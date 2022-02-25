GordZam/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Irish airline Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has seen a strong rebound in its business, especially in terms of passenger numbers although those are yet to translate fully into revenue and earnings. I continue to see the name as a hold.

Business has Come Back Strongly

Last month the company released its third quarter results. Despite the negative headline "Omicron severely damages peak Christmas & New Year bookings and fares" and indeed some disappointing elements which I will cover below, for me the most immediately notable fact was the strength of the business's recovery. The comparison figures below speak for themselves.

Comparing this to how things were before the pandemic, while the revenue fall is bigger, I think it's worth noting that passenger numbers were only 13% lower. That is still a fall, but nothing like what we were seeing in 2020 and the first part of 2021. On the passenger number front, at least, things have clearly been heading close to normal again, although there is some work to do in terms of planning, pricing and business management for that to feed through the same way to business results.

2021 2019 Variance Customers 31.1m 35.9m -13% Load Factor 84% 96% -1200bp Revenue (€bn) 1.47 1.91 -23%

The airline itself - never short of verbiage - blamed that on the emergence of and travelling public reaction to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Ryanair said in its trading statement that "significantly weakened peak (close-in) Christmas & New Year bookings and fares." Whether that significantly hurt the quarter's results or not, I think the main point remains. Even with this dampening effect in December, the quarter's passenger volume was at 87% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels. That suggests that a full recovery - and more - may be very close.

The Outlook is Even Better

On top of that, the airline is actively seeking to grow. It has planned new routes (720 of them!) and expects to have over 65 new aircraft in its fleet by the peak Summer season, when capacity is expected to be approximately 14% higher than the pre-pandemic level.

This all speaks to a company which not only sees a return to business as normal (with the bonus of pent up demand being unleashed) but is also enthusiastically grasping that opportunity. This is typical of what we have seen from Ryanair over the years and bodes well fo s

The airline described the outlook for its final quarter as "hugely uncertain". It said it may need to use pricing incentives to drive traffic, which would hurt revenues and earnings. Although it kept its full year traffic forecast unchanged at 'just under' 100m passengers - no mean feat - it said that due to "Covid uncertainty" the net loss guidance for the year is €250m to €450m. It also pointed out that, while Covid-19 concerns persist, there may be further bumps on the road to recovery.

Reiterating the Ryanair Investment Case

In the long-term, Ryanair has been a very rewarding investment.

The investment case has essentially been that this is Europe's Southwest (LUV), with its lean business model, strong growth trajectory and ruthless cost control. This is neatly summarized in a chart from the company's 2019 annual report.

Although the pandemic has caused that investment case to be overshadowed for a while, fundamentally I think it is intact and the most recent results simply underline how well run a business this is. Indeed, while Ryanair shares have dipped over the last year, they have markedly outperformed key competitors Wizz (OTCPK:WZZAF) and Easyjet (OTCPK:EJTTF).

Valuation Continues to Look Fair

My last note on Ryanair (Ryanair: Strong Signs Of Growing Recovery), in August, was neutral on the basis that I felt it was fairly valued. In the six months since it was published, the shares have fallen 8%. Some of that fall has come in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Ryanair was flying to until earlier this week.

Political risk in eastern Europe, a large part of the airline's network, as well as a general market downturn could weigh on the airline in coming months. Meanwhile, the company trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 even based on its pre-pandemic 2019 earnings, which it remains some way off hitting again although recovery is progressing. As an investor (certainly not as a passenger, as I refuse to fly it for its appalling customer service) I continue to think that is a reasonable valuation for a great growth story but one still in recovery mode and which may be for a year or two yet. Accordingly, I continue to see the shares as a hold.