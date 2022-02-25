Rates Spark: Varying Degrees Of Confidence

NSA Digital Archive/E+ via Getty Images

By Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

ECB signaling caution helps periphery spreads

The clearest market impact of the crisis remains the surge in energy prices, creating a supply shock and thus a dilemma for central banks which already had to tackle rising price pressures. Traded inflation expectations saw shorter-dated inflation swaps surging - such as the EUR 1Y inflation swap to above 4.7% - whilst longer-dated expectations are only moderately higher, the 5y5y now at above 1.8% compared to a range around 1.75% earlier this year.

Amid the uncertain backdrop, markets are turning to central banks for more guidance. It is not without reason that the European Central Bank, given the proximity of the conflict zone, has seen its officials backing down from the most hawkish positions.

Most eye-catching were comments from Austria’s Holzmann, who occupies the hawkish end of the spectrum, who voiced more caution and saying that the crisis could delay the exit from policy stimulus. At the end of the day, the markets fully discounted the first ECB rate hikes only in December, pushed back from October previously. But it was these headlines that also turned sentiment in eurozone sovereign spreads, with the 10Y Italy-Germany spread tightening by 7bp by the end of the day.

But we find comments from the ECB’s Schnabel more noteworthy, although she did not go as far as calling for a slower normalisation. While reiterating that the ECB stood ready to counter severe market dislocations, she hinted that "changes in sovereign bond market conditions could challenge our sequencing".

In any case, markets will be watching today’s press conference joined by ECB President Lagarde alongside other EU officials. We doubt that we will hear any concrete measures being announced at that stage, and expect more general reassurances of central bank readiness. Indicators such as cross-currency basis swaps, which had blown out during the initial phase of the pandemic, look more behaved these days, not even widening to levels seen when approaching year-ends. But the pandemic has shown that central banks can act quickly in time of need.

Muted rates reaction as inflation concerns and policy tightening counter safe haven flows

10-Yr Bunds, 10-Yr USTs, 10-Yr Gilts (Refinitiv, ING)

The Fed is not thrown off course

The Fed continues to convey confidence in the robust economic backdrop, and officials expect that a March lift off is still very much the base case. Markets have trimmed expectations of a 50bp hike, but beyond the overall tightening path is still maintained.

The move to the 1.9% area in the US 10yr is quite tame given the severity of events out of Ukraine. The 2yr is back to 1.5% and continues to discount a series of rate hikes. This looks about right. But a flight to safety and out of risk can push the 10yr lower. Elevated energy prices will force inflation higher. And that remains a pull for higher market rates.

But bonds don’t care about inflation, or at least don't seem to care enough. They should, of course. But here it’s all about demand versus supply for core assets, with a safety flight overlay. That should be a dominant factor. Quite remarkable that the 10yr has pulled back up towards 2% given the very uncertain backdrop.

Today’s events and market views

Headlines surrounding the geopolitical crisis will remain in the driving seat of risk sentiment. European rates markets will pay particular attention to the press conference joined by ECB President Lagarde alongside other EU officials.

Data will take a back seat as the outlook is muddied by geopolitics and the supply shock with rising energy prices, but if anything, data should signal a robust economic backdrop. From the US, we will get durable goods orders, personal income and spending as well as the PCE inflation measure. In the eurozone, we will be looking at the French preliminary inflation data.

Today’s supply come from Italy in the form of up to €8.25 billion in 5y and 10y bonds as well as a floater.

