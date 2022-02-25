How I Am Trading Ukraine

Juanmonino/E+ via Getty Images

I increased my positions in coal, shipping and oil.

I bought more exposure to oil. I increased my position in Aker BP (DETNF). The share is down significantly in last few weeks. Scandinavian investors sold their Aker BP shares to make room in their portfolio for the Var Energy IPO, which started trading last week. On Thursday morning, Aker BP was trading 275 NOK, which is a price it traded in September '21, at much lower oil prices. It should re-rate from the Var rebalancing sell-off.

I bought coal companies JSW and Thungela (OTCPK:TNGRF; TGA:LSE), a spin-off from Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF). Both are cheap. If there is a lower supply of Russian gas, these companies should benefit as coal would return as a fuel for electricity.

I also bought Sibanye (SBSW), a South African palladium producer. The idea behind is simple. Russia produces 41% of world's palladium. I assume the EU will implement sanctions against Russia. I hope the sanctions will be finally tough. Russia will implement response sanctions against EU. Russian palladium export could be a possible sanction candidate. In that case, palladium would skyrocket, and so would this stock.

