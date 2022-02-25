denisgo/iStock via Getty Images

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GNW) is a life, long-term care, annuity, and mortgage insurer in the United States. The company stopped offering life, LTC, and annuity products in the past but continues to maintain and service legacy insurance policies. Last year, Genworth IPO'ed its mortgage business as Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) but retained majority control with an 81.6% ownership stake.

Genworth stock has been dead money for the better part of a decade beginning with the stock's precipitous decline that bottomed in January '16 and has remained in a relatively narrow range ever since:

Starting in the Fall '16, the stock price was bridled by the pending $5.43/sh merger with China Oceanwide, a merger that was effectively terminated in January '21, and officially in April '21. Upon termination, the stock price sank but has since recovered to trade in-line with its historical average:

Now the question on every investors' mind is, "Will this stock ever break out of its purgatory range?" The short answer to that question is, "Yes, it will." Genworth management has been hard at work positioning the company so that its stock price can and should revisit levels not seen since Genworth's '15-'16 crash.

Unfortunately, it is going to take time. While Genworth's sharp focus on strengthening its balance sheet and developing new avenues of profitably has substantially improved its long-term outlook, there remains substantial uncertainty in the path ahead. Moreover, even though Genworth has dramatically improved its financial flexibility in such a way that it is now able to discuss returning capital to shareholders, that alone will not be enough to boost share price in the near-term. Only after management presents a clear path forward through its newly formed Global Care Solutions business (discussed more below) should investors expect to see sustained capital appreciation of its shares. Therefore, the company remains fairly valued but receives an increased price target of $4.35/sh.

Discussed below, in turn, are Genworth's balance sheet and LTC business improvements, Global Care Solutions, maximizing Enact, valuation, and returning capital to shareholders.

Balance Sheet Improvement

Genworth has done a remarkable job strengthening its balance sheet. In July '20, less than two years ago, Genworth holding company ("HoldCo") was crippled by $3.23b of debt and ~$170m in interest payments with essentially no stable operational cash flow payments incoming to service the debt. Fast forward to the end of '21, by leveraging Genworth's then wholly-owned U.S. mortgage subsidiary, divesting its Australian mortgage business, and strategic utilization of intercompany tax sharing arrangements, HoldCo was able to whittle its debt load from the $3.23b down to $1.18b. Doing so reduced interest expense for HoldCo from ~$170m to ~$46m.

The more than $2b in debt reduction removed all Genworth's near-term tranches with the exception of $282m remaining on HoldCo's notes due '24, which the company plans to retire sometime in '22:

Q4'21 Investor presentation, slide 18

Once the '24 notes are paid, the next tranche is not due until '34, over twelve years away. HoldCo will only need to generate ~$40m annually to service its debt going forward, an amount easily achievable considering Genworth is expected to receive more than that in annual ordinary dividends alone from its 81.6% ownership in Enact. (It's important to note that Enact has yet to establish a regular ordinary dividend but it is anticipated that the regular dividend policy will be announced sometime in the H1 '22 and be ~$82m. See previous article for more about Enact dividend.)

Overall, management has done a fantastic job reducing debt to a sustainable level. Once the '24 tranche is fully retired the runway looks clear for management to focus on unlocking value for shareholders.

Possible future rating increases

Genworth's improved debt profile and future growth prospects (discussed below) could lead way for future credit rating increases at the parent company. Currently, HoldCo has a B from S&P and B1 from Moody's. Both are speculative, non-investment grade ratings. The agencies base credit ratings "on the risk that an entity may not meet its contractual financial obligations as they come due." See Genworth 10-k. In Genworth's case, retiring all debt until '34 and requiring only ~$40m annually for interest overage puts the company in a very comfortable position to meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future. Moreover, Genworth's growth initiatives will also lead to more flexibility for HoldCo in the years to come. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see a one, if not two, notch rating upgrade in '22.

LTC Improvement

Another area of Genworth's business showing dramatic improvement is its LTC business. The goal currently for that business is to achieve breakeven (i.e., generate enough premium increases, benefit reductions, or a combination of both to match future policy liabilities). Bear in mind that although this business does not have an impact on Genworth from a valuation perspective as its present value is $0, the ability for management to stabilize the business adds monumental intangible value in the form of shaping the market's outlook for Genworth's future Global Care Solutions business.

