is a driving trend "with all the ingredients of a new supercycle," according to Sobotka. Annual investments in decarbonization of $750 billion-$1 trillion globally are foreseen in coming decades in a bid to keep to Paris Agreement 1.5 degree Centigrade global warming targets. This will boost demand for copper, aluminum, cobalt and other battery metals for renewable energy, transport and construction in "the biggest purchase order in the history of the mining industry: the amounts are just staggering," he said.

On February 8 Fastmarkets reported:

Graphite demand from EV battery sector forecast to rise over 35% in 2022... to approximately 594,000 tonnes in 2022 from around 437,000 tonnes in 2021. We will need to see rising production of both synthetic and natural graphite to meet the battery sector’s graphite needs this year... Challenges to increased production of synthetic graphite, however, remain centered on both power supply and cost as well as adequate graphitization capacity. We expect to see increased natural graphite production from the world’s leading producers, China and Mozambique. Existing natural graphite producers will need to increase production to cover rising demand over the next several years while new natural graphite projects remain in various stages of development and as they ramp up to viable production levels. We believe the graphite industry will successfully boost production to meet rising demand, but the market will remain tightly balanced with periods of supply shortfalls during 2022 triggering higher prices... we also expect to see shipping issues impact graphite availability, prompting supply shortfalls and higher prices well into the first half of 2022.

On February 17 Fastmarkets reported: "Graphite markets stable but tightening prior to seasonal increase in production."

On February 22 the White House announced:

FACT SHEET: Securing a made in America supply chain for critical minerals. Biden-Harris Administration, companies announce major investments to expand domestic critical minerals supply chain, breaking dependence on China and boosting sustainable practices......These minerals—such as rare earth elements, lithium, and cobalt......are also key inputs in clean energy technologies like batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels. As the world transitions to a clean energy economy, global demand for these critical minerals is set to skyrocket by 400-600 percent over the next several decades, and, for minerals such as lithium and graphite used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, demand will increase by even more—as much as 4,000 percent...... to announce major investments in domestic production of key critical minerals and materials....President Biden will announce that the Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program has awarded MP Materials $35 million to separate and process heavy rare earth elements at its facility in Mountain Pass......She will also discuss $3 billion in BIL funding to invest in refining battery materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite, and battery recycling facilities....has established an Interagency Working Group (IWG) that will lead an Administration effort on legislative and regulatory reform of mine permitting and oversight.

Graphite miners news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they're not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer and Novonix [ASX:NVX] (OTCQX:NVNXF) is commercializing their synthetic graphite product.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah is also working to become a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) at their Vidalia facility, Louisiana, USA.

On January 31, Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report – period ended 31 December 2021." Highlights include:

" ..... Sustained demand growth for natural graphite end uses, with global EV sales up 115% in 2021, versus 2020, to approximately 6.2 million units and Chinese anode production increasing to 70kt in December 2021.

December 2021 quarter production and sales constrained by container shipping market disruption – additional breakbulk shipment option expected to materially improve production and sales from the March 2022 quarter.

13kt natural graphite produced at 82% recovery and 19 kt sold and shipped during the quarter .

Product quality consistent with previous quarters with stable recovery and grade – 89% recovery achieved in the December 2021 month

Balama C1 cash costs (FOB Nacala) of US$1,159 per tonne for the quarter – Balama C1 cash costs (FOB Nacala) guidance is US$430–470 per tonne at a 15kt per month production rate.

Weighted average sales price for the quarter increased to US$530 per tonne [CIF], with very strong incremental demand and higher contracting prices.

Strong sales order book with more than 80kt of natural graphite sales orders for the March 2022 quarter, demonstrating robust underlying demand conditions.

First 10kt spot breakbulk shipment from Pemba port to China in February 2022, creating additional export option and significantly increasing Balama sales. Further breakbulk shipments are planned in the first half of 2022.

Offtake agreement executed with Tesla to supply 8ktpa active anode material (“AAM”) from Vidalia at a fixed price for an initial term of four years.

