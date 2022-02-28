z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with “Hidden Opportunities”

"Buy the dip" is all we hear in the news these days. Since mid-2021, a massive amount of money has moved out of 2020's trendy sectors, namely FinTech and Biotech, among several others.

Data by YCharts

In other words, unrealized capital gains accumulated over several months were erased very quickly. Analysts have been pounding the table to buy the dip through the drop, with handsome 6-12 month price targets that tempt retail investors to pile more money into these stocks.

The problem with buying the dip is that it's never possible to predict how much the stocks will fall. We saw significant valuation shrinkage in the past four months. Mr. Market simply banged the gavel and declared that the former valuation was no longer deserved. Several questions remain.

Will these "beaten-down" stocks return to their former valuation, if ever? Will these stocks grow towards their valuation over time? Have these stocks bottomed to buy and lower my cost basis?

Excellent questions, but no one can provide the correct answer. To be brutally honest, Mr. Market doesn't owe you anything. As Ben Graham put it, Mr. Market is manic depressive, whose moods randomly swing from bouts of optimism to moods of pessimism. Every day Mr. Market presents you with opportunities, but you must determine if you're being presented with a good deal or a foolish one.

Remember Cinderella at the ball? She was asked to heed one warning, which she failed, and everything turned into pumpkins and mice. The same applies to your investments.

It's easy to assume that dividend stocks are always great buys in a market decline. After all, they're supposed to be less volatile and provide some guaranteed income, right?

Not exactly! While dividend payments are hard cash that cannot be taken away, the sustenance of payments isn't guaranteed. But when you invest with a thorough understanding of the macroeconomics surrounding the company and our economy, you maximize the maintenance of those dividend checks. Today's biggest fears challenging the market are scorching inflation and upcoming rate increases. Let us look at how various market sectors have performed in past inflation.

Energy, industrials most positively correlated to rising PPI-CPI differential

- Source: Market Watch

Data from thirty years tells us that Energy, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, and Utilities have performed well in an inflationary climate. Today, we will discuss two picks from such sectors that can hit a home run for your portfolio with a high sustainable income.

Pick #1 UTF, Yield 7.2%

Utilities are a formidable sector to invest in an inflationary environment. This is because the prices they charge are regulated by state and local government bodies, allowing the companies to earn a predetermined return over their operating costs plus capital expenses for the plant and equipment. The pricing also accommodates attractive returns to investors. When inflation drives up prices, these companies are granted rate increases to cover the higher costs.

The demand for utilities is highly inelastic, meaning a stressed economy doesn't force people to suspend their water or electricity services. The ability to pass inflation costs to the consumer and predictable revenues makes utilities the ideal bond proxy for income investors. In that spirit, we bring to you Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), a CEF (closed-end fund) focused on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Born in 2004, UTF has been battle-tested by market corrections, bear markets, several spells of quantitative easing and tightening, and has come out victorious. The CEF is set to hit a home run in this inflationary environment with upcoming rate increases due to solid sector diversification into inelastic businesses.

Cohen & Steers

- Source: Cohen & Steers

UTF is modestly leveraged at 28% and pays a $0.155/share monthly dividend, amounting to a 7.2% annualized yield. Investors often assume CEF dividends to be erosive, i.e., produced by the sale of the assets. Looking at UTF's distribution since June 2016, it is clear that this CEF uses ROC (Return of Capital) sparingly and earns the bulk of its distributions.

Cohen & Steers

- Source: Cohen & Steers

UTF is highly diversified into over 221 securities, with the top-10 holdings comprising ~35% of the fund. Highly profitable names such as NextEra Energy (NEE), American Tower Corp (AMT), Enbridge (ENB), The Southern Company (SO) are among UTF's top positions.

Cohen & Steers

- Source: cohenandsteers.com

Timing matters a lot with CEFs like UTF. After trading at upwards of a 10% premium to its NAV, UTF is finally available at a very slight premium today, presenting an attractive opportunity for income investors. UTF has not only held steady through the test of time, but it has also outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception.

