claffra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

On Monday, I read an article examining which are the U.S. companies that are facing positive and negative impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and I was surprised that it didn’t mention platinum group metals (PGM) producer Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW). You see, Russia accounts for almost a third of global palladium supply, and sanctions against it can send the price of the metal soaring. Then I remembered that while a significant part of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations is in the USA and the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, its headquarters are still in South Africa and its major shareholder is a South African state-owned entity named Public Investment Corporation.

Yet, the more I thought about it the more I realized that Sibanye-Stillwater could be among the companies whose market valuations see the largest boosts from the conflict and sanctions on Russia. Palladium prices have been rising steadily over the past few weeks despite grim analyst forecasts just a few months ago and the conflict could overshadow negative investor sentiment at Sibanye-Stillwater coming from a likely strike at the company’s gold business in South Africa. Let’s review.

Overview of the palladium market and Sibanye-Stillwater's positions

Almost all demand for palladium comes from the auto sector, where this metal is used in motor vehicle autocatalysts to reduce toxic and harmful polluting gases. Looking at the supply side, annual mine production is about 7 million ounces and another 2.5 million ounces come from recycling activities. As you can see from the table below, the majority of mined palladium comes from Southern Africa and Russia, where the metal is a by-product of, respectively, platinum and nickel mining.

SFA (Oxford)

Pretty much all palladium supply from Russia comes from a single company - Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:OTCPK:NILSY). In 2021, this firm sold a total of 2.7 million ounces of palladium.

Norilsk Nickel

Yet, palladium production coming from Russia was about 0.4 million ounces lower in 2021 compared to a year ago due to a temporary suspension of operations at two underground mines of Norilsk Nickel as a result of flooding in March. The market is likely to remain in a small structural deficit in 2022 despite the growing substitution of palladium with platinum. According to the World Platinum Investment Council, more than 200,000 ounces of palladium in autocatalysts will be replaced with platinum in 2021 and the amount is set to more than double in 2022.

Looking at the price charts, the structural deficit in the palladium market helped prices hit a record high of above $3,000 per ounce in May 2021. However, palladium prices crashed below $1,900 per ounce by December and the likely reason for this included a global chip shortage that suppressed auto demand as well as a push into electric vehicles in China and Europe. According to analysts, palladium prices were likely to remain in retreat in 2022. However, this hasn’t happened, and palladium is trading at around $2,400 as of the time of writing.

Johnson Matthey

Palladium prices started rising after the middle of January and I think that the main reason behind this is a strong market sentiment as a result of the tensions in Ukraine. Western governments are starting to impose sanctions on Russia and if they spread to the mining sector, almost a third of the global palladium supply could be in jeopardy. If this happens, I expect palladium prices to surpass $3,000 per ounce once again.

Sibanye-Stillwater is among the main beneficiaries of the higher palladium prices as it mines around 1 million ounces of this metal per year. Additionally, its recycling operations in the USA produce about 0.8 million ounces of platinum group metals annually. This means that a $500 per ounce increase in palladium prices will boost the company's revenues and operating profits by over $500 million on an annual basis. Another positive coming from high palladium prices is that this is shifting attention from a likely strike at the gold operations of Sibanye-Stillwater in South Africa. The company has been locked in wage talks with unions over wages for months now, but things aren’t going well. Earlier this month unions voted to strike until their wage demands are met. Those include monthly increases for the lowest-paid categories of 1,000 South African rands per month in each of the three years that a deal can cover.

Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations in South Africa produce about 300,000 ounces per quarter and contributed EBITDA of $97 million in the third quarter of 2021. However, the Beatrix, Driefontein, and Kloof gold mines employ around 31,000 people so a strike is likely to attract a lot of media attention and could have a major impact on investor sentiment. As a result of the tensions in Ukraine, investors are likely much more concerned about what is happening in Europe now.

Investor takeaway

Europe is facing its worst security crisis in decades and the prices of commodities in which Russia has a major market share are rising due to fears of sanctions. One of those commodities is palladium as the country accounts for almost one-third of the global supply.

Palladium prices have been strong over the past month and one of the main beneficiaries of this is Sibanye-Stillwater. Overall, I think that if the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate and sanctions start affecting Russia’s mining sector, palladium prices could rise above $3,000 per ounce while the share price of Sibanye-Stillwater could surpass $20 per share.

Looking at the long-term outlook for palladium, I continue to think that demand and prices are likely to decline significantly over the coming years as the world switches to electric vehicles. Yet, 2022 is shaping as a strong year for palladium prices and this is why I view Sibanye-Stillwater as a speculative buy at the moment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.