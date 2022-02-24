Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Topicus.com (OTCPK:TOITF) is a serial acquirer of VMS (Vertical Market Software) companies that operates on the European continent.

Topicus.com was born from the merger of TSS (Total Specific Solutions) and Topicus in 2021. TSS is a spinoff of Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), which is the best serial acquirer of VMS companies worldwide. For this reason, despite Topicus operating as a standalone company, it's owned partly (30%) by Constellation Software, company that considers it one of their operating groups.

You might not be familiar with the difference between a VMS and an HMS (Horizontal Market Software) business, so let's have a look at that first. While HMS companies can deploy their software across many markets, VMS businesses are tailored towards one specific vertical like construction, healthcare, or prisons, for example.

Explaining why Topicus and Constellation focus specifically on the acquisition of VMS companies is a subject for another article, but we'll briefly bring here why these types of companies might be great investments.

Vertical Market Software companies typically...

Have resilient and predictable cash flows: these companies usually solve critical needs for their customers so they can't be easily replaced. Enjoy relatively low churn: as the needs that they solve typically make up a small part of their customer's budgets, they tend to look elsewhere to cut costs when things get rough. Are protected against the big guys (Horizontal Market Software businesses): TAMs in the VMS space are limited, so it's unlikely to see the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) or Alphabet (GOOG) coming to eat their lunch.

This last point can be understood as an advantage or a disadvantage because VMS companies typically have trouble growing organically in TAM-constrained markets. However, they are predicable cash machines that can power an increasing number of acquisitions going forward. Of course, having an increasing capital base to deploy in acquisitions is also challenging, as any company will most likely end up "fighting" against diminishing returns.

However, Constellation has demonstrated that its ability to scale M&A using this model is unmatched across the serial acquirer playing field. This said, Constellation has found several roadblocks when trying to grow its portfolio organically as organic growth has historically been low. Here's where Topicus differs from Constellation.

In Topicus' case, organic growth has typically been the highlight, but Topicus still has to demonstrate its ability to scale M&A (mergers and acquisitions). We could say that each of these companies is good at one of the two qualities that power their growth. Constellation is good at scaling M&A and Topicus.com is good at organic growth.

We wanted to do this brief introduction so that you understand that even though Constellation Software and Topicus.com are two separate public entities, they are very related and it's difficult to understand one without the other.

In this article, we'll walk you through Topicus' most recent earnings to understand what investors should focus on when looking at the company.

First, let's see how the market reacted to them.

The market’s reaction

The market had a good reaction to the company's earnings, and the stock jumped 9% the following day:

Topicus is still very early into its growth, and while the stock is not cheap by any means, the potential is enormous. You can think of Topicus as Constellation Software in 2010, but with a know-how that Mark Leonard’s company did not have back then.

Without further ado, let's get on with the numbers!

Numbers were strong, but there’s a lot of noise in the income statement

(Before kicking off this section, you should know that all the numbers are in euros, not dollars.)

Topicus posted strong top-line numbers, with revenue growing 50% Y/Y in Q4 and 51% Y/Y in 2021:

Although acquisitions fueled most of this growth, Topicus managed to post strong organic growth too. Organic growth was 10% Y/Y for the quarter and 8% Y/Y for the full year:

This is, of course, good news on its own, as one of Topicus’ objectives is growing organically. However, news is even better if we drill down into how organic growth is distributed across the different revenue streams.

Maintenance revenue, which currently makes up the majority (69%) of the company’s revenue, grew 9% Y/Y organically. The importance of organic growth in this type of revenue is two-fold.

First, Topicus is being able to organically grow its largest and highest-quality revenue source at a healthy clip. It’s the largest organic growth rate for maintenance revenue for the past 9 quarters:

Recall that maintenance revenue is the highest-quality revenue because it’s recurring in nature and plays an essential role in the predictability of cash flows that any serial acquirer is after.

Secondly, Constellation should also benefit from this solid organic growth in maintenance revenue. How?

Topicus has typically been great at organic growth, and there is a culture of sharing best practices across Constellation’s operating groups. So if the operating groups manage to apply some of Topicus’ best practices successfully, we should see a positive effect on their organic revenue growth too.

In Constellation’s case, maintenance revenue makes an even greater majority of total revenue, but it has shown low organic growth in the past.

Overall, very strong top-line growth, with organic growth being the highlight.

Profitability - One-off event takes the company to loss territory

The company posted net income in Q4 of €27 million, a 110% Y/Y growth. This is a very decent 13% net income margin. However, the company posted a €2.2 billion net loss for the full year:

Just looking at the chart above, an investor with no context will probably think that the company is loss-making, but the yearly net loss should not be worrying. This full-year loss was caused by a one-time event. So let's see what this loss was and explain why it will not repeat.

