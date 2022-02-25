AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a decisive shift in the balance of power from employers to labor. At its core is a historic labor shortage. It's not just all the workers who have missed workdays because they were sick or had to quarantine - though that certainly has contributed to the problem. A Brookings analysis estimates that "long Covid" alone accounts for up to 15% of the nation's unfilled jobs.

And it's not just the generous stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits that prompted many workers to retire early or otherwise leave the labor market. The impact of this largesse on labor market participation was often overstated in the press, but this issue has largely played out in any case: the extra benefits are gone, and the boom in household savings is dissipating.

Rather, the pandemic has prompted more fundamental changes in labor market dynamics that are likely to endure well beyond the health crisis itself. Many workers are reassessing what they want from their job and what they're willing to tolerate. These changes are occurring at a time when other factors are already conspiring to limit the supply of qualified workers. Together, these changes are driving up labor costs for firms. Coming on top of massive supply-chain disruptions, these changes are forcing firms to rethink their business models about how and where they make and deliver their products.

More job openings than idle workers

Firms large and small can't find the workers they need to run their businesses, as any HR department can confirm. The immediate problem is that there are many more job openings than idle workers to fill them. Almost 11 million available positions were unfilled at the end of 2021 compared to a pool of just over six million unemployed workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That's the widest spread of openings over unemployed workers since BLS started tracking job availability two decades again.

The reason is plain to see. The number of idle workers (the orange line in Figure 1) has been plummeting as the number of job openings has been soaring (the blue line).

Figure 1: Number of Unemployed Workers vs. Job Openings (Author)

How did we get here? Many business leaders and economic analysts have been quick to focus on labor supply issues, which certainly have played a role. But despite media hype to the contrary, the number of workers who left the force during the pandemic is actually typical for this stage of the economic cycle, less than two years after the end of a recession. The size of the workforce normally dips during a recession, mainly because many laid-off workers become discouraged when they can't find work. But these declines are only temporary and fade when work prospects become more plentiful.

Labor force participation did decline sharply during the early days of Covid, but that drop was brief, and the workforce is now almost back to its prior peak. Former workers have rejoined the workforce while new workers have entered for the first time to replace those that left permanently. The number of people now in the labor force - that is, either working or looking for work - is now down by about the same amount as at an equivalent point after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC, ending in mid-2009), though the worker recovery was greater after the Dot-com recession (the orange bars in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Change in Labor Demand and Labor Force Size After Recent Recessions (Author)

Where the Covid recession really differs from other recent recessions is in the recovery of the demand for labor. Labor demand comprises both filled and available positions, that is, jobs plus job openings. With the strong February jobs report, we have now recovered 19 million of the 22 million jobs lost during the recession, leaving the total number of jobs down just 2.2% from its prior peak. For perspective, at this point in the recovery after the GFC, jobs were still down more than twice as much.

Labor demand also includes the count of open jobs, which are at record highs. Measured as a share of total employment - which thus controls for the growing size of the job base over time - about 7% of all positions are unfilled now, almost three times more than after the GFC (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Job Openings Rate as Percent of Payroll Jobs (Author)

The sum of jobs and open positions - total labor demand - now exceeds its pre-recession peak. That's most unusual for this point in the business cycle. At comparable points after recent recessions, total labor demand (the blue bars in Figure 3 above) was still quite negative. But this cycle is different. GDP is already back above pre-recession levels, far faster than in other recent recessions. For that we can thank the massive spending funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other Covid relief bills, which showered unprecedented funds onto households and businesses.

Thus, it's more the extreme labor demand, rather than a depleted workforce, causing the aggregate imbalance between job openings and available labor. Even if we include the remaining labor force dropouts in the equation, there would still be a historically large shortage of workers relative to the number of unfilled jobs. By year-end 2021, the unemployment rate was back below 4%, well under its long-term average of 6.2% over the past five decades. With most workers laid off during the pandemic already back at work, there are just not many idle workers available for hire.

Workers trade up as the job market tightens

Beyond the scarcity of jobless workers, there are several other reasons firms are having problems staffing up. Most importantly, workers are leveraging tight labor markets by resigning their current positions to trade up for better jobs with higher pay and better working conditions in what's being called the "Great Resignation" or the "Big Quit."

An average of 4.3 million workers per month have quit their jobs in recent quarters. That's 25% higher than at any point in the 20 years BLS has been tracking this data (Figure 4). All told, over 47 million Americans left their jobs last year, fully one-third of all jobs that existed at the end of 2020. So, very elevated levels.

Figure 4: Monthly Job Quits (000s) (Author)

These quits obviously bump up the number of job openings, but most are transitory as the vast majority of job quitters are going right back into new jobs. Nonetheless, this "frictional unemployment" is an important metric of workers' confidence in being able to secure better employment.

That confidence is well-founded. Last year there were 1.5 hires for every job quit (the blue line in Figure 5). That amounts to an average of 2.3 million more workers hired each month than jobs quit. This hiring surge helps explain falling unemployment, but many of the hires do not augment net employment. In addition to replacing workers who quit, firms also hire to replace workers they fire, as well as workers who leave jobs due to retirement, disability, or death (the red line). So aggregate hires always far exceed the number of quits, though these figures get less press attention.

Figure 5: New Hires, Quits, and Other Terminations (Author)

Skills and geographic mismatches between jobs and labor

The ratio of job openings to unemployed workers is a simple metric of labor market tightness. But to actually fill open positions, employers must find qualified workers - whether currently employed or not - who are willing and able to take the job. Aside from strong labor demand, a major reason for the rising number of job openings is the mismatch between jobs and workers in terms of qualifications and geography.