Detailed engineering on Vidalia’s initial expansion (“Vidalia Initial Expansion”) is approximately 50% completed.

Well progressed in the processes to facilitate a final investment decision on the Vidalia Initial Expansion in the near term.....

Quarter end cash balance of US$53 million. "

On February 7, Syrah Resources announced: "Syrah announces Vidalia final investment decision and equity raising." Highlights include:

" Syrah Board approves final investment decision for Vidalia’s initial expansion to 11.25ktpa AAM production capacity.

FID paves the way to Syrah becoming a vertically integrated natural graphite AAM supplier for USA and European battery supply chain participant and OEM customers .

Detailed engineering and long-lead item procurement significantly progressed with Worley; strong definition, enhanced understanding of critical path and readiness to proceed with construction .

Optimized design of the Vidalia Initial Expansion – estimated maximum production capacity increased to 11.25ktpa AAM, estimated unit operating costs marginally reduced, and total estimated installed capital costs updated to US$176 million with US$165 million remaining .

Fully underwritten institutional placement and 1 for 5.9 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise a total of approximately A $ 2 50 million (US $ 178 million ).

Proceeds of the Equity Raising will be used to: 1) fully fund remaining estimated installed capital costs for the Vidalia Initial Expansion, 2) fund estimated costs associated with Vidalia operations, expansion studies and product development in 2022, 3) pay the transaction costs of the Equity Raising and 4) fund Balama TSF expansion and sustaining capital costs, Balama working capital and for general corporate purposes. "

On February 9, Syrah Resources announced:

Syrah announces successful completion of placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer. The Placement raised approximately A$125 million (US$89 million) and the Institutional Entitlement Offer raised approximately A$67 million (US$47 million).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has "vein graphite" production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

On February 7, Ceylon Graphite announced: "Ceylon Graphite’s silicon enhanced vein graphite anode material significantly increases specific discharging capacity in half cell lithium-ion battery tests." Highlights include:

"Ceylon Graphite conducted initial half cell testing for silicon enhanced vein graphite at WMG Battery Catapult, University of Warwick.

Impressive 13% increase in discharging capacity was achieved for Ceylon’s natural vein graphite enhanced with core shell silicon additive compared to its baseline Ceylon Vein graphite material and commercial synthetic graphite.

Acceptable first cycle capacity loss of 12%.

The impressive performance is due to in-house developed dual core-shell additive technology and proprietary silicon enhancement capabilities; we also believe that the inherent properties of vein graphite such as high crystallinity and purity also play a key role.

Ceylon’s “mine to battery” strategy will maximize the value of our high-grade Sri Lankan vein graphite by vertically integrating into an anode graphite producer for the rapidly growing global lithium-ion battery market."

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC plans to demerge its Norwegian graphite assets into a newly incorporated Norway company branded as Ascent Graphite.

On January 31, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report-December 2021." Highlights include:

" Skaland - Trælen Maiden Ore Reserve released .

Tormin - Significant Increase in Mineral Resources, including 100% increase in Inland Strand .

Tormin – Section 93 notice set aside .

European Sustainable Graphite Business announced .

. Successful Electrochemical Testwork Results on Skaland Anode Material ."

Tirupati Graphite [LSE:TGR]

Note: Buying Battery Metals Mozambique graphite assets.

No significant news for the month.

Graphite developers

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF) (potential to be a North American graphite producer very soon)

Northern Graphite has agreed to purchase from Imerys the Lac des Iles producing graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia. They also own the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On February 10, Northern Graphite announced: "Northern Graphite completes initial closing of private placement for $19.3 million."

