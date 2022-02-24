A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

I have a somewhat contrarian approach to REIT investing. I call it FROG hunting. A FROG is a REIT with a Fast Rate of Growth. In a nutshell, I seek to maximize total return, rather than dividend income, by maximizing stock price Gain, rather than dividend Yield.

Every year, I sanity-check my investment decisions, by comparing them to the recommendations of more experienced investors.

I set up and ran my first benchmark study of a professional investor from March 5, 2019, to March 5, 2020, comparing my top 16 picks to Brad Thomas' Sweet 16. My second benchmark study compared my top 10 picks to a portfolio of the top 10 REITs for 2020, chosen by John Waggoner and published on Kiplinger November 23, 2019, and also to the top 10 REITs for 2020, as chosen by Brad Thomas and published on Seeking Alpha on December 30, 2019. The results of those studies were very encouraging, and as a result, I have become a dedicated FROG hunter.

Last year, I set up three studies, comparing my decisions to highly experienced investors who publish here on Seeking Alpha. I reported on two of those studies in a recent article. In this article, I review the third.

Study #3: Brad Kenagy's Top 10 REITs

TipRanks blogger Brad Kenagy published his list January 4, here on Seeking Alpha, and specifically designated 2021 as the period in question. These are the companies he chose:

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Equinix (EQIX) First Industrial (FR) Federal Realty Trust (FRT) Invitation Homes (INVH) Kilroy Realty (KRC) Life Storage (LSI) Mid-America Apartment (MAA) SBA Communications (SBAC) VICI Properties (VICI)

Here is how Brad's portfolio performed.

Top 10 Kenagy YAP % Open Price 01/01/2021 Div.Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Open Price 01/01/2022 Gain% 2021 Total Return ARE 2.59 $178.22 $4.48 2.51 $222.96 25.10 27.62 EQIX 1.60 $714.18 $11.48 1.61 $845.84 18.44 20.04 FR 2.44 $42.13 $1.08 2.56 $66.20 57.13 59.70 FRT 4.86 $85.12 $4.26 5.00 $136.32 60.15 65.16 INVH 2.03 $29.70 $0.68 2.29 $45.34 52.66 54.95 KRC 3.31 $57.40 $2.04 3.55 $66.46 15.78 19.34 LSI 3.61 $79.59 $3.08 3.87 $153.18 92.46 96.33 MAA 3.11 $126.69 $4.10 3.24 $229.44 81.10 84.34 SBAC 0.69 $282.13 $2.32 0.82 $389.02 37.89 38.71 VICI 5.25 $25.50 $1.38 5.41 $30.11 18.08 23.49 Average 2.95 3.09 45.88 48.97

Data Source: TD Ameritrade. YAP = Yield at Purchase. YAE = Yield Actually Experienced (also known as Yield on Cost). Total Return = Gain + YAE.

I chose:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Terreno Realty (TRNO) Prologis (PLD) Summit Industrial Income (OTC:SMMCF) Americold (COLD) Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Equinix (EQIX) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) Sun Communities (SUI)

Here is how my picks performed.

Top 10 FROGs YAP % Open Price 01/01/2021 Div.Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Open Price 01/01/2022 Gain% 2021 Total Return IIPR 2.88 $183.13 $5.72 3.12 $262.91 43.56 46.69 REXR 1.95 $49.11 $0.96 1.95 $81.11 65.16 67.11 TRNO 1.98 $58.51 $1.26 2.15 $85.29 45.77 47.92 PLD 2.52 $99.66 $2.52 2.53 $168.36 68.93 71.46 SMMCF 4.04 $10.42 $0.44 4.26 $17.80 70.83 75.08 COLD 2.36 $37.33 $0.88 2.36 $32.79 (-12.16) (-9.80) MPW 5.14 $21.79 $1.12 5.14 $23.63 8.44 13.58 EQIX 1.60 $714.18 $11.48 1.61 $845.84 18.44 20.04 HASI 2.21 $63.43 $1.40 2.21 $53.12 (-16.25) (-14.05) SUI 2.18 $151.95 $3.32 2.18 $209.97 38.18 40.37 Average 2.69 2.75 33.09 35.84

Here is how the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) performed over the same period:

VNQ YAP % Open Price 01/01/2021 Div.Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Open Price 01/01/2022 Gain% 2021 Total Return VNQ $84.93 $2.70 3.17 $116.01 36.49 39.77

Compiling the bottom row of each table with the VNQ's performance, the following picture emerges:

VNQ YAP % YAE% 2021 Gain% 2021 Total Return FROGs 2.69 2.75 33.09 35.84 Kenagy 2.95 3.09 45.88 48.97 VNQ 3.17 36.49 39.77

There is a distinct trade-off between Gain and Yield. Otherwise, REIT investing would be easy. We would all just choose the companies offering the highest Yield.

