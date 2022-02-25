gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: Why is Ansys Stock Up?

We review our Hold rating on ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), following the release of Q4 2021 results overnight on Wednesday (February 23). (A Hold rating on a stock means it should be avoided by active investors.) As of Thursday 12:45 EST, Ansys stock is up 4.2% at $309.30, its lowest level since March 2021.

We downgraded our rating on Ansys from Buy to Hold in May 2020, when the share price was $263.51. Ansys subsequently peaked at $413.89 in late 2021, before falling back 30% before results; since 2020 year-end it is down 15%:

We believe Ansys stock is still too expensive to be attractive. Q4 2021 results and new 2022 guidance confirm that per-share earnings growth is unlikely to exceed 10%, while valuation is high at a P/E of 42.0x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 1.3%, likely limiting annualized returns to below 10%.

Ansys Hold Case Recap

We believe future returns in Ansys stock will be limited because of where its prospective earnings growth and valuation are, respectively:

We expect earnings growth to be at only high-single-digits, with medium-term revenue CAGR of 10%+ to be offset by further margin shrinkage; this is only slightly more conservative than management's own targets:

We believe Ansys' valuation multiples will not expand further, and may potentially contract; we view the valuation at the time of our May 2020 downgrade, including a 40.7x P/E and a 1.5% FCF Yield, as close to where Ansys stock should trade over the long run.

A high-single-digit earnings CAGR, with valuation multiples either flat or contracting, will deliver an annualized return of less than 10%.

Ansys stock had traded at above 60x at various points, for example when it first peaked at $413.19 in February 2021, but we considered these part of a speculative bubble in certain Technology stocks and unsustainable.

Ansys' valuation has now fallen back substantially, and its Q4 2021 results point to further years of below-10% EPS growth.

Mid-Teens Contract Growth, Flat Cashflows

Ansys' 2021 financials were mixed. In Q4 2021, Annualized Contract Value ("ACV") grew 16.4% excluding currency, taking 2021 ACV growth to 15.8%:

As a reminder, ACV is Ansys' most important metric, basically reflecting the annualized value of its bookings that start in each time period:

However, ACV figures do not reflect the costs of servicing the customers or those of the original sales and marketing efforts used to attract them.

Revenues growth rates are less meaningful, due to the upfront recognition of revenues from multi-year contracts. In Q4 2021, revenues had a year-on-year growth rate of just 8%, full-year growth was 13.7% (excluding currency).

EBIT grew 9.7% year-on-year for the full year, less than revenues, and was down 4.5% in Q4, as costs again grew at high-teens. EPS grew 10.0% for the full year but was down 5.3% in Q4. These are non-GAAP figures that do not deduct share-based compensation costs; they can also be distorted by the upfront recognition of revenues from multi-year contracts.

Operating Cash Flow ("OCF"), defined as before share-based compensation costs, grew just 0.4% in 2021, despite revenue and EBIT growth.

2022 EPS Growth Expected at Below 10%

Ansys' new 2022 outlook implies another year of below-10% EPS growth, with 2022 EPS expected to be $7.64-8.10, implying growth of 3.7%-9.9%:

ACV growth is expected to be 8.3-11.5% excluding currency but 6.4-9.6% including currency. 2022 growth is helped by acquisitions made in 2021, including Zemax, which was acquired for $412m in October 2021, and several smaller acquisitions, which had a total consideration of $111m.

Other parts of the 2022 outlook include:

Revenue growth is expected to be 7.4-11.1% excluding currency but 5.6-9.2% including currency.

EBIT margin is expected to be 41-42%, compared to 2021's 41.4%, and at the low-end of the original 42-44% multi-year target.

OCF is expected to be $580-620m, growing 5.6-12.8%, after $60-80m of additional tax cash outflows related to the timing of R&D spend

The relatively stable EBIT margin in the 2022 outlook would mark a departure from Ansys' continuous margin decline in the past few years:

We suspect the falling margin has been a result of Ansys starting to exhaust some of its growth potential, and thus having to spend increasing amounts to achieve the same level of growth.

