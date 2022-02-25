tampatra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

In the current market environment, I would not recommend investors "buy the dip" for most stocks. I believe we are seeing a transition in the market from very bullish conditions to bearish conditions, particularly in the names that have done extremely well for the past 3+ years particularly, in the tech sector. A general market correction is taking place and value seems to matter again. Commodity names have outperformed recently, particularly in the energy sector. Add to that the worrying situation in Ukraine and you have generally bearish conditions. In my mind, it's a time to be cautious and wait for market sentiment to change.

My view on MFA is more optimistic for a few reasons primarily its strong management team, stable book value, meaningful dividend, and the unusual (except for the start of Covid-19) discounted stock price relative to book value. Q4 2021 results were fundamentally strong once again, however, they did have some non-cash items that affected the GAAP numbers. Unfortunately, MFA does not report "core earning" (strips out mark to market, non-cash items) ,however, management stated on their earnings call that this number was in line with the dividend. This management team continues to deliver solid results. At a GAAP book value of $4.78, the current price of ~$4.00 reflects about a 16% discount to book value which is where it should normally trade. In addition, the investor gets approximately an 11% dividend ($0.44 per year) based on the last declared dividend ($0.11). In lieu of buying shares an investor could also write put options to attempt to buy the shares more cheaply or simply collect premiums. It is quite natural and likely prudent to be cautious as an investor in times like these, however, I believe that MFA is worth consideration at the current market price (~$4.00 at time of writing).

MFA on Sale

In theory, if MFA's GAAP book value is correct then the stock price of the company should be close to the book. Historically this has been true except for the extraordinary time at the start of Covid-19 and the massive disruption it caused for MFA and other mortgage REITS. The charts below illustrate the point.

MFA Stock Price vs GAAP Book Price (Author's Table from public reports and closing stock prices) MFA Stock Price relative to Book Value Chart (Author's chart from public reports and closing stock prices)

The charts above attempt to illustrate the point. If you exclude the 3-quarter period surrounding Covid-19 and the difficult time for mortgage REITS, MFA stock has traded very close to its GAAP book value (101% prior to those events) and even recently traded at a discount of 5% to book value. Currently MFA is trading at a 16% discount to book value which is certainly on the lower end. Factor in an 11% dividend that is fully supported by Net Interest Income and MFA is trading on the lower end of its historical range. I believe the current stock price reflects a generally bearish market, results that were negatively impacted by non-cash charges, and in fairness a flattening of the yield curve which is not good for MFA or other mortgage REITs. The 84% price to book value represents MFA's price today at $4.00 versus 4Q2021 GAAP BV of $4.78.

Positive Steps this Quarter by MFA

It has been my contention that MFA is an extremely well-run company and I believe that to be the case. MFA is "internally managed" I covered the importance of this in some detail here.

This has been reflected in the actions and results of MFA. Here are some of the key highlights I see from 4Q 2021:

Maintained book value despite a more challenging rate environment (e.g. higher rates negatively impact asset values).

Net Interest Income increased by 13% to $70.1 million or about $0.16 per share.

Completed 3 securitizations totaling $937 million.

Lima One originated over $600 million in loans a record for Lima One and a 50% increase from 3Q 2021.

Sold $53.9 million in REO properties for a gain of $10.1 million

Purchased 8.5 million shares at an average price of $4.42 and have subsequently purchased an additional 7.9m shares at an average price of $4.43. There is now $45.5 million remaining on the November 2020 board authorized share repurchase of $250 million.

Key Risks:

Although MFA is very well run in my opinion and has many years of experience in the mortgage REIT space the company does have risks. Some of the key risks in my mind are as follows:

The overall market sentiment is negative which will impact MFA and other stocks. MFA would not be excluded from a significant market correction particularly one driven by need for liquidity.

Raising short term rates and the flattening of the yield curve will be a headwind on MFA asset values and earnings.

Real estate market has been extremely strong driven by low interest rates. As interest rates have begun to rise this will impact asset values and make Loan to Value rates "LTV" higher for MFA.

MFA's business model is to largely participate in non-qualifying and non-agency mortgages and loans which inherently carry more risk than agency mortgages.

Thoughts On Ways to Invest or Trade MFA

I'll cover 2 possible ways to approach this buying shares and a put selling strategy. If you are not familiar with trading options simply ignore the second section.

Buy

As detailed above a buyer of MFA at ~$4.00 gets a stock trading at ~16% below its GAAP book value and an expected dividend of 11% annually (note that at time of writing MFA has not declared its next dividend but I expect it will be in line with the last payment of $0.11 per share).

Assuming that MFA trades back to book value in the next year this could result in a ~27% return (16% stock appreciation + 11% dividend).

Options

If you are not familiar with options or options trading just skip this section. The more aggressive investor / trader could look to sell put options or a put spread on MFA. The table below shows values that I see quoted today for the sale of $4 puts which obligate the seller to purchase the shares on the expiration date if the price of MFA is below $4 (or at the buyers discretion). It is also possible to purchase a lower priced put to limit potential loss in case the price of MFA were to drop significantly, however, for simplicity I just show the premium a seller would receive for $4 puts.

MFA $4 Put Option Premiums at 2/24/2022 (Price Quotes from Fidelity.com compiled and formatted by Author)

Final Thoughts

MFA is a well-run business with a very competent management team. This team has consistently shown that it is competent and able to take the steps necessary to preserve and grow its business. The stock has a very attractive dividend yield and is currently trading significantly below book value which has historically not been the norm. In my mind the business has strengthened in terms of its funding arrangements and its loan portfolio. The 4Q results were impacted by non-cash charges, however, I do not see significant reason for alarm. That said the US stock market is in a period of volatility and in my mind a transition to a more bearish outlook.

My last article on MFA had a neutral rating because the stock price was more fairly in line with book value (limited upside) and the opportunity for options income or trading was muted. The price drop has presented an opportunity to purchase MFA at a price below its historical norm and options pricing relative to valuation seem compelling in my mind. MFA has been and continues to be a core holding for me. I believe that a patient investor may be rewarded over time as MFA trades closer to book value and the dividend increases inline with increases in net income. Over the next 12-18 months I expect price to reach $5.00-$5.25 and for the dividend to be sustained and likely increased to $0.125-$0.15 per share. Perhaps there is a lower entry point possible if weakness continues ,however, I think $4 is a fair entry point. As with any company there are risks so size positions consistent with your investment goals.