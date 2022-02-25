morgan23/iStock via Getty Images

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has been one of my highest-conviction picks amongst consumer discretionaries. I published my first bullish article on the stock back in early December of 2020. Shares were trading below $60 at the time, and over the next year, they rallied as high as $183.8 following excellent revenue and net income growth.

In our Wheel of Fortune service, we included Crocs amongst our top picks moving into 2022, backed by the thesis that the stock remains cheap from a forward profitability perspective. However, following the ongoing market decline year-to-date, which has been further bolstered this week by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Crocs shares have stumbled back to $75 in pre-market trading as of writing this piece.

In my opinion, the bullish case for Crocs has not shifted the slightest over the past few months. If anything, the company's latest results were very impressive, with all bullish catalysts remaining vigorous. These are:

Robust revenue growth

Margin expansion prospects amid increased scalability

Assertive capital returns

A cheap P/E despite the above

Let's take a look at the latest developments.

Continuous Growth

Crocs' growth story has remained on the right track, with its financials growing by the quarter. Its most recent Q4 results celebrated another quarter of near-record revenues. Sales grew by 42.6% year-over-year to $586.5M, driven by strong sales across all regions.

Crocs continues to combine its premium pricing capacity in its limited-edition shoes (more on that later) while expanding its production capabilities, resulting in a robust margin expansion. Gross margins came in at 63.4% during the quarter, which is utterly impressive. Crocs' gross margins, in fact, (relatively) dwarf those of Nike's (NKE) and Adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY)(OTCQX:ADDDF), considering these giants have some of the best production-scale capacities globally.

Crocs Margins (Koyfin)

Additionally, excluding the company's administrative expenses, Crocs has a minimalistic income statement (interest expenses of only $8.8M during the quarter - and the HEYDUDE-related debt issuance to be paid down rapidly- more on that later).

Consequently, a considerable chunk of the company's gross profits flows down to the bottom line. Specifically, LTM (Last-Twelve-Month) net income margins stand at 31.4%.

Crocs Net Income and net income margins (Koyfin)

One reasonable question to ask is whether Crocs' growth will gradually ease going forward. In my view, the company's value-creating catalysts remain robust. Let's examine:

Catalyst #1: The E-Commerce Pivot

By far, the most powerful catalyst that has led to higher margins (reducing the middleman's fees) is Crocs' critical pivot from retail to substantially growing its online presence.

In Q4, the company recorded its 19th sequential quarter of double-digit e-commerce growth. Specifically, digital sales rose 41% to represent 41% of total sales (up from 36.8% in Q3). Admittedly, this percentage is softer than FY2020's elevated 56%, but this is was due to a one-off boost amid higher retail restrictions/shutdowns at the time. Overall, however, Crocs is evidently experiencing a long-term trend of digitally processing a higher part of its sales. Management expects that its digital sales will exceed $2.5 billion by 2026. Combined with their target revenues of $6 billion by 2026, this means that the digital sales as a percentage of revenues should be sustained at least close to 40%.

Crocs Digital Sales (Crocs Q4 Presentation)

Accordingly, Crocs should be able to manage its inventory with optimal flexibility (retail inventory management is a hurdle comparatively,) which should keep resulting in industry-leading gross margins, as we can already see is the case. Consequently, a strong bottom line should then lead to aggressive capital returns, which again, we can already see materializing.

Catalyst #2: Crocs As A High-Fashion Brand

Crocs' marketing team has very elegantly captured the current vibe of shoe culture.

The prolonged argument against Crocs' brand from a consumer standpoint has been that its flagship Clogs are not for everyone, as the design is a bit bizarre, arguably not appealing, and unlike anything "normal" on the market, which makes it challenging to blend into one's everyday looks.

The solution? Crocs' marketing team has transformed this oddity of a shoe into a fashion item by partnering with top-tier fashion personalities and brands. By injecting the component of exclusivity, Crocs has smartly penetrated into the current sneaker culture, entirely shifting its brand image.

Such partnerships include luxury fashion brands such as Balenciaga, which contribute to Crocs' ability to attach premium prices to its limited pieces while "validating" the brand's access to the fashion world.

Crocs/Balenciaga colab. (Crocs Presentation)

Catalyst #3: Aggressive Capital Returns (and how they will be affected)

As I mentioned, Crocs' strong profitability combined with its revenues skyrocketing over the past couple of years has resulted in the company generating incredible levels of excess cash.

With limited CAPEX needs, management has vigorously been boosting its cash returns to shareholders. Crocs does not pay any dividends. Rather, it buys back its own stock, which is presumably the case due to its inexpensive valuation (we'll get to that in a second.)

In FY2021, Crocs allocated $1.0 billion to repurchase 8.2 million shares of its common stock. At year-end, Crocs had around $1.1 billion remaining in its share repurchase authorization available for future buybacks.

Crocs share repurchases (Koyfin)

However, management has explicitly said that they plan to prioritize repayments of debt. This is about the debt incurred to finance a portion of the HEYDUDE acquisition. Consequently, they have suspended the current repurchase program until Crocs' gross leverage is under 2.0x. They do not expect this to occur in 2022. We will likely see buybacks resuming through 2024.

Is this worrying? Not really. It just implies disciplined capital management. Crocs' financials are expected to grow meaningfully in the coming years, aided by the HEYDUDE acquisition. Hence, buybacks should only resume stronger post-2023/2024.

The slide below nicely summarizes the HEYDUDE acquisition and its effect on capital returns.

HEYDUDE acquisition (Crocs Q4 Presentation)

What to expect going forward:

For FY2022, Crocs expects revenue growth to exceed 20%, despite the already "inflated" results of FY2021. Management also guided for adjusted EPS between $9.70 and $10.25. This implies a growth of 19.8% from last year at the midpoint, despite adjusted EPS more than doubling in FY2021.

There are two points worth noting here:

EPS guidance in the past has continuously grown higher following mid-year outperformance, as you can see in the graph below. This trend is not unlikely to persist. Crocs is clearly the most undervalued stock relative to its industry peers, currently valued at 8X its forward net income.

Crocs EPS estimates/Valuation (Koyfin)

Analysts also forecast a medium-term EPS CAGR close to 20%, in line with management's medium-term revenue growth estimates.

Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, unless Crocs shares rebound considerably going forward and keep trading at their current levels, you will have a stock trading at a P/E of 7 next year, growing at 20%, featuring net margins of 30%+, and about to restart its $1.1 billion in already authorized buybacks (possibly late 2023) while its own market cap is $4.5 to $5.0. This is just not sustainable. The stock will "have to" be priced "more reasonably" to put it this way.

My fair value for Crocs stock remains close to $200, assuming a proper 20X on earnings. Obviously, in the current market environment, this won't be happening tomorrow, next week, or next month. But will an extended valuation expansion contribute to total returns on top of Crocs' underlying growth in the medium to long term? I believe this will be the case.