The skills mismatch between jobs and workers is mounting as education and training have not kept pace with changing workplace needs. This "talent recession" is holding back economic growth. The hurdles to connecting workers with the right jobs are being magnified by the inability of workers to get to where the jobs are located. On a local level, commuting is more difficult now for many workers - particularly residents of lower-income neighborhoods - because transit service has been cut since the pandemic due to declining ridership and revenue.

Meanwhile, on a regional and national scale, soaring housing costs are reducing household mobility. Housing appreciation has been especially acute in the markets with the greatest job growth, limiting the ability of workers to move for new jobs. Affordability is particularly challenging for younger workers who have not built up the housing equity needed to purchase the expensive housing in the growing markets. Thus, many jobs go unfilled or to less qualified workers.

Population growth is falling, reducing the current and future potential workforce

Finally, falling population growth is further intensifying the labor shortage. The size of the labor force depends on two factors: the number of working-age people and the "labor force participation rate": the share of Americans either working or looking for work. Though inching up, labor force participation remains slightly under pre-recession levels, which is normal for this stage of the business cycle.

More critical is declining population growth. The U.S. population grew by just 0.35% for the year through July 2020, the lowest rate in the nation's history thanks to historically low natural growth through childbirths as well as falling international immigration. Near-term population growth is anticipated to remain modest, continuing a long-term decline constraining the current and future workforce's size far more than the relatively modest declines in labor force participation.

Extra costs for businesses

All of this adds up to extra costs for firms. Most directly, wages are rising at their fastest pace in at least 20 years as employers bid up compensation to attract workers back into the labor force or steal them from other firms. Workers are also demanding - and getting - better workplace conditions and more flexible work arrangements, further bumping up labor costs. However, higher compensation levels (the blue line in Figure 6) are doing little, if anything, to reduce the number of open jobs (the orange line). Nor has the end of the extra unemployment benefits brought down the labor shortages. Instead, job openings keep rising.

Figure 6: Wage & Salary Growth vs. Job Openings (Author)

Variation across industries

These figures reflect overall trends for the private sector. But the trends vary significantly across industrial sectors. Notably, quits are up by much more in frontline occupations like health care, retail, and hospitality (e.g., hotels and restaurants). By contrast, turnover is below average for professional and business services (like lawyers and accountants) and is essentially unchanged for financial activities (like bankers and brokers). Many workers in these higher-paying sectors have been able to work from home during the pandemic and avoid the risks and difficulties faced every day by frontline workers.

Figure 7: Quit Rates by Industrial Sector (Author)

It's not just job conditions, however. There is also a strong (inverse) correlation between wage levels and quit rates. Lower-wage sectors like the retail and hospitality sectors have the highest quit rates, while higher-wage sectors like information services and financial activities have low quit rates (Figure 8).

Figure 8: Job Quit Rates vs. Hourly Wages by Industry Sector (Author)

That's always been true, but the pandemic has accentuated the differences among sectors. And with tight labor markets, workers have been asserting this newfound power. The lower-paying sectors enduring elevated quit rates are also generally seeing greater increases in job openings, magnifying the worker shortages at a time of historically low unemployment (Figure 9).

Figure 9: Rise in Job Openings vs. Hourly Wages by industry Sector (Author)

With higher rates of job quits and job openings - and hence worker shortages - wages are increasing faster in lower-paid sectors (like retail and restaurants) than in higher-paid sectors (like information services and construction) (Figure 10). One reason is rising minimum wages. Fully half of all states raised minimum wages for some or all employers last year, nine by at least $1.00 per hour. So far, nine states will be increasing rates again this year.

But wages are mostly rising due to basic supply and demand. Desperate employers keep increasing pay, and many are even offering starting bonuses. Meanwhile, workers are leaving service occupations in favor of better-paying and otherwise more desirable professions.

Figure 10: Wages vs. Wages Gains During the Pandemic (Author)

Thus, while just about all workers are commanding higher pay since the pandemic started, wage gains have been strongest for workers at the bottom of the income ranks, in a reversal of long-term trends. After lagging following the GFC, wages for workers in the first wage quartile (lowest 25% of wages) began climbing in 2016 and then especially during the pandemic, both absolutely and relative to other income groups (green line in Figure 11). Pay for the lowest-wage quartile grew almost twice as much (5.4%) as those in the highest quartile (2.9%) over the last year.

Figure 11: Median Wage Growth by Wage Quartile (Author)

In response, businesses are also investing in automation and robotics to replace workers. The critical shortage of truck drivers will surely accelerate the adoption of driverless trucks and drone deliveries. But not everything can be automated. Some of the services with the greatest worker shortages, like healthcare and hospitality, are least amenable to automation, at least with current technology. While we might marvel at robots that can flip burgers and cook pizza, many occupations require a more personal touch. In any case, these innovations will take time to implement. And, of course, they cost money.

That means corporate profits will take a hit, particularly in the service industries seeing the most significant wage gains. For now, firms have been able to push costs onto consumers, but that ability may fade as the Fed fights inflation by reigning in money supply while household savings fall. The capital investments will yield productivity gains, making wage growth more affordable. But the tight labor market conditions and hiring challenges are likely to remain for longer than firms' ability to push cost increases onto consumers. Expect labor costs to strain profits for a while.