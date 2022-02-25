maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) "customer management" segment has shown a strong slowdown in the latest quarter. The YoY decline in this business was 1%. Prior to the acquisition of Sun Art, this segment contributed 45% of the total revenue for the company and a majority of profits. Despite the slowdown in this crucial business, the overall revenue growth is quite strong in other segments. Another advantage of slower growth in core commerce is that it will limit any regulatory headwinds in the future.

Alibaba is focusing on cloud business and international expansion. Together, these two businesses have a revenue share of 15% and have shown YoY growth of 20%. Cloud business could be the main driver for future margins while the international expansion will drive the revenue growth for the company. Slower core commerce growth also reduces the resources Alibaba has to spend to increase its market share within a saturated ecommerce business of China. This can be a positive trend for the company as the management builds future growth businesses.

Great Slowdown

Alibaba's ecommerce business was showing strong YoY growth since the company was started. However, there has been a significant slowdown recently. In the latest quarter, the YoY decline from "customer management" business was 1%. This business contributed close to half of the total revenue prior to the acquisition of Sun Art. It also delivered most of the profits for the company. The slowdown in this cash cow is taken as a bearish trend. However, it can have a number of advantages over the long run.

Alibaba Filings

Figure 1: Slower commerce growth and faster international and cloud growth. Source: Alibaba Filings

The biggest advantage of slower growth in commerce segment in China is that it will reduce any regulatory headwinds for the company. If Alibaba gains a massive market share in any business segment it could end up getting antitrust action against the company.

Another big advantage is that the ecommerce business in China is already near saturation. Hence, further investments in this segment would not necessarily lead to very high growth or better margins. On the other hand, Alibaba's management can focus on cloud, international business, and delivery segment to deliver future growth and margins for the company.

Looking to the future

Alibaba already has close to a billion users on its platform in China. It is unlikely that there will be any major additions that will move the needle. The purchases per customer will also show relatively slower growth compared to the earlier periods. Hence, the management should look to other businesses for future growth and margins. The cloud business reported annualized revenue rate of $12 billion with 20% YoY growth. If the current growth trend continues, the cloud business could show more than $40 billion in revenue by 2025.

Alibaba Filings

Figure 2: Profitability in cloud business.

The EBITA margin of cloud business increased from negative 1% to positive 1%. It is still significantly behind Amazon's (AMZN) AWS which regularly reports an operating margin of 30%. As the cloud business grows, Alibaba could show better economies of scale which will help in closing the margin gap with Amazon.

Alibaba is also expanding rapidly in international business. It has set a goal of $100 billion in gross merchandise value or GMV for Lazada in Southeast Asia. Lazada has already reported GMV of $21 billion and has a YoY growth of 82%. Hence, Lazada could reach $100 billion level before 2025. Alibaba is replicating its business model in this region by adding services like payments, cloud, delivery, gaming, and others.

Alibaba has made a big effort in its European expansion. It owns Trendyol which is the leading ecommerce business in Turkey with a valuation of over $16 billion. Alibaba is also a leading ecommerce player in many East European regions. There is a massive opportunity to expand in Europe and Southeast Asia which will drive the future revenue growth for the company.

Margins and profitability trend

Alibaba receives a big chunk of its revenue from the core commerce segment and a bigger share in terms of margins. In the latest quarter, Alibaba had EBITA of RMB 58 billion in its China Commerce segment while the overall EBITA was RMB 44 billion. This means that the core commerce business was contributing close to 130% of the total income while other segments were showing a loss.

If there is a revenue and margins decline in the core commerce segment, it will also lead to a dip in overall revenue and earnings growth. However, investors willing to wait a few more quarters should see margin expansion as the revenue share of other businesses increases.

In the latest quarter, the EBITA on an annualized basis was equal to $28 billion. If the cloud segment continues to show progress in revenue and margins, it will be the main driver for future income. At the current trend, Alibaba Cloud should report annualized revenue of $40 billion by 2025. At a margin of 20%, which is lower than the 30% margin reported by AWS, Alibaba Cloud will be contributing $8 billion to additional income of Alibaba by 2025. However, Alibaba would likely test the patience of many investors as the company makes this massive change in direction to non-commerce segments.

Impact on stock

Revenue growth slowdown can have a negative impact on the stock in the short term. However, over the long run, Alibaba should be able to deliver healthy revenue growth with the help of its international expansion. It should also be able to show good margins as the cloud business grows and the revenue share of this business increases. Alibaba is trading at a very low P/E ratio for a company that has strong growth runways and has the ability to expand margins.

Ycharts

Figure 3: Alibaba's revenue YoY growth and PE ratio are favorable compared to local rival JD.com and Amazon.

Alibaba is trading at a lower PE ratio compared to JD.com (JD) while showing better growth. JD will be releasing its earnings report in a few days. It is likely that it would also have faced similar revenue headwinds in the last quarter due to stringent policies for the pandemic. Alibaba is also trading at a much better metric compared to Amazon. While Amazon does not have the headwinds due to Chinese regulators, it does face many other challenges in other regions. The market cap of Amazon is six times Alibaba's which shows a massive divergence.

The short-term regulatory issues and core commerce slowdown can lead to bearish sentiment towards Alibaba stock which will be a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has reported negative growth in "customer management" business within core commerce and the lowest overall revenue growth since its IPO. The "customer management" business is the main revenue and profit contributor for the company. However, the slowdown in this business should help the management divert resources towards international expansion and cloud business.

The revenue share of international business and cloud is currently at 15%. It is likely that this revenue share will increase rapidly which will improve the diversification of the revenue base. The long-term growth prospect of Alibaba is quite good and the company should be able to show better margins as the revenue share of cloud business increases. A correction in the stock should be a good buying opportunity for investors with a buy-and-hold strategy.