Based on progress through year-end, Genworth appears on track to achieve breakeven before claims peak early next decade. Genworth has already achieved $19.6b of rate actions since '12, over two-thirds of total of the $28.7b in rate increases and benefit reductions sought under its Multi-year Rate Action Plan ("MYRAP").

One way Genworth is achieving its goals under MYRAP is through regulator-approved premium increases. For readers new to the LTC industry, the way Genworth LTC policies were originally underwritten locked in premium rates at inception of the policy. So, for Genworth to raise premiums on policyholders it has to justify rate increases to state regulators. Fortunately, regulators across the U.S. are growing more comfortable allowing LTC rate increases. In '21 alone, regulators approved 37% of Genworth's rate action requests impacting $1.1b of premiums, up from 34% approval rating impacting $1b of premiums in '20. These approvals reflect regulators increasing acquiescence for justifiable rate increases.

Another way Genworth is succeeding under MYRAP is through benefit reduction for policy holders. Genworth has made tremendous progress on this front. In '15 ~89% of policyholders had not accepted neither a non-forfeiture option nor a reduced benefit option to their original policy (i.e., policies that continued to present a huge tail risk for Genworth). However, by year-end 2021 that figure had decreased to ~56%:

Q4'21 Investor presentation, slide 13

A final way Genworth is achieving its MYRAP targets is by reducing tail risk of legacy LTC policy through negotiated settlements. Doing so relieves the company of certain policy liabilities. Below is a chart displaying statistical data for all Genworth's LTC policies by policy form:

Q4'21 Investor presentation, slide 14

Genworth has a negotiated settlement in place for its Choice I policy form covering 20% of total in force lives and has favorably impacted the segments operational results since taking effect. Additionally, the company has two additional settlements pending court approval for PCS I & PCS II, and an agreement in principle for Choice II. Assuming all three pending agreements become final, Genworth will have negotiated legal settlements covering 70% of in force lives under the company's LTC legacy policies.

Assuming Genworth's current assumptions hold up in the aggregate, the company will need an additional $9b under MYRAP to breakeven. The bulk of LTC policies are covered under Choice I and Choice II policy forms. With peak claim years for policyholders being between 80 to 85 years old, claims under those forms are not expected to start showing up for at least 5 years, and not significantly for 9 years (i.e., '31). Therefore, Genworth has several years to achieve its target.

Based on the company's track record in receiving rate increase approvals, breakeven is a real possibility. For example, Genworth received a NPV of $2.3b in LTC rate increases in '21. If Genworth continues to secure rate increases of only halve that amount (i.e., equivalent to NPV of $1.2b yearly rate increases), the company will achieve breakeven in less than 8 years, essentially in line with peak LTC claims. This, however, is highly subjective as the $29b target is likely to fluctuate as assumptions are adjusted in the future. Nevertheless, Genworth is currently on target to realistically stabilize the LTC business.

It is important to take a brief moment here and mention the upcoming accounting standards changes that Genworth will roll out starting in '23. ASU 2018-12 targets long-duration insurance contracts (also referred to as long duration targeted improvements, or "LDTI") and is expected to have a material impact on Genworth's balance sheet, which will be discussed in more detail below. It remains unclear what impact, if any, the updated standards will have on MYRAP. This is something to monitor.

Global Care Solutions

Genworth's future driver of shareholder value will come from its newly formed Global Care Solutions ("GCS") business. GCS will umbrella CareScout, Genworth's services & advisory business, as well as the planned rollout of a new LTC insurance business sometime in '22. The latter business will be a completely separate entity from Genworth's legacy LTC business. The magnitude of shareholder value that can be generated by GCS remains highly uncertain. Moreover, it is anticipated that Genworth will not start to see any cash flow from GCS until at least '23.

The marketplace is ripe for a new LTC insurer after many participants folded over the last decade because of the challenges related to past LTC underwriting. Genworth will reenter the space with over 40 years of LTC underwriting experience; a huge competitive advantage when it comes to assumption modeling and product pricing. With that said, there remains several well-established competitors in the space including New York Life Insurance Co., Mutual of Omaha, Northwestern Mutual, to name a few. These competitors have deep insurance knowledge although less than Genworth.

Management has not announced its level of investment into the new LTC business. All that has been made public is that the company intends to partner with a highly-rated reinsurer with 75% of policies being reinsured at first and then decreasing to 50% in time. Given the remaining uncertainty about these future growth plans, Genworth should consider hosting an investor day in '22 to present these growth initiatives to the investing public.

