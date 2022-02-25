Stewart Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Q4 2021 Commentary

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For the full year 2021 our Flagship portfolio advanced 22.85%, net of fees. The S&P 500 Index, our benchmark, appreciated 28.71%. For the fourth quarter of 2021, our Flagship advanced 7.74%, and our benchmark was up 11.03%.

For the three years ending December 31, 2021, our Flagship portfolio advanced 34.28% per year, net of fees. The S&P 500 Index went up 25.94% per year during the same period.

Review

Importantly, the earnings power behind your investments continues to grow rapidly. While fourth-quarter earnings results for the investments in your portfolios are yet to be reported, we estimate that for the full year, the Look-through Earnings of the portfolios grew nearly 60%, an outcome that is modestly better than we had anticipated at the beginning of 2021. Strong growth by any reckoning.

Many of our largest investments had formidable earnings gains, notably Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Danaher (DHR), all long-term holdings. It is also worth noting that the share prices of our investments with the strongest earnings tended to appreciate the most last year.

In this year of feverish gains, our accounts did have laggards. In the second half of the year, the shares of both Disney (DIS) and Mastercard (MA) declined as Covid variants revived concerns and dampened the near-term prospects for these businesses. Disney’s parks were hard hit, though they were open throughout the year and they were profitable. Because of the Covid variants, Mastercard’s cross-border travel business, its most profitable, did not recover as strongly as we had expected. Nonetheless, the company’s earnings did advance nicely last year. These businesses hold great promise for appreciation as the Covid plague diminishes.

Prospects

As the new year begins, several uncertainties confound investors. Perhaps the most fearsome is inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. Prudence compels investors to assume that inflation is not transitory and will be greater than the Federal Reserve Bank’s long-term target of about 2%. The central bankers of most major economies are tightening monetary conditions and have indicated that they will continue to do so for this year and probably next.

Inflation’s palpable acceleration and central bankers’ firm intent to tighten has already begun to compress valuations despite the share price advances of 2021. At year-end 2020, your portfolios were valued at 17X projected earnings five years out, an important valuation metric for us. Now, our portfolios are valued at a little over 14 ½ X on a forward rolling basis five years out. This process may continue as interest rates rise. On the other hand, as most of the holdings have strong pricing power, actual earnings could be significantly higher than our current projections if inflation persists.

We have written about our inflation concerns over this past year. Although these concerns remain, within your portfolios there are some notable offsets to those consequences.

Strong earnings growth can overcome the eroding effects of inflation. To wit, we forecast that the Look-through Earnings of your investments in 2022 will grow over 20% annually over the coming half-decade.

Also, some of the investments in the portfolio represent formidable investment opportunities. At the beginning of 2021, our three largest investments were Disney, Amazon (AMZN) and Mastercard. They accounted for about a quarter of the holdings of the portfolios. The share prices of these three global leaders barely advanced last year. We expect that each of these businesses’ profits will grow strongly as 2022 progresses. Their projected price-earnings ratio five years out averages about 13X, which is a very appealing valuation that historically yields strong gains over time.

Amazon presents us with an opportunity to add to the shares as we remain excited about its businesses this year and over the long-term. Amazon remains a growth leader in retail and the digital cloud, and its retail sales continue to grow rapidly. The accelerated build-out of its retail fulfillment capacity permits Amazon to ship many more products in less time. AWS, the company’s cloud business, has accelerated revenue and earnings growth in the past several quarters. It is important to emphasize that the transition to the cloud is still in its early stages, at only 20%-25% of global workloads.

Last quarter was the first time in Amazon’s history that services eclipsed product sales. Profit margins for services are significantly higher than its product-related business. Over the next half-decade, this shift to services should allow Amazon to double its operating margin resulting in very rapid earnings growth.

In previous letters, we have also written about another offset to inflation - as noted earlier most of your holdings have pricing power. Many raised prices in the previous five years when inflation hobbled along at under 2%. Since so many of our holdings’ businesses are digital, the incremental costs of “manufacturing” their services are low and their transportation costs nil.

Very few investors remark on the fact that leading, well-managed companies whose desirable products and services command pricing power are inflation hedges. It is entirely possible that accelerating inflation will add further to the earnings power behind the portfolios.

Despite the probability that valuations may consolidate further in the near term, my colleagues and I foresee exceptional earnings growth in the businesses we own. We believe that such growth in high-quality companies led by strong, proven managements will result in more good gains in your portfolios over the next half-decade.

My colleagues and I wish everyone a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year. I look forward to reporting to you again in April.

Thomas M. Valenzuela Chief Investment Officer

