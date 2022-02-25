grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

"Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate." - John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Today, we take an in-depth look at a fast-growing cloud service provider. The shares have taken a recent tumble on downward revenue guidance. This has attracted some insider buying. A full analysis follows below.

SMAR - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a Bellevue, Washington-based provider of cloud-based work platform solutions that combines email, spreadsheets, whiteboards, phone calls, and in-person meetings into a more efficient and organized workflow. Presenting itself as a manager of unstructured work, the company boasts more than 100,000 customers (including over 80% of the Fortune 500) encompassing nearly ten million users. Smartsheet was formed in 2005 as Navigo Technologies and went public in 2018, raising net proceeds of $160.4 million at $15 per share. Its stock trades just above $53.00 a share currently, translating to a market cap of $6.2 billion.

SMAR - Key Metrics (January Company Presentation)

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending January 31st.

As per CEO, Mark Mader, the workflow automation and collaboration tools on Smartsheet’s platform can scale from a small project encompassing a couple of members to “an enterprise SaaS platform that enables work across critical business systems at the largest companies in the world.” The company generates revenue from the sale of one of three subscriptions to its work execution platform – as well as product solutions, standalone components, and apps – all designed to engender productivity gains in the workplace. Its customers access their accounts online via a web-based interface or mobile app and can initiate platform employment by purchasing a subscription, starting a free trial, or working as a collaborator on a project. Subscriptions are either user-based, which involves the customer modifying and configuring options on their own, or pre-configured by Smartsheet. The company also earns fees from consulting and training under the heading of ‘professional services’. Subscription revenue accounts for over 90% of Smartsheet’s topline and nearly all its gross margin, with professional services covering the balance.

SMAR - Scaling Organizations (January Company Presentation)

Rapidly Growing and Evolving Industry

The market for work execution software is rapidly evolving, from a luxury method of increasing workplace efficiency to a necessity courtesy of a pandemic that forced employees into hybrid or at-home work environments. McKinsey & Company believes that the positive experiences companies had with remote work will result in “20 to 25 percent of the workforces in advanced economies (working) from home between three and five days a week,” representing four to five times the amount pre-pandemic.

As such, Smartsheet’s business has grown substantially over the past five years. This expansion is a function of both the onboarding of ever-larger customers and significant revenue growth within its existing base. The number of unique domains and internet service providers that Smartsheet calls customers has essentially doubled from over 53,000 in 2016 to over 100,000 today. More impressive is the company’s ability to upsell and expand current client relationships (e.g., from a marketing division to finance to companywide) while onboarding ever-larger customers with an average annualized contract value per domain-based customer surging from $841 on January 31, 2016 to $6,368 on October 31, 2021, representing a CAGR of 42%. Further illustrating the success of its offerings, Smartsheet has realized trailing-twelve-month dollar-based net retention rates over 120% since 2017. Due to these accomplishments, the company’s revenue has grown at a 54% CAGR, from $40.8 million for the year ending January 31, 2016 (FY16) to a projected $544.5 million in FY22.

The market for collaborative applications is expected to continue its rise with Grand View Research estimating a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021-2028 after producing sales of $10.5 billion in calendar 2020. This outlook does not include the product offerings such as spreadsheet, software, and email products from Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). As such, International Data Corporation puts the total addressable market at more than $50 billion by 2025. For this pie, Smartsheet competes with the likes of Asana (ASAN), monday.com (MNDY), certain offerings from Atlassian (TEAM), and privately held concerns Airtable, Planview, Workfront, and Wrike (amongst others).

Smartsheet Overview (January Company Presentation)

High Valuation Hits a Snag

Owing to its surging high-margin growth in a rapidly expanding opportunity, the market has bestowed Smartsheet with extreme valuations, trading at a price-to-FY22E sales ratio of 18.8 in late December 2021. After conducting a virtual Investor Day on January 7, 2022 in which the company stated that its timeframe for achieving $1 billion in revenue would be 2024-2025 – representing the latter end of a previous 2023-2025 range – shares of SMAR traded $10 lower intraday, closing the session at $62.96, down 22% from its December 29, 2021 intraday high of $80.89. Management attempted to clarify its remarks at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th, stating that it anticipated achieving a $1 billion run rate by 3QFY24 (October 2023), which helped pull the stock above $60, a level below which it fell earlier in that trading session. It has since fallen back to the low/mid $50s.

