hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We covered Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock previously in October (Sell rating) and December (Hold rating). We are not surprised at the slump over its stock since then. The value compression in the payments space, coupled with the growth stocks correction, has battered AFRM stock. Nonetheless, we were particularly concerned with AFRM stock's valuation back then. We thought the stock was trading at an unsustainable valuation that didn't justify its growth and profitability prospects.

The company reported its FQ2'22 results recently. Investors were disappointed with its FQ3 guidance. Even though its implied take rate from its guidance is slightly better than FQ2's metric, it telegraphed a marked increase in operating costs. Therefore, we believe that investors have finally heeded our argument that the BNPL leaders would need to spend heavily to compete. We emphasized: "...Therefore, investors should note that the BNPL leaders are on a massive spending war to grow rapidly."

Nevertheless, as growth investors ourselves, we are familiar with companies that are unprofitable now but are spending and investing in creating their moat. But, management has yet to convince us that they have charted a viable path towards long-term profitability in its take rate and profitability guidance. For companies spending intensively like Affirm, we think it's essential for investors to have clarity over that path to profitability.

Nevertheless, we think its valuation seems much more attractive right now. But, we do not encourage investors to add Affirm stock as a long-term investment until it addresses its mid-term profitability guidance. Furthermore, it's still trading at a significant premium ahead of leader PayPal (PYPL).

Why Did Affirm Stock Drop?

AFRM stock EV/NTM Revenue valuation trend (TIKR)

Readers can refer to the above where AFRM stock traded at a significant premium against online payments leader PayPal (PYPL). Therefore, AFRM stock was primed to get battered as investors exited these payments stocks in droves due to growth deceleration concerns. Despite that, AFRM stock's NTM revenue multiple of 7.2x is still trading at a premium against PYPL stock's 4x.

Affirm GMV (Company filings) Affirm take rate % (Company filings)

Furthermore, we can also observe a sequential decline in its GMV guidance for FQ3 to $3.66B (midpoint). It's also a marked deceleration in YoY growth to 62.2%, compared to 83.3% last year. Furthermore, we thought the company seemed defensive on its earnings call in response to an analyst's question regarding its FQ3 GMV guidance. Affirm CEO Max Levchin responded (edited):

First of all, I think Michael [Affirm CFO] already mentioned this, the seasonality is a significant component of this business. And so that's an important piece of the puzzle. I'm not sure exactly what you're asking about in terms of something that may have gotten weaker, not from our point of view. I think we've done fine and not anticipating weakness. But we try to make sure that we promise and deliver as opposed to promise and hold our breath and see what happens. That's probably a philosophical approach to guide out there. (Affirm's FQ2'22 earnings call)

But, it is a clear deceleration from the chart above. While it may not portend a long-term GMV slow-down, we would have appreciated it if management was more forthcoming in addressing what we view as weaker guidance.

Furthermore, Affirm's take rate also dropped to its lowest in FQ2 over the last two FYs. However, its implied take rate for FQ3 is estimated to improve to 9.1%. Therefore, it should have lifted its investors' spirits. But, the company's adjusted operating margin guidance for FQ3 was a huge disappointment.

Affirm operating margins % (Affirm)

Investors should note that Affirm reported an adjusted operating margin of -2% in FQ2. However, its FQ3 guidance implied an adjusted operating margin of -19.5% and full-year guidance of -13%. Thus, it seems FY22's operating margins will be much worse than the previous year. Furthermore, it demonstrates that Affirm will need to continue spending heavily to acquire users while possibly facing continued GMV growth headwinds.

Is Affirm Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

It would have been awesome if management could proffer some clarity over its medium-term guidance. But unfortunately, there was nothing that management was willing to share other than saying nothing has changed. But, we noted a critical point that Levchin underscored concerning its pricing power. He emphasized (edited):

The pricing power of a payments network is directly proportionate to the number of active users it has. And so the reason we are so consumer growth and coverage obsessed isn't for some sort of a vanity number, but the fact that ultimately, we intend to come to market and say, we are the largest network. We are the most active network. We would like you to pay for that appropriately. And so this growth is a direct tie to the path to profitability. (Affirm's FQ3'21 earnings call)

Therefore, we think Affirm has made it pretty clear to investors. We believe it will continue to "do whatever it takes" to acquire as many users as it could. But, we think this will be a very costly battle with its BNPL peers. Moreover, legacy players have also started to enter the space. They can potentially overwhelm Affirm with their massive base of users. We couldn't understand what's Affirm's long-term competitive moat, which can bring it to its path towards profitability. It doesn't have to be profitable now. But, given the uncertainty over its operating margins, we would have appreciated it if management could offer clear guidance over its mid-term profitability.

Is Affirm Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

AFRM stock consensus price targets Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

If we were satisfied with Affirm's underlying thesis and profitability guidance, we would consider its valuation as attractive now. While we would encourage investors to take another 20-30% in margin of safety from the current price, we think the bottom could be near.

Nonetheless, we are not convinced with Affirm's long-term thesis, coupled with its ambiguous and reticent guidance. Therefore, we do not think long-term investors should add AFRM stock even at its current valuation.

As such, we reiterate our Hold rating on AFRM stock.