As part of Topicus’ IPO, Constellation, Joday (an investment vehicle used by the owners of TSS), and Ijssel (sellers of Topicus) all received convertible preferred shares of Topicus at €19.06 per share. Conversion of these shares to regular shares was mandatory if the shares exceeded the grant price (19.06€) by 25%. As Topicus’ stock greatly appreciated during 2021, the condition was met early in 2021, with all preferred shareholders choosing to convert their shares to regular non-voting shares.

For this reason, Topicus had to record an expense for the fair value of these shares during Q1 2021:

As you can see in the table above, the company has been profitable every other quarter, so profitability is not really an issue. This one-time loss is even positive for the future of the company. Strange, right? How can a loss be positive? It all has to do with cash.

Firstly, this expense is a non-cash expense. Topicus simply converts the preferred shares to regular shares without paying out cash. This is why you can see in the table above that during the quarter when the expense was recorded, both Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow available to shareholders were positive.

Secondly, the conversion will free up a large amount of cash that can be deployed in acquisitions. Before the conversion, Topicus had to pay a 5% dividend to preferred shareholders, which amounted to around €60 million/year. Now that the shares have converted, Topicus does not have to pay out this dividend anymore and can deploy this cash in acquisitions.

Of course, not all could be positive, as the conversion has led to significant dilution:

There has been a pretty sizeable increase, but I prefer it this way rather than having to tie up the company’s cash in a preferred dividend. The shares were converted on February 1st, 2022, and the company paid a €66.6 million dividend to preferred shareholders. As a result, we will see cash outflows in Topicus during Q1 and a cash inflow into Constellation Software (as the company was one of these preferred shareholders).

The important metric for the M&A flywheel: Cash Flow

Cash Flow from Operations grew 16% Y/Y for the full year to €176.4 million and 41% Y/Y in Q4 to €42.4 million. FCFA2S (Free Cash Flow available to shareholders) grew 0.8% Y/Y for the full year (€87.5 million) and 33% Y/Y in Q4 (€21.3 million):

Free cash flow did not increase in line with Operating Cash flow because there was an increase in the amount attributable to non-controlling interests (i.e., money that belongs to Constellation, Joday, and Ijsell) and increased debt costs. Without taking into account the non-controlling interest, FCFA2S would’ve increased 9% year-over-year during 2021.

Looking at quarterly metrics is tricky due to the timing of acquisitions and the receipt of cash payments from the company’s customers. So what happens during one single quarter should not matter much, the yearly trends are what is really important and Operating Cash Flow growth seems very healthy.

Strong M&A activity

One of the most important things we should look at when analyzing Topicus is its ability to scale M&A and the aforementioned organic growth. Remember that to get the flywheel going, the company must be able to deploy an increasing amount of capital in acquisitions:

Topicus deployed €83.9 million in acquisitions during the quarter and €338 million during 2021. However, these numbers by themselves don’t give us much insight into the company’s M&A activity. What we should look at is what percentage of operating cash flow the company is deploying in acquisitions.

If there is a large percentage of cash flows going into acquisition, we could argue that M&A activity is healthy because the company is being able to find enough targets that meet its hurdle rates.

As we saw before, Topicus’ OCF (operating cash flow) was €42.8 million in Q4, so the company deployed 196% of its Q4 OCF in acquisitions. When it comes to the full year, OCF was €176.4 million, so the company deployed 192% of this cash flow in acquisitions.

Seeing the company deploy more than 100% of cash flow on acquisition should not come as a surprise, as it’s "much easier" to do so when the capital base is much smaller. It’s in Constellation’s case where it’s really impressive due to its scale. This said, Topicus has all the potential and the necessary DNA to continue to deploy increasing amounts of capital as it grows.

So there's no denying that Topicus is a high-quality company and numbers were strong. The good thing about Topicus is that you already know that the business model works if the company is able to apply it as Constellation did.

Of course, high-quality companies almost always trade at a premium.

Some thoughts on valuation

Topicus is not cheap, especially when we take into account the dilution from the preferred shares.

The company's TTM Operating Cash Flow is €176.4 million and the company has approximately 79.5 million basic shares. This results in €2.22 of Operating Cash Flow per basic share. At the current price of €61 (CAD$ 88), Topicus is trading at 27.7x OCF per share.

If we use the fully diluted share count (129.8 million), the company's operating cash flow per share is €1.36. This translates into a 44.9x OCF per share. So, it's definitely not in cheap territory, but it isn't extremely overvalued either if we take into account its potential.

Constellation has been trading at 20x OCF per share during a great part of the past few years:

Of course, this valuation is lower, but Constellation's runway is also more limited than that of Topicus, so the difference in valuation also makes sense. It's true, however, that Constellation has not traded at such a high multiple in the past decade. Maybe the market is pricing less uncertainty regarding the business model and the fact that Topicus' DNA is deeply influenced by Constellation's.

Conclusion

We hope that this short but intense recap helped you understand why Topicus’ results were good. It’s not easy to look at the data when we have such a large one-time event. Things should go back to normal starting Q2 2022 as in Q1 we will still see cash outflows related to the last dividend paid to preferred shareholders.

In the meantime, keep growing!