Neither Brad Kenagy nor I chased Yield. We both sacrificed Yield in search of bigger Gain, but Brad sacrificed less Yield than I did and got greater Gain.

Brad signed up for a YAP of 2.95%, while I signed up for 2.69%. Both portfolios grew the dividend slightly, resulting in a YAE of 3.09% for Brad versus 2.75% for me. Assuming an investment of $100,000, that is a significant difference of $340.

However, despite sacrificing less Yield than I did, Brad's portfolio outperformed both my picks and the VNQ by a wide margin. His REITs topped the VNQ by 9.2%, which is an alpha of $9,200 on an investment of $100,000. Very impressive, considering this was the best year for REITs in more than a decade.

By contrast, my picks underperformed the VNQ in both Yield and Gain, for a lag of 3.93% in Total Return. That would be $3930 on a $100,000 investment.

This is the first time in my career as a REIT investor that I have failed to outperform the VNQ, as the previous benchmark studies will show. It is also the first benchmark study I have done against a professional investor, where my picks were outperformed in both Gain and Yield. I got schooled!

The question is: what did I learn?

Lessons Learned

(1) Sector selection really matters that much.

According to the research, sector selection is the #1 factor in successful REIT investing. In a given year, it is better to choose a decent company in an outperforming sector than a great company in an underperforming one.

Over the last decade, in the average year, there has been a 40% spread between the best and worst-performing real estate sectors. The evidence suggests that higher-growth sectors have been persistently undervalued, while lower-growth sectors have been overvalued, as measured by the trailing 3-Year FFO growth.

Brad's strategy was to choose one company from each of 10 different sectors. While this guarantees he will have at least 2 companies from underperforming sectors, it also increases his odds of hitting the outperforming groups.

Brad didn't always choose the absolute best company in each sector. For example, three of my Industrials (PLD, REXR, and SMMCF) outperformed his one (FR). However, thanks to his sector diversification, his two best performers were a Self-Storage REIT (LSI) and an apartment landlord (MAA). All his picks made double-digit returns.

By contrast, I chose my REITs irrespective of sector. I went strictly by the FROG criteria for the individual companies. As a result, I had no exposure to beaten-down sectors like Malls and Shopping Centers, nor the housing sectors, including Apartments, Self-Storage, and Single-Family Rental, all of which proved to be red hot in 2021.

(2) I made two dramatically bad picks: COLD and HASI.

I might have matched the VNQ if not for these two double-digit losers.

I erroneously thought the cold storage and transportation expertise of Americold (COLD) would land them some business in vaccine-crazy 2021, but that did not materialize. Then in the second half, they ran into some labor issues that few people foresaw at the beginning of 2021. Anybody can make the occasional bad pick. Some are more avoidable than others.

As it turns out, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) performs more like a solar energy stock than an equity REIT. Note how closely HASI parallels the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN).

HASI versus TAN

[object HTMLElement]

2021 was a rough year for solar energy, and the hard times have continued into this year, but HASI is showing some signs of life, jumping more than 10% recently, on better-than-expected Q4 results.

I chose HASI for all the wrong reasons. I included them because they had done so well over the previous two years that I didn't want to risk going into battle without them. Bad reasoning. That debacle was avoidable.

How This Changes My Approach

Of course, it feels good to "win", and it is disappointing to "lose" in a benchmark study, but the truly important question is, how can I improve as an investor?

To get better results going forward, I am paying much closer attention to sector forecasts, and I will invest in the best REIT in a sector expected to outperform, even if that company is not a FROG. I have published a list of 7 sectors likely to outperform, and chosen winners in Storage, Apartments, Industrials, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, and Net Lease. Time will tell if this enhanced approach works any better, but I am optimistic based on past results.