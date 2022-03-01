Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

According to the Social Security Administration, very few people wait to their Full Retirement Age, or FRA, to start collecting.

When women start collecting Social Security (Center for Retirement Research) When men start collecting Social Security (Center for Retirement Research)

Men are slightly more likely to start later than women. There are many reasons that might be! But a topic for another article.

When people were asked why they started early, three reasons top the list:

They need the money

They want their money in case future benefits are cut

They want the money in their account, especially if no one can claim their checks if they die

Who might be able to execute the Bridge Strategy

Even the best financial strategy is not the available to everyone who might want to use it, nor wise to be used by everyone who can. That is the case here, though the limitations are few.

You must eventually be able to receive a Social Security check. That might seem obvious, but there are those who never paid into the Social Security System or have not become eligible yet and aren't covered by someone who is that they can claim against.

You need large enough Retirement or investment accounts you can tap where the withdrawals would match what Social Security would have provided. The second option is other financial accounts you can tap.

It doesn't provide the benefit it is designed to generate.

Who shouldn't need the Bridge Strategy

While these example will have exceptions, I don't see the following people needing to design such a strategy if their situation matches either of these:

Anyone whose budget planning shows their income without starting Social Security is more than their expected expenses.

Anyone with a pending pension that would keep them into a positive cash flow position upon retirement.

The logic behind implementing a Bridge Strategy

The whole idea behind the Bridge Strategy is your Social Security check goes up, not even counting for COLA increases, by delaying when you start collecting. If you plan on using the spousal benefit and you start before your FRA, you reduce what you get, which would be 50% otherwise.

The answer you really need is not the size of the check but the total of all checks received. Social Security is designed that no matter when you start, that number should equal out near the age of 78 for everyone. There are plenty of articles on Seeking Alpha and other financial sites that debate when it's best to start collecting.

Running the numbers on the Bridge strategy

Since there are infinite ways to do this, these are the assumptions I made to design the XLS I built for this:

Social Security either starts at 62 or 67, the highest FRA.

Social Security benefits will increase 8% + 3% COLA each year. Starting at 67, only the COLA is applied. I let the 8% compound, which apparently isn't true.

All flows occur on the 1st of the month, except RMD taken at end of 72. All flows are spent, thus not investable.

Any Social Security received is 85% taxable.

Any activity that increases taxes will be at 22% and assumes the tax bracket will not change.

Assets remaining in accounts used by this strategy will grow 7%, compounded monthly.

Table #1 represents what I found online as the basic suggested approach: tapping your IRA or Pre-Tax 401k plan (if allowed) and starting Social Security at your FRA; in this example that being 67. This person's value of the account's remaining balance plus SS received less taxes paid comes to $618,471. That's the number that needs to be bigger than taking Social Security at 62 shown in Table #3.

Table #2 shows a Bridge strategy not mentioned online as much as tapping one's taxable retirement accounts. Here the assumption was they had a Roth-type retirement account or non-retirement account to use in place of starting Social Security pre-FRA. Like Table #1, withdrawals were made to equal what Social Security would have provided. Because of taxes saved, the ending balance is higher, $655,380. The difference actually would be higher if a taxable non-retirement account was used as there should be less taxable income generated. Again, that amount needs to exceed Table #3 results to justify following the strategy presented here.

The chart I got from www.SSA.Gov seems to indicate the 8% is based on your FRA amount going forward and it does not compound. If that is correct, Table #2 results are somewhat overstated.

Table #3 shows what the Bridge strategy is competing against, starting Social Security at 62. As expected, each year, and going forward, the Social Security checks are lower since the person started collecting at the minimum age. This indicates not using the Bridge strategy, by far, is the best outcome. By age of 72 the difference is over $200,000. This is mostly due to having left the account untouched, it had a larger balance to grow at 7%. While lowering its assumed ROI reduces the gap, it will still remain.

Does the Bridge Strategy ever catch up?

Short answer: no! I ran numbers out to 95 using Tables #2 and #3 and the gap gets bigger. There is logical reasons for this:

If your SS grows 8% by delaying, you are only gaining 1% annually if your investments are growing at 7%. COLAs didn't seem to make much difference.

If your SS only grows by the COLA once you start, if your next egg only needs to be near 50% of your annual Social Security to be earning more to cover the COLA. About 9X to cover the check difference from not waiting, using my 7% ROI.

By age 67, your FRA, the annual Social Security gain by waiting is only about $14,000, in this test. It takes 14 years for that to cover the value difference between Tables #2 and #3 with no growth in the remaining investment accounts. Even small growth would push the breakeven age past 90.

Portfolio Strategy

I listed the assumptions I made as they make a difference. Each investor needs to build a model that matches their situation. I ran a test only using a 3% ROI for my sister. She turned 62 last year and her FRA is 66 & 8 months. She has a TSA account she can tap that has a set 3% return. Even at that reduced ROI, I estimate her breakeven age to be 86. That distant B/E age was consistent with what I found running my numbers (Why I Started Collecting Social Security Now Instead Of Waiting Until 70) and in my Roth conversion article: Cutting Taxes By Converting To A Roth: An Analysis.

If you "google" this topic, you will find interesting responses. Be sure to read their assumptions and what they are comparing. One Forbes story based delaying solely on the taxes saved until age 72. Nothing was mentioned about accounts values, money received, or how much the investor was earning on the IRA used to delay collecting Social Security.

A CNBC story related a worker who, by delayed collecting Social Security their check would be $400 per month more. They didn't mention the drawdown on their IRA, at 7%, was more than that amount.

My point is be sure what you read is incorporating all the variables needed for an accurate comparison. Based on what I found and estimated, I would not delay starting Social Security close to one's FRA even if I did not need those checks to live on. There might be other reasons to delay, but that's a different article.

Final Thoughts

One great thing about Seeking Alpha is any topic like this is covered by numerous contributors on this site. Here is one I thought readers would appreciate reading. It reviews similar idea as this article from a different angle: Taking Social Security As An Investor by R. Paul Drake