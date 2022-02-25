bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produces about one-third of all silver made in the US. The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 23, 2022.

Q4 and full-year 2021 results snapshot

Hecla Mining announced that the company achieved its 2021 guidance with an annual production of 12.887 million ounces of silver, 201,326 ounces of gold, 43,011 tons of lead, and 63,617 tons of zinc.

HL: Presentation 2021 Highlight (Hecla Mining Presentation)

At Greens Creek, mine silver grades improved after resolving the third quarter mine sequencing issues. Production was 2.3 million ounces of silver and over 9 million ounces for the year.

The Nevada operations mine and mill facilities have been placed on care and maintenance while exploration continues.

The company said that all three mines reported strong production with significant growth at Lucky Friday (silver production up 75%) and Casa Berardi (gold production up 11%).

Zinc production was up 1% on the metals base front, while lead production was up 26%.

Hecla's President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., said in the conference call:

with the UCB method contributing to the 75% increase in the Lucky Friday silver production over 2020 and 2022's silver production is expected to be a 20% increase over 2021. And we'll have even more growth in '23 as the mine becomes a consistent 5 million-ounce producer.

Stock performance

We can see that HL still underperforms significantly the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) based on a one-year basis. Hecla Mining is down 15% on a one-year basis.

Investment thesis

The investment thesis remains the same. HL is a potential long-term investment in gold and silver that pays a small dividend and has an outstanding balance sheet.

However, it is quite a small company with technical weaknesses that cannot go away and come back regularly to haunt shareholders.

Thus, I recommend trading short-term LIFO and keeping a medium/long-term core position for higher ground.

The gold price is trading at around $1,915 per ounce, and silver is $24.32. Russia decided to invade Ukraine today, and both oil and gold rallied quickly, but gold gave back most of the gain at the close.

However, this situation is providing solid support to the gold price.

Hecla Mining - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 188.89 210.85 217.98 193.56 185.08 Net Income in $ million 0.80 18.97 0.79 -0.98 11.88 EBITDA $ million 47.50 83.90 54.79 46.64 54.75* EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.02 Cash from operating activities in $ million 64.90 37.94 86.30 42.74 53.36 Capital Expenditure in $ million 36.63 21.41 31.90 26.90 28.84 Free Cash Flow In $ million 28.27 16.52 54.41 15.84 24.52 Total cash $ million 129.83 139.75 181.49 190.90 210.01 LT Debt in $ million 507.24 507.99 508.61 507.71 508.10 Dividend per share in $ 0.00875 0.011 0.011 0.00625 0.00625 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 531.02 540.53 542.26 536.97 543.13 Silver and Gold Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,352 3,459 3,525 2,676 3,227 Gold production K Ag Oz 49.01 52.00 59.14 42.21 47.98 Silver realized $/oz 25.16 25.66 27.14 23.97 23.49 Gold price realized $/oz 1,873 1,770 1,825 1,792 1,797 Ag AISC by-product 15.35 7.21 7.54 12.82 9.19

Part I - Analysis: Silver And Gold Production Details For The Fourth quarter Of 2021

1 - Total Silver/Gold production.

HL: Chart Production gold and silver history (Fun Trading) This quarter, gold and silver production was better sequentially, with silver production of 3.23 Moz up 20.5% QoQ and gold production of 47,977 Oz up 13% QoQ.

As I said earlier, Lucky Friday and Case Berardi mines did well this quarter while Greens Creek is recovering. Below is the production history at Greens Creek:

HL: Chart production Greens Creek history (Fun Trading)

Details per mine below:

HL: Chart gold and silver per mine in 4Q21 (Fun Trading )

Metal price in 4Q21 Price $ Gold per ounce 1,797 Silver per ounce 23.51 Lead per Lb 1.02 Zinc per Lb 1.36

2 - AISC

HL: Silver price and AISC history (HL: Chart silver price and AISC history)

3 - 2021-2024 Outlook

The company started to indicate multi-year guidance starting the 2Q21.

HL: 2022-2023 Guidance Presentation (Hecla Mining)

Part II - Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenues were $185.08 million in 4Q21

HL: Chart revenue history (Fun Trading)

The revenues were $185.08 million in 4Q21, down from $188.89 million a year ago and down 4.4% sequentially.

Hecla Mining reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.88 million, or 0.02 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $4.23 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.00 per diluted share.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $24.52 million in 4Q21

HL: Chart Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow is $111.29 million, with a solid free cash flow of $24.52 million this quarter.

3 - The net debt is $201.9 million in 4Q21

HL: Chart Cash versus LT Debt (Fun Trading)

The company indicated $210.01 million in total cash. Net debt is now $201.9 million. Available liquidity is over $440 million for the fourth quarter.

CFO Russell Lawlar - SVP and CFO, said in the conference call:

Record revenues, coupled with high margins, generated record adjusted EBITDA for the year at $279 million, resulting in our leverage ratio being 1.1x, which is significantly below our target of 2x. Our cash flow from operations at $221 million and free cash flow of $111 million were the second highest. As a result of our consistent and strong operational performance, our balance sheet has continued to strengthen as we ended the year with $210 million in cash in excess of $440 million of liquidity.

4 - Proven and Probable reserves in 2021

HL: Reserves Presentation 2021 (Hecla Mining)

The company indicated that Proven and Probable silver and gold reserves were 199.92 million ounces of silver and 2.73 million ounces of gold, significantly higher YoY.

Lead and zinc reserves were 734.7 thousand tons of lead and 906.9 thousand tons of zinc.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

HL: TA chart (Fun Trading)

HL forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $6.21 and support at $5.28.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $6.15 and $6.30 and accumulate below $5.28, with a possible lower low at $4.70. I recommend using about 50% of your long position to trade LIFO the high volatility of the sector.

Conversely, if the gold price continues to climb due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, HL could trade above $6.50.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