Data by YCharts

The current U.S. administration is actively looking to stimulate the economy by spending on clean energy initiatives. UTF's portfolio companies are set to be big beneficiaries of such expenditures, making this an excellent pick for a dividend portfolio.

Pick #2 LYB, Yield 4.8%

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) is among the largest chemical companies in the world. The company is the largest licensor globally of polypropylene and polyethylene technologies, and manufactures oxyfuels, polyolefins, propylene, and ethylene glycol in addition to polypropylene and polyethylene.

LyondellBasell

- Source: Corporate Brochure

From shipping materials, automobiles, surgical masks, polyethylene, and its derivatives are vital for the economy, and we increasingly interact with LYB's daily output. The company is strongly committed to ESG initiatives. It's a strong proponent of recycling and waste-reduction initiatives through its Circulen brand, aiming to grow these products to 2 million tons by 2030.

Renowned investor Mr. Phillip Fisher has taught us to purchase and hold for the long term a portfolio of outstanding companies with compelling growth prospects that you understand very well. LYB fulfills the criteria well through its industry leadership, shareholder-friendly management, and excellent value-growth prospects. Let us see how.

LyondellBasell has been named to Fortune Magazine's 2022 list of the World's Most Admired Companies for the fifth consecutive year. The company has maintained an 11-year streak of rewarding shareholders with growing dividends. Its current $1.13/share quarterly dividend equates to a 4.8% annualized yield. The quarterly dividend has increased 10-fold since its Q2 2011 dividend of $0.1/share, a very impressive 27.4% dividend CAGR over 10 years! LYB’s 2021 dividend was covered 3.7 times by its full year diluted EPS. Since LyondellBasell is a tax resident in the U.K., its dividends are not subject to withholding taxes for U.S. investors.

Global supply-chain disruptions and above-average demand for goods have led to a spectacular year for LYB. The company generated $7.6 billion in cash flow from operations of which almost $5.7 billion is free cash flow.

LyondellBasell

- Source: Investor Presentation (January 2022)

The company's great year has been rewarding for shareholders too. LYB reduced its debt by $4 billion and utilized another $2 billion toward dividends and buybacks. With net debt of ~$13.5 billion, and EBITDA over $8.7 billion, LYB carries modest leverage of 1.6x. The company ended the year with $1.5 billion cash and an investment-grade balance sheet.

Speaking of value proposition, LYB is among the cheapest stocks in the S&P 500, trading at a PE ratio of 5.8 and is well below its 10-year average valuation multiple.

Data by YCharts

WSJ analysts have a median price target for LYB of $113, indicating about a 20% upside from current levels. Some of the hottest sectors in the market, namely e-commerce and EVs, are heavily dependent on plastics, and LYB is one of the largest manufacturers (and technology licensor). As these sectors continue to grow, the demand for LYB's products is set to remain robust, making it the "Income Method" of profiting from high-growth businesses.

Basic materials are highly defensive investments in a volatile market and have historically outperformed the broader market during past rate increases. LYB's cheap valuation, quality management, and solid track record of dividend growth make it a worthy addition to an income portfolio.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

The stock market is a psychological game. The price of admission is gut-wrenching drawdowns and sometimes years of no (or negative) returns. Most players don't realize that total returns are critical when investing in the market for regular income. While capital gains can be lucrative, they aren't as repeatable as you think. Even the best investors can't repeat their success at fixed intervals.

It gets worse. A bearish phase can erase months (or years) of capital gains in a very short period. It's easy to say, "I'm in this for the long-term," but how long are you ready to wait for something that may or may not happen? Like the Cinderella story, what if they turn into pumpkins and mice along the way?

Dividends solve the problem as you get cash returns periodically. This report presents two picks with yields up to 7.2%. These dividends come from robust sectors that have thrived in past inflationary economies. I like my investments with a side of predictability and repeatability. While capital gains are tasty and enjoyable, they come at the expense of limited repeatability, not to mention the stress involved in timing your transactions. Nothing beats dividends' predictability, sustainability, and scalability for a stress-free retirement. Remember, Mr. Market can take away a lot very quickly and doesn't owe you anything. But he can't take away the dividends that have already been paid.