FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) is a great business that I myself use extensively for trading and investing in stocks. A few of my subscribers have asked if I invest in the business - and my response is that I hold only a token sort of amount of shares as I want to keep an eye on IBKR. I haven't yet pulled the trigger on the company, and in retrospect, this was a good choice.

The company has done significantly worse than the average market.

IBKR Article Thesis (Seeking Alpha)

Let's look at if, at this valuation, IBKR can actually represent a decent investment with a good long-term upside. Perhaps even a haven in a volatility storm that we're seeing on the markets.

Revisiting IBKR and its upside

Today's markets require an above-average conservative safety and above-average upside to make for an appealing investment. At least, that's what I consider likely.

IBKR's fundamentals do, at least at times of volatility, make for an appealing prospect. The reason is that a lot of its income is fee-based - so periods of high trading, such as what we're likely entering, is further likely to generate significant amounts of revenue.

The latest results, meaning 4Q21, came in at a beat both on an EPS and on a Revenue basis with continued, solid increases in accounts and customers.

However, while customers increased, the number of trades that those customers did, even at a 56% YoY increase in customers, came in 16% lower than YoY. And IBKR makes a lot of its revenues correlated closely to the number of trades.

Still, regardless of these drops - they're still reporting the second-highest revenue numbers ever. Commissions were excellent. NII was high despite the low interest rates, almost $300M, and margin lending was close to ATH's.

IBKR's future performance will largely hinge on a number of factors. These are:

Interest rate developments/rate hikes

Market volatility

Customer growth rates

As long as these move in a positive/upward direction, the corresponding results for IBKR should be relatively similar as well, seeing revenue and income growth. The company does show some worry for interest rate increases, as these have usually tended to push people towards lending/margins in order to keep up with inflation. For that, we'll see - but it's something to keep in mind that increased interest rates do come with some increases in overall risk.

Marketing spend for a company like this is also an interesting factor. It gives us an insight into what IBKR could conceivably pay in terms of customer acquisition costs, and there's some frustration from management here with regards to this.

Well, unfortunately, I'm really at -- we're willing to spend any amount that makes sense, but we find it very difficult to find places that we can throw a lot of money out because anytime we find a new channel and it works great for, say, $1 million, but if you double it, your return only goes up by, say, 5% or 10%. That's incredibly frustrating. So we continuously have to look for new channels and put a little bit of money in there. and that is what we're doing so far. And we hope for a breakthrough, but it hasn't happened yet. (Source: IBKR 4Q21 Earnings Call, Thomas Peterffy)

But as I see it's, it's mostly high-level trends here that dictate how IBKR does. These trends continue to be positive. In a volatile situation such as the one we're going into here, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a broker such as IBKR does see increased volume, which can translate to increased income. The outlook for 2022 is one I view as a net positive, even though the EPS is, as I see it, going to be mostly flat on an annual basis because of the strong 2021 trends and some interest rate headwinds.

As the company sees it, a 50 bps increase in interest rates will correspond to a 6% revenue growth - at least in theory. The company's strong international position gives it a competitive advantage in virtually every market out there.

I doubt that average daily trades will continue to grow as they have over the past 2 years. In essence, I believe IBKR, based on recent results and forecasts in 2022, has reached sort of a top for the time being, where they need stable trades and some volatility to even keep up with the 2021 revenues/income numbers.

Overall, I expect continued flat momentum that keep earnings to similar levels as we've seen in 2021. Nothing in the 4Q21 shows me any meaningful catalyst for significant 2022 outperformance.

Valuation and expectations for 2022

While IBKR remains a solid company with an upside, that upside is predicated on a premium. IBKR trades at a 10-year average premium P/E ratio of 33.5X. It's my view that this premium, based on future potential EPS growth rates, is not warranted.

I base this assumption/stance on the fact that much of the current user growth upside is already realized. We've also seen significant tailwinds from a very active, low-interest tech market for several years. None of these seem to be repeatable sort of environments or contexts here, and much of the company's EPS growth came in 2020, 2021, and 2018.

Future growth numbers are much more muted - at least for the near term.

IBKR Forecast Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

An average 8.72% EPS growth rate over 3-4 years does not justify a 26-30X P/E multiple, as I see things. Also, consider that this forward assumption actually includes a number of positives, which might not materialize. Overall, I believe IBKR will have a harder time growing in the future than they've had historically. Analysts for the most part agree with this. Neither FactSet nor S&P Global nor my own forecasts see any potential for a massive outperformance on the part of IBKR.

Based on a 15-18X P/E, the company could generate annualized RoR of around 0-7%, which really shouldn't be enough to excite anyone, considering the 0.61% yield and the prospects here. Dividends aren't expected to grow massively either - or indeed, at all (Source: FactSet, S&P Global), as they've been the same for years and years now.

IBKR Dividends History/Forecast (TIKR/S&P Global)

Overall, I see insufficient arguments for why IBKR would deliver alpha or any significantly increased amount of safety over the next few years. While stock market volatility and geopolitical volatility may drive things upward, I don't expect this company to do any significantly better than safer peers. Especially not at some of these valuations we're still seeing for the business.

Public comps are primarily other brokers and brokerage houses - though IBKR is hard to compare to something like Morgan Stanley (MS) or Goldman Sachs (GS), both of which trade at significantly cheaper prices, but at vastly different exposures. FactSet (NYSE:FDS) is more expensive, but despite being included in public comps according to S&P Global, can't really to my mind be considered all that close to FactSet.

So based on growth estimates and conservative upsides, I'm going to call IBKR a continued "HOLD" here. Market targets continue to be very rich, estimating more upside with an average of $78-$121. I wouldn't buy it above $65/share, which means that the company is somewhat close to a "BUY", but as of writing and publishing this article still stands at around $65.81.

That's a "HOLD" for me.

Thesis

IBKR for me is a continued hold due to:

Company fundamentals do not indicate any alpha-like outperformance on a 15-18X forward P/E basis, rather suffering from a legacy overvaluation due to very strong market trends on a historical basis.

While foundationally strong, the company has risk in the form of lower average number of trades, lower margin volumes, interest rates effects, and consumer acquisition costs/SG&A - which are confirmed to be a bit of a problem in the company's recent earnings call.

IBKR is still a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $65/share - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

IBRK is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.