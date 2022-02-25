Thierry Hebbelinck/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Telco has been interesting on global markets. With many major events defining their CAPEX cycles like 5G but also laggard rollouts of fiber like with BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF). Here we cover Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF), a Belgian telco, and we add to the conversation by adjusting their multiples to assess them on a more normalised basis. Proximus trades about in line with other telcos when adjusting its CAPEX burdens for its fiber rollouts, but the Telesign IPO fetching a nice valuation creates an offset for the business value, where the multiple then falls nicely below peers. While there is a value incentive, we are still talking about a capital-intensive business with small growth rates. We think we can do better elsewhere, but not within telcos where Proximus might just be the best deal.

The Fiber Rollout

Many telcos weren't quick to the punch with fiber rollouts, and indeed there were many due to the weak economics of providing fiber especially to rural areas, which has lead them to this uncomfortable straining of their balance sheets whereby CAPEX requirements are being levied from the companies coffers. With so much liquidity going into these rollouts, sacrificing dividends along the way like with BT Group, and with the stage of the rollouts being different for different companies, we have to give the multiples a second look.

In the case of Proximus, we can assess their fiber rollout progress against the total number of households that they'll have to reach. Belgium has about five million homes, with four million being the target of the rollout. With 300 million EUR being spent this year on reaching an additional 300k homes, we can run with a ratio of how capital intensive it is to reach Belgian homes.

Fiber Rollout (Q4 2021 Proximus Pres)

Proximus CAPEX (Q4 2021 Pres Proximus)

Adjusting the Multiple

With about three million homes left, the burden on the company in terms of excessive CAPEX is around 3 billion EUR. This brings the EV up to around 11.5 billion EUR. On forward EBITDA expectations of upwards of 1.7 billion EUR for the coming year, that puts the forward multiple at around 6.5x, substantially up from the headline 3.8x figure that appears on screeners. This trades in line with companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), which admittedly is having its own round of problems around dividend confidence, critical to their investors, and it trades a little below the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) multiple of around 7x, a more stable, almost bond-like company.

However, the Telesign take-public action changes things. Telesign is a relatively high growth segment within Proximus that provides solutions for platforms to know their customers and prevent various types of fraud. It has other integrated features that make them useful for companies that have onboarding processes. The company is IPOing at a 1.3 billion EUR valuation which offsets almost half of the CAPEX burdens introduced by the fiber rollout. The multiple then becomes a 5.6x, which becomes meaningfully below peers.

Our Remarks

While Proximus is your run-of-the-mill telco, delivering decent results, the high CAPEX burden is straining their dividend payout meaningfully. With debt necessary to sustain that dividend cash flow, we are further justified in adjusting the multiple as we have.

Net Debt Evolution (Q4 2021 Pres Proximus)

However, there is quite a strong value proposition, and even parsing out the Telesign business which has been helping with revenues, Proximus is able to achieve a semblance of growth. Relative to other telcos, Proximus is clearly a good deal, perhaps unrivalled.

Proximus Delivers Growth (Q4 2021 Pres Proximus)

However, we worry about dividend safety, which is often a reason for which investors choose telcos as a sector. Currently the dividends are well in excess of free cash flows, so the coverage is simply insufficient, and won't be for a while. With the telco businesses being so capital intensive, and with so many interesting prospects on the market, we are still going to pass, just because we are sector underweight. But within the sector, Proximus is clearly a strong deal.