Best Time In Years To Buy These Core Dividend Growth Stocks

Full-Scale Invasion & Full-Scale Market Downturn

I don't know about you, but I have been glued to my newsfeed to keep track of the unfolding war in Ukraine. It is the first conventional ground war between two developed nation-states in decades - perhaps since World War II.

My earnest hope and prayer is for the violence to cease and for peace to be restored in Ukraine. Photos of grim-faced, plain-clothed Ukrainians enlisting into the military to defend their country are deeply moving. And images of smoldering apartment buildings where civilians have been injured or killed are deeply sad.

It can seem callous to talk about moneymaking opportunities that result from someone else's misfortune, but life goes on, whether we'd like it to or not.

At this point, the S&P 500 (SPY) has decisively broken through its 200-day moving average, which is typically a signal of the floor falling out from underneath stock prices.

Typically, something decisive has to occur to put a safety net in place before stocks stop their panicked selloff during these periods. Back in March and April of 2020, it was the combination of incredible new levels of Federal Reserve monetary accommodation and unprecedented government stimulus efforts.

But will the Fed swoop in to save markets this time since it is already committed to combating inflation?

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), representing a broad swathe of real estate stocks, has likewise plunged through its 200-day moving average.

Though real estate theoretically ought to behave differently than stocks, market downturns like this almost always bring down real estate along with all other stocks.

The market has reserved the worst punishment for tech stocks, as the Nasdaq index (QQQ) had sunk the furthest below its 200-day moving average as of the morning of Thursday, February 24th.

Where the indices will land is anyone's guess. With the magnitude of uncertainty facing markets right now, from a fierce tit-for-tat sanctions war mounting between Russia and the West to the Fed's planned rate hike in a few weeks to continuing inflationary pressures, there's plenty of chaos to go around. The market doesn't like chaos.

Chaos breeds volatility. Volatility in such an environment as this tends to skew stock prices downward as investors sell first and ask questions later.

The silver lining is that such market downturns offer great opportunities for investors to accumulate those blue-chip stocks that seem to be perpetually overvalued. For dividend growth investors, here are five stocks that are currently discounted and offer a compelling "buy" opportunity.

1. Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Dividend Yield: 1.61%

ABT is a stalwart in both the healthcare space and the dividend growth space. In fact, ABT is one of the few companies to achieve status as a Dividend King, having recently celebrated its 50th consecutive year of dividend raises.

The 130-year-old company develops and produces various medical devices and products from heart stints to pacemakers to COVID tests to Pedialyte and Ensure. Unlike some medical device makers who saw their sales take a hit from the slowdown in elective surgeries during the pandemic, ABT continued to fire on all cylinders.

And yet, the stock price has shed 17.3% of its value year-to-date:

In 2021, ABT's core medical devices segment achieved organic growth of 19.4% while the diagnostics segment grew 42.7%, nutrition rose 7.7%, and established pharmaceuticals increased 10.4%. The incredible growth in the diagnostics segment is mostly attributable to the more than one billion COVID tests ABT sold around the world last year.

In fact, the one-time surge in these test kits resulted in $2.3 billion of additional sales and a 43% YoY jump in adjusted EPS to $5.21. Naturally, as COVID fades, these one-time diagnostic sales will likewise fade. But even beyond this segment, ABT continues to grow. Last year, excluding COVID-related sales, revenue still grew by 9.6%.

For 2022, management expects the company to hit at least $4.70 in adjusted EPS, which would mark 45% growth over 2019's number. Considering the annualized dividend of $1.88, ABT's payout ratio for 2022 should come in at a very comfortable and safe 40%.

As the country and the world ages, ABT should enjoy multiple decades of growth into the future.

2. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Dividend Yield: 4.32%

I've written extensively about ADC in the past few years. I've described this single-tenant net lease retail REIT as one of the best combinations of defensiveness and growth available to dividend investors. Here are three articles highlighting what makes ADC special:

Given that I've already touted ADC ad nauseam in these previous articles, I'll keep it brief here.

ADC has actually sold off slightly less than the broader REIT index so far this year, though the reverse was true just a few weeks ago.

ADC seems to have found some support around $63. Whether that support will hold is above my pay grade.

One of the most important insights garnered from the Q4 conference call held a few days ago is that ADC entered 2022 with $1.4 billion of total liquidity and now has over $800 million of equity and debt capital already hedged. This diminishes the need to issue equity while the stock price is depressed, as it is right now while still giving ADC enough capital to fund most of its $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion of planned investments in 2022.

The fortuitously timed steps taken to fix the costs of its capital needs this year will go a long way toward achieving another year of high-single-digit AFFO per share growth.

3. Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Dividend Yield: 2.47%

ARE is the largest landlord and developer of life science real estate on the public markets. Unlike other healthcare REITs that own some life science facilities in a broader portfolio including other types of healthcare real estate, ARE is a pure-play life science REIT.

In the midst of aging demographics and COVID-19 requiring rapid development of pharmaceutical products, demand for life science laboratory space has risen further and further in recent decades. Biomedical and pharmaceutical companies need specialized lab space like this in order to conduct research and development on new drugs, vaccines, etc.

Growth REITs like ARE that tend to trade at higher valuations have sold off more than the broader REIT index so far this year:

And yet, ARE has proven itself capable of rapid growth in recent years. From 2017 through 2021, the REIT doubled its annual rental revenue and more than doubled its portfolio square footage.

Moreover, in 2021, ARE enjoyed a record year of leasing activity, with over 40% of that signed in the fourth quarter. Interestingly, over 1 million square feet leased in 2021 was to Moderna (MRNA) for their new headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

One of the most attractive elements of ARE is its large development pipeline. The REIT can develop new life science buildings from the ground up for an all-in yield-on-cost of 6-6.5% and then turn around and, if it wanted to, sell the building for a cap rate of 3.5% to 4.5%.

The development side of the business also has the market concerned, though, considering the severity of inflationary pressures right now. Labor shortages in construction and increasing costs of materials are surely raising expenses for what has historically been the most profitable part of ARE's business.

The good news is that demand for life science space has been so strong recently that ARE has had the ability to raise rents to offset increased construction costs.

There's another silver lining here, and that is that the replacement value of ARE's properties has likewise risen along with the general level of prices. Thus, ARE's cost basis on all of its existing properties is decreasing compared to their replacement value, making them more valuable.

Valued at 24.4x 2021 AFFO, ARE does not sound cheap, despite the selloff this year. But with revenue growth in 2021 over 12%, rent rate increases of 22.6% (cash basis) and 37.9% (GAAP basis), and AFFO per share growth of 6.3%, I would argue that ARE is cheap relative to its growth rate.

4. NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

NEP is another stock I've done a fair bit of writing about, most recently in "NextEra Energy Partners Is A Dividend Growth Investor's Dream Come True."

The renewable energy YieldCo owns renewable energy projects and natural gas pipelines across the United States.

NEP's renewables portfolio has a weighted average remaining contract term of 14 years, and most of its 87 customers are investment grade-rated utilities, corporations, or government entities.

The company basically exists to serve as a financing vehicle for the rapidly growing renewable energy developer, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). NextEra has a massive pipeline of renewables projects, and one way that it funds these developments is by selling or "dropping down" some of its completed and stabilized projects to NEP.

Though the two are different businesses, wherein NEP is only an owner of stabilized renewables assets while NEE both owns and develops them as well as managing a large utility business (Florida Power & Light), NEP and NEE have both enjoyed strong total returns over the last five years:

In 2021, NEP enjoyed another good year despite a substantial setback from the February winter storm in Texas. For the full year, renewables revenue crept up only 2.4%, but natural gas pipeline revenue made up for this with 22.4% growth.

Management has guided for dividend growth of 12-15% per year through at least 2024, and the portfolio of existing projects at Energy Resources (NEE's renewables development segment) alone could provide NEP enough acquisitions to provide that level of growth.

Based on a midpoint of cash available for distribution guidance of $680 million, NEP's CAFD per share should be around $3.47 in 2022 (assuming no further dilution this year). Comparing this to the expected full-year 2022 dividend of around $3.06, NEP's payout ratio should finish 2022 around the mid-80% range.

Dividend Yield: 2.77%

So far this year, specialty tool and equipment maker SNA has actually held up better than the broader market.

SNA's products are sold to various industries, including aerospace, defense, agriculture, and construction, but the primary user of its tools is the auto maintenance industry.

That's what I particularly like about SNA right now. With new and used car prices still sky high and many new cars sold above MSRP, you can bet that drivers are going to keep driving their existing cars for longer to avoid having to purchase. That should give more work to the auto mechanics who use SNA's tools and equipment.

That thesis has already proven correct, as 2021 net sales increased 18.4% over 2020's number and 14.0% over 2019's sales. While inflation rose costs, SNA's gross profit also rose 20.7% over 2020 and 14.5% over 2019. Most importantly, diluted EPS soared 30.4% over 2020 and 20.2% over 2019.

Were some of this simply deferred car maintenance due to lockdowns during 2020? Probably. But I do believe an elevated level of car maintenance, and thus need for tools by mechanics, will continue this year and beyond.

SNA has paid a quarterly dividend since 1939 (for context: before the US entered World War II) and raised the dividend at an average annual rate of 14.9% over the last decade. The last dividend hike represented 15.4% YoY growth.

With a ~37% payout ratio, it's safe to say SNA has many more dividend hikes in the pipeline.