Maximizing Enact

A central focus for Genworth is to maximize the value of Enact. This is because until Genworth creates new cash flows available to HoldCo from GCS it will be reliant on dividends from its stake in Enact to pay future financial obligations. Thus far, Genworth has had mixed results maximizing value. Operational results have been stellar but Enact's market cap continues to lag its peers.

Loss reserves

First, Enact's operational performance has been very good for Genworth. The company reported revenue of $1.12b in '21, up 1% from the previous year and income from operations grew 45% to $697m in the same period. The primary driver behind Enact's double-digit EBIT was due to a substantial deceleration in incremental loss reserves in the last nine months of '21:

Q4'21 financial supplement

Reserves stood at $6m in Q4 compared to $89m in the previous year-ago period.

It is anticipated that Enact will continue to benefit in '22 and '23 from lowering loss reserves. At year end, reserves sat at $641m, materially higher than $230m pre-pandemic. As the need for elevated reserves diminish as a result of increased cure rates and fewer delinquencies, the reserves will be released and boost Enact's earnings growth.

Enact dividend

Enact is planning to reward shareholders as a result of its operating success. Enact signaled in its Q4'21 earnings call that, while management is still evaluating its dividend policy, it plans to initiate a dividend this year, likely in H1. And, in its Q3'21 earnings call, Enact stated it is targeting a 40-50% payout ratio. The dividend policy will be composed of both regular and special dividends. It is expected the regular dividend will be ~$82m, with the remainder coming in the form of a special dividend. Based on current '22 EPS estimates Enact will generate ~$542m in earnings; implying a potential dividend to Enact shareholders between $216m and $271m.

Genworth, with its retained 81.6% stake, will be the primary benefactor from Enact's dividend policy. Assuming Enact initiates its regular dividend policy in the H2 '22, making for 2 quarterly payouts for a total of ~$41m, Genworth will be in a position to receive between $176m to $221m in total dividend payments from Enact in '22.

Market share

Another potential catalyst for Enact in '22, and beyond, is improving market share as a result of a better credit rating. As of Q3'21, the company held ~17% of the private mortgage insurance market:

Essent Q3'21 Earnings Presentation

Before its IPO, Enact was disadvantaged from its peers as its credit rating was substantially below competitors. The low credit rating deterred otherwise potential customers from doing business with the company.

But things are starting to look better for Enact post-IPO. Shortly after the IPO the company received issuer-level rating upgrades from Moody's, S&P and Fitch--the former two remain non-investment grade and the latter notched into investment grade. With these upgrades, potential customers are starting to reconsider Enact's products. For instance, in Enact's Q4'21 earnings call, Rohit Gupta, Enact's CEO, elaborated how the company was able to reactivate a relationship with a previous customer in light of its rating increases:

So, I would say given the confidentiality of our customer relationships, we would probably give too much information about the customer, but we believe that the reactivation of that key account after five years pause due to ratings sensitivity was a strong example that we are competing effectively in the market and unlocking our true value as a business, post ratings, post our IPO.

Additionally, it is realistic that Enact could receive further rate increases in the near-term considering the relative strength of its balance sheet to its peers. NMIH, MTG, ESNT, and RDN all have investment grade ratings across all three credit rating agencies, but on average have similar and, in some cases, weaker credit metrics than Enact:

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, it would not be a surprise if rating agencies resolve the apparent and unjustifiable disparity between Enact and its industry counterparts by upgrading Enact's credit rating.

Ultimately, the rating increases could lead to Enact capturing market share from its peers, which will further enhance Enact's value for Genworth.

Lagging market value

Despite stellar operational performance, Enact's stock continues to lag behind its peers. An insightful valuation metric for a PMI company is one that considers where the stock trades in relation to its book value (i.e., price-to-book). Currently, Enact's peers--RDN, ESNT, NMIH, and MTG-- all trade at or above book while Enact continues to trade ~80%-to-book:

Data by YCharts

Some of this discount seems related to Enact's limited amount of public float. But this cannot be the only reason because more than 18% of shares are publicly available.

Nevertheless, so long as Enact continues to perform well operationally, that is all that should matter to Genworth and its shareholders at this time as the real reward derived from Enact is the dividends and not price appreciation.

