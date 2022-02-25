ayo888/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Based on recent geopolitical news, its likely impact on Germany's macroeconomic fundamentals, and the technical picture, I believe the DAX index represented by the Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) will stagnate at best throughout 2022. In the medium term, we are likely to see a continuation of the ongoing correction.

Why do I think so?

Unfortunately, geopolitical tensions play an important role in the behavior of the world's major indices. Capital markets relentlessly update their expectations of new, sometimes ambiguous, political decisions, which inevitably leads to an increase in volatility - especially in countries directly involved in political escalation. The Russian stock market is the clearest example:

Ycharts, author's notes

Note: Unfortunately, there is no ETF for the Ukrainian stock market - I'm sure the picture would be even worse.

Traditionally, Germany, as the most economically developed country in the European Union, is also related to this conflict trying to "bring peace to Eastern Europe". Accordingly, DAX is also forced to somehow respond to what is happening:

Data by YCharts

I believe that Germany's recent decision to suspend Nord Stream 2 will be a major setback in the fight against inflation, which will cause ECB to accelerate tapering and cause the DAX to fall even further.

CNBC

Expensive gas from outside Russia, in my opinion, will worsen the already difficult situation with inflation in the country - at the moment, due to the energy crisis, PPI exceeds the extreme levels of 1949, and if Germany rejects Russian gas, this level could hit that record.

Bloomberg's chart

Meanwhile, the country's economic recovery from the 2020 pandemic has begun to weaken - again, the energy and logistics crises are to blame, which we see may now be continuing.

Bloomberg's chart

The projected level of short-term growth, STEG, is now at a fairly low level, while expectations for 5-year growth (LTEG) are rising - most likely analysts will be forced to lower this metric as well shortly due to recent economic decisions in Germany:

Yardeni Research, February 23, 2022, author's notes

Russia's economic blockade will most likely lead to an increase in prices not only for natural gas but also for crude oil, regardless of whether it is possible to negotiate with Iran. If the predictions of most investment banks [Goldman Sachs, BofA, Saxo Bank, etc.] that the price of oil will be $100 per barrel in 2022 for some time actually come true (they already did lately), we could end up like August 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait (then DAX lost ~30%, and the price of oil almost doubled from $20 to $40 per barrel).

Bloomberg's chart, The Buy Side's notes a Telegram channel

The macroeconomic shocks to Germany will be irreversible - the recent start of the military operation announced by Putin less than a day ago will once again lead the German government to believe that it is better to overpay for gas than to deal with the Russian current administration. Biden said in a recent speech that the U.S. would work with Germany to stop (not postpone!) the Nord Stream 2 project and help Europe secure gas supplies. Well, if things really turn out that way, then we will most likely see a lot of pressure on the DAX - investors are likely to keep on pulling their money out of this ETF, whose price looks quite flat so far, despite the huge outflows that started in the second half of 2021.

Data by YCharts

All of this will most likely put a lot of pressure on the margins of German companies - the cycle of increasing net earnings revisions we have seen in the course of 2021 already shows that the peak has most likely been passed - soon, we may see a decline in German blue chips' guidance, which will also put pressure on the DAX.

Yardeni Research, February 23, 2022, author's notes

The technical picture - one of the arguments of my thesis - also develops for DAX not in the best way. The price of the DAX has broken through all critical levels of the exponential moving averages (50, 100, 200), indicating the final reversal of the medium-term trend - this was already evident in mid-January 2022. Since June 2021, the price has been moving within a stable down trending channel, but yesterday, the support line was broken - the support level of $29.7 was left behind, and considering how DAX futures are currently behaving (> -3%), it is obvious that the next critical level will be broken during today's American trading session.

Investing.com's chart, author's notes Investing.com, DAX futures

An additional incentive to fall is provided by the fact that the DAX (not the ETF, but the underlying index) historically tends to return to the fundamental book value - this is particularly evident during market sell-offs.

Bloomberg's chart, The Buy Side's notes a Telegram channel

If this pattern proves true this time as well, then the next downside target of -10% that I mentioned in one of the charts above could be just the beginning.

Bottom line

I am sure you have already noticed how the political situation in Ukraine has affected your portfolio - I hope you have taken a particular bias towards US and Canadian oil and gas producers or hold a position in (TWIXF) or other hedging instruments. All we see today in the European stock market could be a short-term sell-off - "being greedy when others are fearful" can justify another dip buying and make a fortune for those who can wait and stay cool. This is one of the risks to my thesis, as is the fact that all the horror we read on the internet about the situation in Ukraine will soon come to an end. Unfortunately, however, this seems unlikely at the moment.

Another risk related directly to DAX is its comparative undervaluation to the rest of the world - if this discount is unreasonably low, then the DAX has the potential to catch up when geopolitical tensions subside:

Yardeni Research, February 23, 2022

However, the chance that this discount is unfair is very small - I think that such a low P/E ratio is actually justified because, in 2021, when the S&P 500 index rose 26.9%, the DAX proved to be one of the underdogs among the other European indices:

Bloomberg's data

Now there are no objective reasons to believe that the DAX can change its downward trend, which began long before the correction in the US market. Fundamental macro indicators and the need to make unfavorable economic decisions due to Russian aggression led to a very deplorable technical picture and, as a result, negative expected return in the medium term.

Paradoxical as it may sound, I would like one of the risks of my thesis to be realized as soon as possible - for Ukraine to finally find peace and tranquility. In my opinion, unfortunately, this will not happen in the short term.

The German economy is currently in one of its most vulnerable states due to the forced exit from Nord Stream 2. Therefore, I would not buy the dip in the DAX ETF even if the geopolitical pressure eases.

Happy investing and stay safe!