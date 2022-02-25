Proximus A Great Deal Within Telcos, But Dividend Safety And Sector Unattractiveness Means We Pass
Summary
- Proximus needs about 100 million EUR to reach 100k households in its fiber rollout, and it still has around 4 million homes to go.
- But the Telesign IPO looks good at an EV of 1.3 billion EUR, offsetting some of that burden.
- The normalised multiple is at around 5.6x EV/EBITDA on forecast financials, so it trades below peers.
- The dividend isn't particularly safe, and while there is a value incentive here, we are inclined to pass with more vibrant deals available elsewhere.
- However, within telcos, Proximus might just be the best deal in the markets thanks to Telesign.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Telco has been interesting on global markets. With many major events defining their CAPEX cycles like 5G but also laggard rollouts of fiber like with BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF). Here we cover Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF), a Belgian telco, and we add to the conversation by adjusting their multiples to assess them on a more normalised basis. Proximus trades about in line with other telcos when adjusting its CAPEX burdens for its fiber rollouts, but the Telesign IPO fetching a nice valuation creates an offset for the business value, where the multiple then falls nicely below peers. While there is a value incentive, we are still talking about a capital-intensive business with small growth rates. We think we can do better elsewhere, but not within telcos where Proximus might just be the best deal.
The Fiber Rollout
Many telcos weren't quick to the punch with fiber rollouts, and indeed there were many due to the weak economics of providing fiber especially to rural areas, which has lead them to this uncomfortable straining of their balance sheets whereby CAPEX requirements are being levied from the companies coffers. With so much liquidity going into these rollouts, sacrificing dividends along the way like with BT Group, and with the stage of the rollouts being different for different companies, we have to give the multiples a second look.
In the case of Proximus, we can assess their fiber rollout progress against the total number of households that they'll have to reach. Belgium has about five million homes, with four million being the target of the rollout. With 300 million EUR being spent this year on reaching an additional 300k homes, we can run with a ratio of how capital intensive it is to reach Belgian homes.
Adjusting the Multiple
With about three million homes left, the burden on the company in terms of excessive CAPEX is around 3 billion EUR. This brings the EV up to around 11.5 billion EUR. On forward EBITDA expectations of upwards of 1.7 billion EUR for the coming year, that puts the forward multiple at around 6.5x, substantially up from the headline 3.8x figure that appears on screeners. This trades in line with companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), which admittedly is having its own round of problems around dividend confidence, critical to their investors, and it trades a little below the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) multiple of around 7x, a more stable, almost bond-like company.
However, the Telesign take-public action changes things. Telesign is a relatively high growth segment within Proximus that provides solutions for platforms to know their customers and prevent various types of fraud. It has other integrated features that make them useful for companies that have onboarding processes. The company is IPOing at a 1.3 billion EUR valuation which offsets almost half of the CAPEX burdens introduced by the fiber rollout. The multiple then becomes a 5.6x, which becomes meaningfully below peers.
Our Remarks
While Proximus is your run-of-the-mill telco, delivering decent results, the high CAPEX burden is straining their dividend payout meaningfully. With debt necessary to sustain that dividend cash flow, we are further justified in adjusting the multiple as we have.
However, there is quite a strong value proposition, and even parsing out the Telesign business which has been helping with revenues, Proximus is able to achieve a semblance of growth. Relative to other telcos, Proximus is clearly a good deal, perhaps unrivalled.
However, we worry about dividend safety, which is often a reason for which investors choose telcos as a sector. Currently the dividends are well in excess of free cash flows, so the coverage is simply insufficient, and won't be for a while. With the telco businesses being so capital intensive, and with so many interesting prospects on the market, we are still going to pass, just because we are sector underweight. But within the sector, Proximus is clearly a strong deal.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.