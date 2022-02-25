Let's Talk About A Wartime Market Scenario (Technically Speaking For 2/24)

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier today, I was reading a Twitter thread on which someone had posted a video clip of someone saying this was the most momentous situation since the German invasion of Poland in 1939. I'm not as strong a student of history as I would like. But I was unfortunately swayed by the underlying sentiment expressed.

This morning I put together an initial group of ETFs in a Ukraine folder. Here is the initial list:

Ukraine Sensitive ETFs (Stockcharts)

Russia is a major oil and wheat exporter, which explains why oil and DBA are on the list. Gold is a safety hedge. I couldn't find a decent ruble ETF, but the Russian ETF (RSX) should suffice. The list is a work in progress. If you have some ideas, please leave them in the comments.

Gaming this out, we're now in a safety-first environment. That means bonds and the dollar are going to catch a bid. Oil and wheat will likely increase under the assumption that Russian exports will fall under sanctions or that Russia will simply choose to supply itself. The Russian stock market will take a hit as will the European market. The US market should theoretically drop. But it could also be seen as a safer place to invest.

Now, let's take a look at some charts to see what's happening.

1-year IEV (Stockcharts)

The IEV traded sideways starting in June. This was a consolidation of the post-lockdown rally. Today, prices have gapped lower. Notice also that volume picked up in the last few weeks, which, to some extent, telegraphed the move lower.

1-year DBA (Stockcharts)

Agricultural prices have been in a solid rally for the last year. The invasion will likely spark further upward pressure. This also plays into higher inflation, which could add additional impetus to Fed action.

1-year oil (Stockcharts)

Oil is near the top of a third move higher in the last year.

1-year TLT (Stockcharts)

The TLT has been heading lower since the beginning of December. However, it also recently bounced off lows in the 133-134 price area. Will this catch a safety bid that sends the ETF back towards the 200-day EMA?

1-year RSX (Stockcharts)

This is what "cratering" looks like. The RSX is down over 50% since its highs in late October.

1-year SPY (Stockcharts)

As I've noted for a few days, the SPY was right at support. Prices broke lower at today's open, but, as of this writing, they have caught a bid.

Finally, consider this: what will the Fed do? Before, the Fed was looking at raising rates to counter rising inflation. The invasion will likely spike commodity prices further. But with a war in Europe starting, can we expect an economic slowdown? And if so, will it be sufficient to slow inflation? We don't know, but you can bet the Fed is trying to answer that question as we speak.

These are interesting times.