On February 14, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite charts path to carbon neutral project at Bissett Creek. Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to announce that Minviro Ltd. (“Minviro”) has completed an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) on the production of graphite concentrate and lithium-ion battery anode material (“BAM”) from the Company’s Bissett Creek deposit in order to guide the Company in developing a carbon neutral project. Additionally, Minviro benchmarked the potential carbon footprint of Bissett Creek against the production of Chinese natural and synthetic graphite and their upgrade into battery anode material.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and my very recent Trend Investing article here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property. The Molo mine is fully-funded and scheduled to commission in March, 2022.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF) (formerly Bass Metals [ASX:BSM]

On January 31, Greenwing Resources Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report – December 2021 quarter." Highlights include:

Graphmada Mining Complex and Advanced Materials

"Further significant progress at the Graphmada Mining Complex, Madagascar...... Significant intercepts of graphite mineralization in the Mahela Zone of up to 11m at 4.8% Fixed Carbon [FC]. Newly discovered zone at South Mahela recorded intercepts of graphite mineralization of up to 11.0m at 4.5% FC. Increase of the Ambatofafana Zone Mineral Resource by 1.8MT at 4.5% FC to 22Mt at 4.0% FC.....

Production of environmentally friendly high-quality graphene from Graphmada graphite concentrate setting an outstanding platform for further research and the development of advanced materials. "

Corporate

"Craig Lennon appointed as CEO.

Strong cash position $4.1 million.

Annual General Meeting completed with all resolutions successfully passed, including additional share placement. "

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT]

No news for the month.

Gratomic Inc. [TSXV:GRAT] [GR:CB82 ] (OTCQX:CBULF)

Gratomic’s Aukam Graphite Project is located in Namibia, Africa. The Project is in process of plant commissioning for full operational capabilities and an open pit operation in Q4 of 2021 to produce high grade vein graphite. Gratomic is also collaborating with Forge Nano to develop a second facility for graphite micronization and spheronization.

On January 26, Gratomic Inc. announced:

Gratomic announces update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project Drilling Program in Brazil. Gratomic Inc. announces the resumption of its 5,000-meter diamond drill program on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil, aiming to further delineate the graphite mineralization at the site.

On February 8, Gratomic Inc. announced: "Gratomic signs Indicative Term Sheet with Technology Metals Market, TM2."

On February 14, Gratomic Inc. announced:

Gratomic discloses Preliminary Process Flow Diagram for its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil. Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says: “Our technical team is moving at a very quick pace to fast track the engineeting process of our Capim Grosso project, without overlooking quality and technical criterias.”

On February 15, Gratomic Inc. announced:

Gratomic announces Memorandum of Understanding with Millennium Metals.....and an undisclosed 3rd party (the “Buyer”), to supply graphite over 60 consecutive months, to begin upon commencement of commercial production at its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF) (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama. The Coosa Graphite Plant (2023 production start) plans to source natural graphite initially from non-China suppliers and then from the USA from 2028.

On January 31, Westwater Resources Inc. announced:

Westwater Resources announces receipt of NPDES permit.....The Permit is required to commence site grading at the Coosa Graphite Processing Facility (“Coosa Graphite Plant”) located near Kellyton, Alabama.

On February 14, Westwater Resources Inc. announced: "Westwater Resources Inc. announces year-end 2021 results, business update and management succession changes."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has two large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, an excellent video here, and my article on Trend Investing here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTCPK:MNSEF)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On January 27, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "LiSER Technology launched." Highlights include:

" Lithium Slim Energy Reserve [LiSER] allows OEM’s to bypass modules and build packs directly.

Design allows for maximum cell to pack translation of performance.

Industry first “Tab-less” advanced prismatic cell design that has an in-situ cooling loop.

Allows for temperature ranges of -40 ° C to 90 ° C which assists in extra fast charging."

On January 31, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "Quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Magnis’ subsidiary Imperium3 New York [iM3NY] Gigawatt scale Lithium-ion Battery Plant began its semi-autonomous phase....

At the end of December 2021, the iM3NY New York Plant Status was 51% complete and on track to be in fully automated production by 1H 2022.

Magnis’ Lithium-ion technology partner, C4V has produced exciting initial results in their Extra Fast Charging battery program with 7Ah (Amp hour) commercial cells using their patented BMLMP Technology....

