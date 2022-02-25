Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) have continued their down-trend after the release of fourth-quarter earnings. But, with new Ukraine-Russia tensions weighing on the market and tech continuing its sell-off, Meta's free cash flow has become incredibly cheap. The company's cash resources now represent about 9% of Meta's market capitalization, generating a large margin of safety for investors. A massive share buyback may be announced to provide support to the stock price.

Unfairly punished, highly profitable social media business

Meta's shares experienced a massive drawdown after the company disappointed the market with slowing revenue growth and a weak guidance for the first quarter of FY 2022. Meta's business has been negatively affected by the launch of Apple's (AAPL) iOS 14.5 last year which changed the way advertisers were allowed to track consumer purchase behavior. With consumers now having more control over who can track their online activities, Meta's advertising business experienced a slowdown. This slowdown has been reflected in a weak guidance for Q1'22 which calls for just 3-11% revenue growth, year over year. For Meta shareholders, which have been spoiled with exceptional revenue and free cash flow growth in the past, this guidance was a huge disappointment. The result of this disappointing outlook was that shares of Meta experienced the largest ever single day drawdown in the company's history.

Shares of the social media company now went through a near-40% drop in pricing since the beginning of February. In total, Meta has lost approximately $360B in market value in the last three weeks.

This sell-off, however, creates an opportunity to buy Meta's deeply discounted free cash flow.

Undervalued free cash flow

Meta is one of the most profitable companies of all time. The social media company generated $12.6B in free cash flow in Q4'21 and $38.4B in FY 2021 which calculates to free cash flow margins of 37% and 33%. The firm's free cash flow also experienced 36% year over year growth, despite headwinds in the advertising business related to the change of advertiser tracking policies.

What makes Meta attractive as an investment is the very high operating cash flow to free cash flow conversion. In FY 2021, this conversion ratio was 67%. The conversion rate means that 67 cents of every dollar in operating cash flow resulted in free cash flow.

Meta

Currently, Meta's ability to generate sustainable free cash flow is hugely undervalued. The social media company is likely going to generate $45B to $50B in free cash flow in FY 2022, assuming that the condition of the advertising business is not deteriorating. My free cash flow estimate assumes about 24% year over year growth in FCF. Meta's free cash flow in FY 2021 grew 67% year over year despite challenges in the advertising segment.

Meta's guidance for the first quarter 2022 calls for total revenues of $27B to $29B. Assuming a stable free cash flow margin of 33%, Meta is looking at generating between $9B and $10B in free cash flow just in Q1'22, indicating FCF growth potential between 14% and 22% compared to Q1'21, meaning free cash flow is going to grow much faster than revenues. For that reason, investors should focus a lot more on Meta's free cash flow potential and much less on revenue guidance.

Based off of $45B to $50B in potential free cash flow, shares of Meta have a P-FCF ratio of 10.8 X - 12.0 X. Considering how large the sum of free cash flow is that the platform generates each quarter and how big the free cash flow margins are, shares of Meta are a real bargain right now.

Meta's free cash flow is not only cheap, but it may make Meta an actual value stock. Value stocks have low valuation factors based on earnings and free cash flow and usually generate very predictable cash flows. With a market-capitalization-to-free-cash-flow ratio of about 11 X, Meta's free cash flow may be considered value.

What provides additional security for investors are the large cash resources on Meta's balance sheet which at the end of FY 2021 were $48B. The cash balance is only going to swell considering that Meta generates about $8B to $12B every quarter in free cash flow. The social media company's currently available cash resources are equal to 9% of Meta's entire market capitalization.

Meta

What is Meta going to do with all this free cash flow?

It is buying back shares and it could buy back a whole lot more in FY 2022. Meta repurchased $19.2B of its shares in the fourth-quarter and $44.8B in FY 2021. At the end of FY 2021, Meta had $38.8B remaining in its share repurchase authorization, an amount the company is set to exhaust in the next few quarters. In FY 2022, Meta could announce a new share buyback plan and step up its repurchases in a bid to lend to support to the beaten-down stock.

Risks with Meta

The social media company's top line will continue to grow, although at a slower rate. Since the firm has very strong free cash flow margins, even a continual slowdown in the advertising business is not a good reason to avoid the stock. Any negative developments regarding Meta's advertising business, especially relating to advertisers' tracking ability, would likely also affect the stock in a negative way. Meta saw its first-ever decline in daily active users in the last quarter... if more users depart the platform, the firm could see a further slowdown in revenue growth. What would change my opinion about Meta is if the firm's free cash flow margins dramatically declined and the firm saw continual DAU declines.

Final thoughts

Meta's drawdown is overblown and the stock may now actually be considered a value stock, based on the amount of free cash flow the social media company generates.

Impressive free cash flow generation in the amount of $8B to $12B each quarter, high FCF margins, a large cash balance and a bruised stock all scream for a larger stock buyback. Based off of a FCF multiplier factor of 11-12 X, Meta stock is a screaming buy right now.