Investment Portfolio

Genworth will benefit from a rising interest rate environment. Genworth ended the year with $72b in its investment portfolio.

Q4'21 financial supplement

Over $60b is held in fixed securities, and 17%, or $10.3b, of those securities mature within the next 5 years. As rates rise, the cash received from those securities will be reinvested at higher rates.

Unfortunately, the lion share of investments (~$64b) is held within the Life Segment, meaning investment gains are not available to HoldCo for the benefit of Genworth shareholders; although, they will reduce the amount of premium increases ultimately needed under MYRAP. In sum, Genworth is poised to benefit from higher interests rates.

Valuation

Before diving into valuation, it is important to revisit the accounting changes mentioned previously in this article. LDTI is expected to have a material impact on Genworth's balance sheet. The changes will significantly reduce the company's book value, reported as $30.57 per share at year-end, but the size of the book value reduction is currently unknown. With that said, the accounting changes are not expected to impact cash flows and therefore should have no impact on valuation.

The primary valuation approach used to value Genworth is a sum-of-the-parts analysis. This method implies Genworth currently trades at fair value. Other methods conducted or considered but not discussed here were discounted free cash flow, dividend discount, and market multiples methods. The first two rely on cash flows to HoldCo and currently HoldCo has none (with the exception of cash taxes. Management is projecting $200m in cash taxes to flow to HoldCo in 2022. However, cash tax inflows are not anticipated to continue beyond 2024 given Genworth only has $507m remaining in deferred tax assets spread throughout its business segments. Unless the operating subsidiaries create more DTAs before then, Genworth will inevitably become a taxpayer, which means HoldCo will need additional cash flows to support tax payments.) Therefore, conducting the analysis was far too speculative to be shared through this medium.

As for market multiples, because of Genworth's unique business composition, reservations for its future growth initiatives, potential LDTI impacts, and upcoming capital allocation plans (discussed more below), it is believed a market comp analysis would be impractical at this time.

Based on a SOTP analysis, Genworth is fairly valued with an increased $4.35/sh price target.

Life Segment: $0 Runoff Segment: $0 Mortgage: based on Enact current trading price @$21.50/sh = $3.501b market cap * 81.6% Genworth ownership = $2.857b '21 net debt = $821m '22 DTAs=~$200m* SOTP = ~$4.35/sh (~7% upside from Genworth's share price)

*To remain conservative, only '22 projected cash taxes were included as an asset in this analysis. If Genworth's consolidated (excluding Enact) $417m in DTAs were included, SOTP would be equal to $4.76/sh.

Insider Purchases

Robert Restrepo, a director of both Genworth and Enact, recently purchased 50,000 shares of Genworth's common in the open market. This is the first open market purchase for Genworth in the last several years. Insider purchases are just one signal, but an important one, of future price appreciation in a stock.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Now that Genworth has found its financial footing, management is planning to return its excess cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. After the '24 tranche is retired, the company plans to leave ~$125m in cash on the balance sheet with the remaining cash used for investment or returning to shareholders. Back of the envelope suggests Genworth could return ~$289m to Genworth shareholders in '22:

Author's analysis

At this time, management is undecided on how it will return capital to shareholders, although it appears that CEO McInerney favors buybacks at the outset:

Ryan Krueger Thanks. And then just last question. On capital return, I guess, are you contemplating share repurchase, or is it more focused on the potential dividend? Tom McInerney Ryan, we'll evaluate that. But I think, there's -- Dan and I talked a lot of our big shareholders and even our retail shareholders. Some prefer share buybacks, some dividends. My guess is that in the early days, capital management and maybe more share repurchases than a regular dividend, but we'll look at them.

Source: Genworth Q4'21 conference call

Despite management favoring repurchases, a dividend would be in the best interest of shareholders. Dividends get the capital to shareholders immediately so that they then can determine its most productive use. Buybacks, on the other hand, take time to benefit shareholders if they ever do. There are plenty of examples where a company authorizes a sizable share buyback only to experience a continued slide in the firm's share price.

A better use of the excess cash over share buybacks is to invest in GCS. Establishing a new cash flow stream for Genworth shareholders will pay off in spades compared to a repurchase plan that does nothing to increase the cash flow ultimately available.

Therefore, management should focus its excess cash on dividends to shareholders as well as investing in GCS and save the buyback card for another time.