SMAR - Revenue Trajectory (January Company Presentation)

3Q22 Results

This price action essentially represented a mini-round trip from when the company announced its 3QFY22 earnings on December 2, 2021. Smartsheet reported a loss of $0.03 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $144.6 million as compared to a loss of $0.12 a share on revenue of $98.9 million, reflecting 46% improvement at the topline. The results further demonstrated the company’s ability to ‘land and expand’ with existing clients and attract new enterprise-level accounts as the number with an annualized contract value (ACV) above $50,000 increased 56% year-over-year to 2,078 and the number with an ACV above $100,000 rose 72% to 868. Adjusted calculated billings increased 50% to $161.6 million.

Rule of 40

Many SaaS investors and Smartsheet’s management team pay close attention to the Rule of 40 dictum, which combines topline growth and net profit or free cash flow (FCF) margin metrics to ensure that one is not being improved at the over expense of the other. A reading near or above 40 is considered healthy. The company’s Adj. FCF for the quarter was negative $6.3 million – a slight improvement over negative $8.8 million in 3QFY21 – meaning that the combination of revenue growth and FCF margins came to ~42.

With one exception, management only provided an outlook for 4QFY22; and thus FY22. The company expects to generate a 4QFY22 non-GAAP loss of $0.15 a share and FCF of negative $5 million on revenue of $151.5 million, which puts FY22 at a non-GAAP loss of $0.31 and FCF at negative $23 million on revenue of $544.5 million (41% growth), with the Rule of 40 metric at ~37. If one chooses to substitute non-GAAP operating margin for FCF, the metric will still arrive in the 37 to 38 range.

The only longer-term guidance provided by management was its expectation for 37% to 40% calculated billings growth in FY23 versus FY22.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With its income statement a cause for mild concern, not up for debate is the company’s pristine balance sheet, which held cash of $440 million and no debt on October 31, 2021.

Smartsheet enjoys broad Street sponsorship, the preponderance of which is bullish. Analysts have five buy and seven outperform ratings against only two holds. Their median twelve-month price objective is $100. They expect the company to lose $0.26 a share on revenue of $732.2 million in FY23, representing 35% topline growth over FY22E. JPMorgan chimed in earlier this week. They maintained their Overweight rating on SMAR but lowered their price target to $75 from $105 a share previously.

Board member James White used the sour market response to the January 7, 2022 Investor Day as an opportunity to load up on stock, purchasing 150,000 shares of SMAR at an average price of $63.07. News of this $9.5 million investment spurred the stock higher on January 12, 2021, as it marked only the third insider buy against hundreds of sales since the company’s IPO. The second came on December 20th, 2021 when COO Stephen Branstetter bought 1,430 shares at $72.30. Insider sales continue to remain frequent and consistent throughout 2022 it should be noted.

Verdict:

Although it’s challenging to label a stock that trades at a price-to-FY22E sales of approximately 12 times or price-to-FY23E sales of nearly nine ‘cheap’, shares of SMAR could have upside if management can continue to execute on its plan. Its platform is obviously sticky as evidenced by the 120%+ net retention rates over the past five years - and the secular winds are at its back. However, the stock market hates higher rates, which could continue to cause a reassessment of gaudy price-to-sales valuations. Furthermore, the stock is highly volatile as evidenced by the reaction to its Investor Day presentation. As such, even with significant option premiums, Smartsheet is not quite a good covered call candidate yet, let alone a stand-alone investment at this moment.

If the market stabilizes, we continue to see insider buying and the company continues to execute; this is a story we may revisit again at a future date.

"Very few things make a fool feel smart better than negotiating.” - Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum