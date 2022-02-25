David Peperkamp/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On the face of it, Dutch bank ABN AMRO (OTCPK:AAVMY) possesses one of the better investment cases in the European banking sector. I mean, with the exception of the U.K., there really aren't that many markets there that are conducive to posting high-quality profits. The Netherlands is one of them, where there is basically only a three-way competition for retail deposits (ING (ING) and Rabobank being the main players in addition to ABN).

Aside from the cheap funding costs, I also like the fact that ABN is now basically a bread & butter retail bank following its nationalization during the global financial crisis. Sure, that might make it a bit boring, with Dutch residential mortgages still making up most of the loan book, but it's also a lot lower risk now, and that's arguably what works best when it comes to investing in bank stocks, certainly over the long run. The Netherlands is also one of the strongest economies in the Eurozone in terms of GDP growth and so on, which adds to the attraction.

While elements of the "top-down" picture are undeniably attractive, it's not all good news, as the interest rate environment in the Eurozone is really weighing on profitability right now. That said, it's not like investors are being asked to pay a premium here; on the contrary, ABN shares still strike me as a very good bargain despite returning over 100% from their 2020 COVID-induced lows.

Ultra-Low Interest Rates A Significant Drag

As I said above, the attractiveness and benefits of ABN's retail deposit franchise (~€130bn in zero-cost current account deposits versus ~€400bn in assets) are rubbing up against the ultra-low interest rate environment in the Eurozone.

As older, higher-yield loans mature and roll off the book, they are being replaced by lower-yielding ones. There is still some work the bank can do on the funding-cost front to offset that - lowering the threshold on which clients are exposed to negative interest rates, for example - but there's only so far it can push things. The upshot is a significant squeeze on interest margins, which is a more acute issue here because net interest income ("NII") currently accounts for over 70% of the top line.

NII was down again in FY21, falling over 11% year-on-year to €5.21bn despite a rebound in loans. Loans increased 2.4% last year to just over €258bn, having fallen over €15bn in 2020, with all product groups putting in positive growth except for consumer loans. The bank's net interest margin declined another 16bps, though, averaging 127bps for the year (versus 164bps in pre-COVID 2019).

Looking For Progress Elsewhere

With that, I'm now looking for solid progress on ABN's lower-rate strategy. Obviously, lower levels of provisioning have been a nice tonic recently, masking the fall in pre-provision operating profit, with reserve releases leading to a slightly negative impairment expense last year versus a €2.3bn charge in FY20. The bank also recorded a circa €250m after-tax profit following the sale and leaseback of its HQ in Amsterdam.

That, in turn, helped push FY21 net income to €1.2bn (€1.21/share), up from a loss in the previous year, with the bank's return on tangible equity likewise getting a nice boost, clocking in at 10% for FY21. That was still down on pre-COVID levels, though, with ROTE averaging ~12% in the 2017-2019 period. Pre-provision operating profit fell 33% to €1.7bn, in large part due to one-time elevated costs (see below).

Although lower provisioning is more of a one-time boost, management is pointing to a structurally lower cost of risk ("COR") after its move to wind down a chunk of its corporate banking loan book. As a result of that, which looks to be largely completed already, the bank now sees its annual COR averaging around 20bps across the cycle, down from its prior target of 25-30bps.

Aside from that, there are the usual avenues, such as growing fee income and cutting expenses. On the latter, management targets less than €4.7bn in annual operating expenses by FY24. There has been a little uncertainty there, mainly due to the implied backloading in FY23 and FY24, and operating expenses did rise 10% last year to €5.8bn, largely the result of a €480m settlement with the Dutch authorities relating to anti-money laundering issues.

Regardless, cost cutting here is part of broader structural trend with the traditional banks, and I'm not too worried in the mid- to long-run as there's still plenty to go after (branch rationalization, headcount reduction, digital capabilities, and so on).

I'm also hoping that loan growth can help out at least a little bit. The core bank's footprint means it's never going to set the world alight on that front (flat to low single-digits annualized seems sensible), but with the non-core CIB wind-down having progressed faster than originally anticipated, there could be a bit of upside.

Shares Are Cheap As Capital Returns Resume

ABN AMRO shares currently trade for €11.85 each in Amsterdam, equal to around 0.5x tangible book value of €23.40 per share. The dividend yield is 5.15% based on the FY21 payout of €0.61 per share.

Notwithstanding the pain from ultra-low interest rates, I still think that's too cheap. FY22 operating expenses should moderate significantly, providing support to both pre-provision operating profit and net income, with the impact of buybacks driving positive EPS growth. ABN's balance sheet is incredibly well capitalized - with its CET1 ratio of 16% sitting around 300bps ahead of management's target. €500m of FY22 share repurchases brings overall capital returns to over €1bn and the total shareholder yield to 9-10%.

I see growth accelerating from FY23 on the back of stabilizing NII, fee income growth and lower operating expenses, with TBV per share growth coming from buybacks.

An improving ROTE profile should also drive a re-rate - perhaps not all the way to tangible book value as it was pre-COVID (unless interest rates help out), but somewhere in the 0.7-0.8x TBV area seems very reasonable. Combined with cumulative dividends, I see solid double-digit annualized returns here over the next few years. In the meantime, prospective investors are looking at a (growing) 5.15% dividend while they wait. Strong buy.