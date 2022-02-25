MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

When going on Twitter (TWTR) or other social media platforms, one can find investment advice and success stories (and of course, instructions on how to get rich). These narratives usually include companies like Tesla (TSLA) or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD). They used to include companies like GameStop (GME), Zoom (ZM), Peloton (PTON) or Palantir (PLTR) or Cathie Wood and her ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). However, I never read about Target (NYSE:TGT) – the boring retailer, the boring dividend aristocrat (almost dividend king) or the boring, recession-proof business, that is letting me sleep well at night. And while Target could not match the stock (!) performance of Tesla or GameStop in the last five years, it actually outperformed ARKK.

And Target seems to get interesting again – and once again, it seems like these companies and stocks (I would also include CVS Health (CVS) in that category) are not on the radar.

A Little History

Before we look at the business today and try to analyze if Target is still a great business and what a fair value for the stock should be, let’s take a step back. In 2017, Target was a beaten-down stock due to threats that seemed reasonable (like the competition from Amazon (AMZN) and issues that seem silly not only in hindsight - do you remember the bathroom issue?). Target was trading between $50 and $60 back then and I published three bullish articles as I considered Target a great investment (see here for example). And Target did not only outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) or its peer Walmart (WMT), in the last three years, it also outperformed Amazon. And when looking at the last five years, it is a head-to-head race between Amazon and Target.

Target is the perfect example of a great long-term investment and great opportunity in 2017. We had a solid business, a dividend aristocrat, and an extremely undervalued stock (it was trading at 6 times free cash flow in 2017) as several people were assuming, that Target was doomed (for whatever reason). But the company invested in the future and made some good strategic decisions. Of course, the pandemic was also a major tailwind for the business.

In my last few articles about Target, I was rather cautious and considered the stock only to be a hold. And especially in 2021, the valuation multiples were rather high and despite the fact that we are dealing with a great business, the stock price was not matched by fundamentals. Target was not extremely overvalued, but it was not the stock we should buy anymore and prices above $250 seemed rather expensive. And obviously, the market considered Target also overvalued and the stock is now trading 26% below its previous all-time high and I start to wonder if Target might be a potential buy again.

When looking at the last few years, we can see that Target declined similar steep for several times. And I am getting more bullish about Target right now as the stock seems to be trading at reasonable valuation levels again. In the following sections, I will argue why growth rates for Target will continue to slow down, but why the stock nevertheless seems to be a good investment again.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the quarterly results, growth is slowing down again – for revenue as well as operating income and earnings per share. But that is not a problem and should be expected. Target could report revenue growth of 20% or more for four consecutive quarters and almost double-digit revenue growth for seven consecutive quarters (in Q2/21, revenue grew 9.38%). These are phenomenal growth rates for a mature business like Target and we should not expect similar results anytime soon.

And when looking at the last quarterly results (Q3/21), we still see impressive results and high growth rates for a retailer. Target could increase sales from $22,336 million in the same quarter last year to $25,290 million this quarter – resulting in a top line growth of 13.2%. Operating income increased from $1,935 million in Q3/20 to $2,010 million in Q3/21; and while this is only a growth rate of 3.9%, diluted earnings per share increased 51.6% from $2.01 in the same quarter last year to $3.04 this quarter. At this point, it might make more sense to look at the adjusted earnings per share, which increased 8.7% YoY to $3.03.

When turning away from the income statement and focusing on some other metrics, we still see impressive comparable sales growth. In Q3/21, comparable sales increased 12.7% with comparable sales growth entirely driven by traffic this quarter. Digital comparable sales grew 29%; and compared to the last quarter (155% growth), this might seem like a disappointment, but we should also not expect such high growth rates forever.

It is also worth pointing out that all five core merchandise categories delivered double-digit comparable sales growth. And finally, the same-day services – one of the major reasons for Target’s success in the last few years – could also report impressive growth rates. The same-day services drove well over half of digital sales and all three combined increased about 60% in the third quarter. While order pickup and Shipt could report growth rates above 30%, drive up could report growth rates above 80% in Q3/21.

Going Forward

It should be obvious that Target will not report similar growth rates in 2022 and the years to come as it did in the quarters since the pandemic began. But it should also be obvious that Target does not have to grow at such high rates in order to be fairly valued and to be a good investment. And I don’t want to be overly optimistic (actually, I am too cautious in most cases), but we sometimes underestimate how long trends and momentum (positive as well as negative) can last. And Target might be an example for a business that will continue to see higher revenue and same-stores sales growth rates due to the positive momentum of its same-day services. And while analysts are expecting earnings per share to stagnate in fiscal 2022, we see solid mid-to-high single-digit growth in the years until 2031.

When trying to identify where growth will stem from, we obviously have to look at the top line and for starters, Target is continuing to open new stores, which will increase revenue. In the years 2013 till 2016, the number of total stores stagnated a little bit, but in the last few years the company is constantly increasing the number of stores, and in 2021 Target opened 29 new stores as well as 2 supply chain facilities (as reported during Q3/21 earnings). The company is also continuing to remodel its stores – 30 in 2021 and more than 100 stores will get remodeled in the coming quarters.

