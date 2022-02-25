Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Some hours ago, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) released its FY 2021 annual report showing strong figures, a solid cash position and announcing interesting developments for its projects. In this article, I propose a detailed review of the financial results and I will analyze the potential economic impact of the recent announcements. If you have never heard of Intellia Therapeutics, and want to know more about the company, you can refer to my previous article about Intellia Therapeutics in which I explained the company's in-vivo/ex-vivo CRISPR-based pipeline.

Stock performance

The stock is currently trading at 80 $/share equal to a market cap of 5.9 bn$. Intellia is down 32% year-to-date but it is up 26% year-on-year: however, it should be pointed out that, in the last year, the stock had strong volatility with frequent swings resulting in a standard deviation of 34 $/share. As of today, Intellia is trading at 55% discount to its 52-week maximum (176.8 $/share on September 3rd, 2021) and at 72% premium to its 52-week minimum (46.65 $/share on March 8th, 2021). According to Reuters, the stock has a 6.45% short interest ratio that, in my opinion, excludes any possibility of a short squeeze.

Data by YCharts

FY 2021 financial results

Intellia Therapeutics is not generating sales from its own products but only has revenues coming from collaborations. In 2021, the company generated revenues of 33 M$, down 43% or 25 M$ from the 58 M$ sales of FY2020: the main reason is to be found in the transfer of the “Factor VII” development license to a third party.

Research and development increased by ca. 80 M$ or 53%, from 150 M$ in 2020 to 230 M$ in 2021 showing the strong commitment of the company on research projects: in particular, the increase in costs was determined by higher investments in lead programs and by an increase in research personnel.

General and administrative expenses have increased by 27 M$ (or 61%) from 44 M$ in 2020 to 71 M$ mostly due to employee-related stock-based compensation schemes.

Overall, Intellia Therapeutics reported operating losses of 268 M$, 131 M$ more than the previous year.

From a liquidity point of view, at the end of 2021, Intellia has cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 bn, up 489 M$ from the end of 2020: the increase was driven by the net proceeds of ca. 648 M$ from an extraordinary follow-on offering.

Lease agreement to build a manufacturing facility

On February 23rd, 2021, Intellia Therapeutics announced it had entered into a lease agreement to build a 140K square-foot manufacturing plant in Massachusetts. The purpose of this facility is twofold: on one side it will give the ability to accelerate the clinical development projects while on the other it will provide future capacity for when large-scale commercial production of medicines will start. This forward-looking strategic investment shows that Intellia Therapeutics clearly expects a bright future for its CRISPR-based candidates.

Acquisition of Rewrite Therapeutics

On February 3rd, 2021, Intellia Therapeutics announced the acquisition of Rewrite Therapeutics, a private biotech company specialized in the development of novel DNA writing technologies that, in the last years, has created new tools for the editing of genome, including DNA writing through CRISPR technology. The acquisition is of notable importance because there are some technological synergies that can be leveraged: indeed, Rewrite’s technology could be delivered to patients using some vectors already developed by Intellia such as the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and the adeno-associated virus (AAV). According to information disclosed in the press release, the contribution to Rewrite Therapeutics will amount to 45 M$ at the closing and an additional 15 M$ as a contingent payment (either cash or Intellia’s shares) subject to the achievement of some milestones.

NTLA-2002 dosed to the first patient

When I wrote my previous article on Intellia Therapeutics, I mentioned that the company had received the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) authorization in UK and New Zealand for its NTLA-2002, the in-vivo drug being developed to treat hereditary angioedema (HAE). Towards the end of 2021, Intellia announced that it had effectively dosed the first patient with NTLA-2002, therefore, marking the beginning of the Phase 1/2 study with the purpose to evaluate the tolerability, dynamics and safety of NTLA-2002. This news is quite relevant since NTLA-2002 is the first single-dose treatment being developed in clinical trials to prevent attacks in patients living with HAE (it is estimated that 1 in 50K people are affected by HAE).

Catalysts ahead

Intellia has announced that on February 28th, 2021, it will host a virtual meeting to announce updates on its NTLA-2001, the first CRISPR-based therapy to cure transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). In particular, the Company should provide additional information on the ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with ATTR.

Conclusion

Overall, I am positive about Intellia Therapeutics. One should not be misled by the net loss that the company is reporting since Intellia is still in the phase of developing its products and the financial results show a strong cash position that is enough to fund future development projects. The acquisition of Rewrite Therapeutics and the lease agreement for a new manufacturing facility are both signs of forward-looking management that also firmly believes in the potential success of its candidates. In some days, we will be able to have more news on NTLA-2002 that, if positive, could drive the stock price even higher. All things considered, my recommendation on Intellia Therapeutics is a BUY.