Management attributed the declining EBIT margin to an adverse mix shift:

"In terms of operating margins, specifically, revenue growth headwinds from expected license mix really is the primary driver of those operating margin headwinds. And that dynamic is more about accounting in the P&L than operating leverage. The operating leverage really can be seen in those underlying dynamics between ACV and cash flow." - Nicole Anasenes, Ansys CFO (Q4 2021 earnings call)

We agree that EBIT margins are not necessarily meaningful. However, we do not agree that things have been getting better in cashflow terms. As shown above, OCF did not grow in 2021, and it has been growing slower than revenues. OCF also does not include share-based compensation costs, and may not be a meaningful metric for earnings.

EPS, P/E and OCF May Not be Meaningful

Ansys' Net Income and cashflows in 2018-21 are as follows:

We regard a number of items above as negative:

GAAP Net Income . While Non-GAAP Net Income has grown by $135m in 2018-21, GAAP Net Income has grown by just $35m. A key reason is the doubling of share-based compensation costs from $83m to $166m.

. While Non-GAAP Net Income has grown by $135m in 2018-21, GAAP Net Income has grown by just $35m. A key reason is the doubling of share-based compensation costs from $83m to $166m. Operating Cash Flow. OCF increased by just $63m in 2018-21, much less than the increase in Non-GAAP Net Income, owing to larger working capital outflows (primarily receivables for non-cash revenues).

OCF increased by just $63m in 2018-21, much less than the increase in Non-GAAP Net Income, owing to larger working capital outflows (primarily receivables for non-cash revenues). Free Cash Flow . FCF, which we define as after share-based compensation costs, was lower in 2021 than it was in 2018. The gap between OCF and FCF has been getting larger due to share-based compensation costs.

. FCF, which we define as after share-based compensation costs, was lower in 2021 than it was in 2018. The gap between OCF and FCF has been getting larger due to share-based compensation costs. Acquisitions . Ansys' growth has been helped by its larger number of acquisitions, on which it has spent $2.15bn of cash in 2018-21 (not including stock consideration). Acquisition costs are not deducted from FCF the same way as R&D costs and CapEx are, but are still a real cost

. Ansys' growth has been helped by its larger number of acquisitions, on which it has spent $2.15bn of cash in 2018-21 (not including stock consideration). Acquisition costs are not deducted from FCF the same way as R&D costs and CapEx are, but are still a real cost Share Dilution. Due to both stock paid in acquisitions and share-based compensation, Ansys' share count has been increasing since 2019, despite $355m having been spent on buybacks in the last 3 years

Because of these, we believe Non-GAAP Net Income and OCF to be potentially poor metrics to measure the true size and growth of Ansys' earnings.

Our preferred metric is FCF. In addition to its low growth described above, FCF/Share has barely grown since 2018, despite a 12% CAGR in its ACV:

We were willing to overlook these issues when Ansys stock was much cheaper. However, with a trailing P/E of 42.0x, we cannot ignore these negatives.

Is Ansys Overvalued? P/E Exceeds 40x

Ansys's valuation looks slightly over-valued even on P/E multiples.

At $309.30, relative to 2021 financials, Ansys stock is trading at a 42.0x P/E and a 1.3% FCF Yield. Ansys does not pay a dividend.

Relative to its 2022 outlook, Ansys stock is trading at a P/E of 38.2-40.5x:

While we view Ansys as a high-quality business, we believe a P/E multiple of 40x or less is more appropriate. On our preferred metric, FCF Yield, we would prefer 2.5%, the equivalent of 40x. Current valuation is too high.

Is Ansys Stock a Buy? Conclusion

With Ansys stock at $309.30, while it is still 25% down from its late 2021 peak, we think it is too expensive.

In 2021, Ansys had a mid-teens growth in contract value, but just a 10% growth in EPS and a flat Operating Cash Flow.

2022 EPS growth is also guided to be below 10%. Fundamentally, we believe long-term EPS CAGR will be in high-single-digits.

With a P/E that is already at 42x and likely to be flat or be down in our view, this means annualized investor return will likely be below 10%.

We also believe Non-GAAP Net Income overstate the size of earnings, due to high share-based compensation costs and acquisition spend.

We reiterate our Hold rating on Ansys stock, which means we do not expect it to do better than the benchmark and believe it should be avoided.