And while new as well as remodeled stores will contribute to top line growth, margin improvement could also contribute to bottom line growth. However, in case of Target, we must be a bit cautious. Operating margin and net income margin improved over the last few quarters, which is a good sign. But right now, Target has one of the highest operating margins and net income margins in the last three decades, and I don’t think we will see further improvements. It seems rather likely that the operating margin might also be a bit lower again, which would have a negative effect on the bottom line.

Aside from margins, the number of outstanding shares also has an impact on the bottom line and in case of Target, share buybacks have been an important tool and we can expect management to continue share repurchases in the years to come. In the last 15 years, Target decreased the number of outstanding shares about 3.7% annually from 865 million in 2007 to 489 million right now. To continue with a similar pace at current stock prices, Target must spend about $3.5 billion in share buybacks annually; and considering a free cash flow of almost $6 billion in the last four quarters and $1.7 to $1.8 billion necessary for dividends, it certainly would be possible for Target to spend this amount. But when being a bit more conservative, we can assume Target to buy back between 2% and 3% of its outstanding shares annually in the years to come.

Overall, I see 5% bottom line growth as a realistic assumption for Target, which can be achieved by the combination of top line growth and share buybacks. And when looking at growth rates in the last four decades, it should probably be the conservative base-line scenario as growth rates have been much higher in most years.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at the two simple valuation metrics – price-earnings ratio and price-free-cash-flow ratio – Target seems cheap again. At the time of writing, Target is trading for 14.5 times earnings and therefore below the 10-year average of 16.5. While looking at the P/FCF ratio, Target is trading at 16.5 times free cash flow (and above the 10-year average of 14.2), but these are rather low valuation multiples for a solid, recession-proof business that can grow at a solid pace. In the last few years, Target has always been trading for low valuation multiples, which have not been justified. Only in 2020 and 2021, Target was trading for 20 to 25 times earnings/free cash flow.

And not only the P/E ratio and P/FCF ratio are indicating that Target is undervalued. When using a discount cash flow calculation, Target also seems to be trading below its intrinsic value again. As a basis, we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($5,955 million) and take this as realistic assumption for fiscal 2022. Additionally, I would assume 5% growth till perpetuity, which also seems like a realistic assumption. When calculating with these numbers (and assuming 10% discount rate as well as 489 million diluted outstanding shares), we get an intrinsic value of $243.56 for Target.

When looking a bit closer at these assumptions, we can ask if the free cash flow is realistic. It is noticeable that operating cash flow (and free cash flow) is much higher than net income in most years. In the last ten years, cash conversion rate for Target was 139% and we can ask if this is sustainable. But I would consider the free cash flow of the last four quarters as a realistic basis and not an amount that is unrealistically high.

And 5% growth also seems like the lower end of realistic growth rates for Target. While margins might get a bit lower again in the years to come, share buybacks and revenue growth should be enough to generate at least 5% bottom line growth. Past growth rates as well as analysts’ assumptions also indicate higher growth rates for Target, and 6% growth could also be seen as a realistic assumption. Hence, when assuming an intrinsic value of $240 to $250 for Target, a margin of safety is already included in my opinion.

Technical Picture

Aside from calculating an intrinsic value, we can also look at the chart to determine at which price we could buy Target. From a technical point of view, we have two very strong support levels, but both seem rather unrealistic. First, between $85 and $90, we have the break-out level (consisting of several highs) before the rally to $270 for Target began. A pullback to that price level would be possible in theory, but highly unlikely in my opinion as target would be trading at 6 to 7 times earnings in that scenario (Side note: Not only has Target been trading at 6 times free cash flow in 2017, there have been several times in history when the entire stock market was trading at 5 or 6 times earnings – in the early 1920s, in the 1930s and in the 1980s).

A second strong support level can be found between $130 and $140. At this level, we have the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave, the 200-week simple moving average and a previous high. And while a drop to $140 seems more realistic than a drop to $85, I still don’t know if we should bet on such a scenario.

When looking for further support levels, the stock could turn around already as we are at the highs from early 2021 and almost reached the 61% Fibonacci retracement. Or the stock could decline to the region between $158 and $168, where we find previous lows as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Conclusion

In a few days from now, on March 1, 2022, Target will report quarterly results again and analysts are expecting earnings per share to be around $2.80. But it doesn’t really matter what the results are – Target is a “sleep-well stock”. With the more than reasonable valuation, the still rather high growth rates and its recession-proof and stable business, we can buy Target right now and forget about it.

And on a final note: the company will become a dividend king this year with 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. And after Target increased the dividend more than 30% last time, I would not be surprised to see another raise between 10% and 20%. Right now, Target has a payout ratio of 26% when taking the current quarterly dividend and TTM earnings per share and there is clearly room for Target to increase the dividend again (even if earnings per share should stagnate in the next few quarters).