Magnis Energy Technologies shares commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker MNSEF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which over 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade.

Magnis signed a binding offtake agreement with Traxys Europe for the supply of graphite. The Traxys Group is a leading international physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors specializing in supply chain management of critical and technology minerals and metals. The agreement is for a 6-year period starting in late 2024 with a total of 600,000 tonnes of flake graphite covering all flake sizes ."

On February 11, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "Nachu Graphite Project update." Highlights include:

" Ausenco begins update to previous Bankable Feasibility Study.

Developer and Project Manager selected for resettlement village.

Recent offtake agreement with Traxys for 600,000 tonnes over a six-year period for the supply of natural flake graphite concentrate."

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTCPK:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the US. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world. Mason Graphite also owns 66.67% of Black Swan Graphene.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Group [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Group is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On January 28, Talga Group announced: "Quarterly activities review for period ending 31 December2021." Highlights include:

Commercial and project development

"EVA plant on t arget for Q1 2022 completion with commissioning commenced after the period.

Exceptional high grade graphite results from Vittangi drilling include: 90m @ 30.8% Cg (from 155m) NUN21008 incl. 25m @ 40.0% Cg. 50m @ 29.2% Cg (from 4m) NUN21001 incl. 21m @ 41.9% Cg. 26m @ 37.6% Cg (from 159m) NUS21012 incl. 19m @ 42.5% Cg.

Succe s sful first phase trial mining of Niska South deposit at Vittangi."

Corporate and finance

"Anode material MOU executed with Long Time Technolog y.

Mit s ui and Talga extend and expand Swedish Anode Project MOU.

Commitment to EU Principles for Sustainable Raw Materials.

Cash balance of A$ 31 . 5 million as at 31 December 2021 ."

Note: EVA is 'Electric Vehicle Anode' qualification plant.

On February 2, Talga Group announced: "Further spectacular Vittangi graphite results." Highlights include:

" ..... Grades up to 50.1% graphite (" Cg ") [ NUS21015] returned from program that test ed depth and strike extension target s. Significant d ownhole intercept s includ e : 52m @ 29.0% Cg [ from 128m] NUN2100...

Balance of drill results expected during Feb ruary 2022 , followed by revision of ore reserves and resources amid booming Li - ion battery anode demand ."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On January 31, SRG Mining Inc. announced:

SRG Mining announces engagement of Market-Maker. SRG Mining Inc. today announced it has, subject to regulatory approval, entered into a market-making agreement with Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and applicable laws.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Project and processing plant in central Sweden. The company also owns the Norra Karr REE project, and the 51% of the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration stage project in Romania.

On January 26, Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports fiscal 2021 results." Highlights include:

During fiscal 2021, the Company:

"Commissioned Minviro Ltd., a London based globally recognized life cycle assessment (“LCA”) consultancy, to build an LCA model and deliver an LCA report for the Woxna Graphite project....

Completed the sale to United Lithium Corp. [ULTH] of 100% of the Bergby Lithium project.

Announced that the Mining Inspectorate of Sweden rejected the mining lease application for the Norra Karr project. The Company subsequently appealed this decision to the Government of Sweden.

Announced positive preliminary economic assessment results for its Woxna graphite anode project with US$317/US$248 million pre/post-tax NPV and 42.9%/37.4% pre/post-tax IRR with the subsequent filing of the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Woxna Graphite” prepared for Woxna Graphite AB with effective date June 9, 2021 and issue date July 23, 2021, available on Leading Edge’s website www.leadingedgematerials.com and under its SEDAR profile www.sedar.ca.

Announced positive preliminary economic assessment results for its Norra Karr REE project with pre- and post-tax Net Present Value [NPV] of $1,026M and $762M using a 10% discount rate and pre- and post-tax Internal Rate of Return [IRR] of 30.8% and 26.3%.....

Announced that its 100% owned Swedish subsidiary Woxna Graphite AB signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement with Sicona Battery Technologies Pty Ltd laying out the path for the establishment of a Sweden based 50/50 Joint Venture targeting the production of advanced natural graphite and silicon-graphite-carbon composite active anode materials...."

On February 11, Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced: "Leading Edge Materials to evaluate restart of graphite production at Woxna Mine due to improved market conditions." Highlights include:

"Strong market conditions with European flake graphite prices up around 40% over the last year .

Internal review to restart production at the Woxna graphite mine.

Woxna Graphite is one of the few built and permitted graphite mines in the western world.

Important step towards planned fully integrated production of graphite anode materials."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU](OTC:RSNUF)

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On January 31, Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2021." Highlights include:

"Commercial - scale testing of downstream milling equipment using Siviour Graphite Concentrates delivered spherical graphite yields in excess of 65% (versus the 50% yield adopted in Renascor’s Battery Anode Material Study 1 ) . ....

Locked cycle purification trials undertaken by leading German independent battery mineral consultancy group Dorfner ANZAPLAN validated Renascor’s eco - friendly purification process ....

The market for PSG , which is used in the production of anodes for lithium - ion batteries, is experiencing substantial upward price improvement , with Fastmarkets reporting a +40% increase in the price of PSG in the 12 months to November 2021 .

Good progress with POSCO ...

Offtake discussions with other parties are progressing well and have included constructive negotiation on commercial terms with Renascor’s other existing offtake partners , as well as preparation of further sample material for qualification by additional potential offtake partners.

Renascor’s cash position as of 3 1 December 202 1 was approximately $ 15.4 m.

On February 2, Renascor Resources announced:

Australian Government conditionally approves A$185 million loan facility to fund the development of the Siviour Graphite Project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (ECGFF)

On January 31, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Approvals submitted for construction of EcoGraf HFfree™ BAM Facility. Major milestone to produce high purity HFfree anode material products for the Global EV Battery Market.

On February 2, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Australian Government conditionally approves US$40m expansion loan financing to support expansion of EcoGraf™ HFfree Australian Battery Anode Material Facility. EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Commonwealth of Australia has conditionally approved a loan of up to US$40 million under the A$2 billion Australian Government Critical Minerals Facility, to support the planned expansion of the Company’s Australian Battery Anode Material Facility to 20,000tpa.

On February 9, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Outstanding result for enhanced HPA anode coatings. HPA Anode has outperformed industry market material."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko has two projects in Canada - La Loutre graphite Project (flagship) (100% interest) and the Bourier lithium Project (70% earn in interest).

No news for the month, but you can read my recent article on Lomiko here.

Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.)

On February 18, Zentek Ltd. announced:

Zentek announces development of graphene-wrapped silicon anodes. Zentek’s CEO Greg Fenton commented: “We are very pleased to support Dr. Pope and his group at the University of Waterloo. Their innovation has the potential to improve the current lithium-ion battery by upgrading graphite to this graphene-wrapped silicon anode. Not only were the researchers able to demonstrate good performance with laboratory-scale half-cells, the performance was also validated with commercial lithium iron phosphate cathodes suggesting they could be a drop-in solution for enhancing already available battery technologies. We look forward to continuing our support of their research and development to potentially bring this technology to market. The company has begun discussions with a potential industry partner.”

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On February 3, Black Rock Mining announced: "Black Rock Mining confirms 25% increase in Measured Mineral Resource, now the largest in class globally." Highlights include:

"Completion of infill drill program and bulk metallurgical sampling has resulted in a 25% increase in Measured Mineral Resource.

Mahenge now has the largest Measured graphite mineral resource globally.

Black Rock confirms the first 10 years of the Ulanzi mine plan (including all of Module 1 and 2) is now underpinned by the highest confidence mineral resource category.

Mineral resource upgrade provides additional confidence for lenders and offtake partners in the context of the debt financing process currently underway."

South Star Battery Metals [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals owns the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil with a Phase 1 commercial production target for Q4 2022. Plus the right to earn-in to up to 75% for the Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama.

On February 9, South Star Battery Metals announced:

South Star Battery Metals announces approval of final exploration reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority and 2022 Outlook. South Star Battery Metals Corp., is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority (“ANM”) on February 8th, 2022 for the final exploration reports for 7 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. The other 6 areas are in final analysis by the ANM, and the Company expects they should be published shortly.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM][LSE:SVML]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia, and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On January 31, Sovereign Metals announced: "December 2021 quarterly report." Highlights include:

Initial Scoping Study confirms Kasiya as a globally significant natural rutile project

"The initial Scoping Study confirmed a multi-decade operation providing a stable supply of highly sought-after rutile [TiO 2] and graphite whilst contributing significantly to the economy of Malawi .

. Kasiya is the largest undeveloped rutile deposit in the world and is highly strategic in a market characterized by extreme supply deficit . The Scoping Study demonstrated outstanding results including: A 12Mtpa operation producing 122kt rutile and 80kt graphite per annum over a 25 year mine life. E xceptional economics including a post-tax NPV 8 of US$861m and post-tax IRR of 36%.....

A The Project is positioned for substantial growth with the current life-of-mine inventory covering only 38% of the drill-defined mineralised footprint . Substantial additional resource growth is expected in early 2022 to enable the Study to be enhanced. ..."

Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] upgrade to support Scoping Study

"During the quarter, the Company reported a MRE upgrade with over 50% now in the higher confidence Indicated category..... "

Outstanding metallurgy

"Bulk scale metallurgy test-work demonstrated very high recoveries of premium quality rutile products and a high-grade, coarse flake graphite by-product.

World-class specification rutile products ranging from 95.0% to 97.2% TiO 2 with low impurities and stand-out recoveries ranging from 100% to 94%."

Commencement of trading on the AIM Market

"On 14 December 2021, the Company’s shares were admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

The dual listing has increased the Company’s profile in the northern hemisphere and facilitated the participation of UK and other European investors in Sovereign’s growth."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Armadale Capital [AIM:ACP], BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQX:GPHOF), Green Battery Minerals Inc. [TSXV:GEM] (OTCQB:GBMIF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L].

Synthetic Graphite companies

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Novonix Ltd [ASX:NVX](OTCQX:NVNXF)

Graphene companies

Archer Materials [ASX:AXE]

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF)

First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCQB:FGPHF)

Graphene Manufacturing Group [TSXV:GMG]

NanoXplore Inc. [TSXV:GRA] (OTCQX:NNXPF)

Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR]

Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Conclusion

February saw graphite prices were flat.

Highlights for the month were:

ERG's Sobotka says metals prices on rising trend until recycling takes off in 15 years. Energy transition is a driving trend "with all the ingredients of a new supercycle."

Fastmarkets: Graphite demand from EV battery sector forecast to rise over 35% in 2022.

Syrah Resources December 2021 quarter production & sales constrained by container shipping market disruption . Vidalia expansion to 11.25ktpa AAM.

. Vidalia expansion to 11.25ktpa AAM. Magnis Energy Technology signed a binding offtake agreement (600,000 tonnes over a six-year period) with Traxys Europe for the supply of graphite starting late 2024.

Talga Group Electric Vehicle Anode' qualification plant nears completion. S pectacular V ittangi g raphite results, g rades up to 50.1% Cg.

Leading Edge Materials to evaluate restart of graphite production at Woxna Mine due to improved market conditions.

Renascor Resources: Australian Government c onditionally a pproves A $1 85 m l oan f acilit y to f und the d evelopment of the Siviour Graphite Project.

m EcoGraf: Australian Government conditionally approves US$40m expansion loan financing to support expansion of EcoGraf™ HFfree Australian Battery Anode Material Facility.

Zentek announces development of graphene-wrapped silicon anodes.

Black Rock Mining confirms 25% increase in Measured Mineral Resource.

Sovereign Metals announces positive Scoping Study for Maligunde Project in Malawi, with a post-tax NPV 8 of US$861m and post-tax IRR of 36%.

