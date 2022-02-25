Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Setups have to be viewed in the context of risk and reward. That in turn is weighed by the probability of your success. Of course, assessing that is not always easy, but sometimes you get a real fat pitch to swing at. We got a fat pitch on Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSE:FCO), a fund where we saw zero probability of even positive returns about a year back. Let's recap what has happened and see if the thesis still has legs.

The Fund

FCO is a modest-sized fund with just $70 million in assets. As we will see further in the article, this tiny size creates unusual complications for the fund.

FCO Capital Structure (CEF Connect)

Source: CEF Connect

Its principal investment objective is to provide high current income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. Of course, there is a big difference between what it "earns" and what it pays out.

Distribution Yield

The hefty distribution yield, which was close to 10% a year back, is what created this bubble in the first place. Unfortunately, today, it is still likely drawing in fresh newbies who are drawn to the 12.75% payout.

Data by YCharts

The Problem

Fixed income securities, averaging in the BBB range, don't produce 12.75% returns.

FCO Credit Quality (Aberdeen)

This is easily evident by a cursory glance at the bond coupon yields and prices.

FCO Coupon (CEF Connect)

While that 5.98% may appear high, do note that the fund has dialed up its emerging markets exposure to get there.

FCO Country Exposure (CEF Connect)

So we have lower credit quality and higher exposure to emerging markets. What else can make this worse? Well, two things actually. The first is the duration of the portfolio which is close to 5.5 years. The increase in interest rates has already pulled down NAV and will continue to do so in our opinion. The second factor is of course that the extremely small size is increasing the expense ratios. At last check, these were quite high.

FCP Expense Ratio (Aberdeen)

That of course is the snapshot from last year. Outside of investment management fee, we expect all other expenses to stay constant or move up (interest expenses).

FCO Income Statement (Aberdeen)

On the other hand, total investment income should fall. Why would total investment income fall? Simply as the fund continues to pay extraordinarily high levels of return of capital, which are heavily NAV depleting. As we estimated when we first covered this fund, the best case for total NAV returns was close to 3% annually. Paying out way in excess of that obviously depletes NAV and forces the fees higher for remaining units. Now, it turns out even we were a bit optimistic on total NAV returns. NAV has dropped from $6.85 to $5.50 in the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

If you count the generous distributions, you still got a negative 10% return on NAV.

Data by YCharts

All of this was ominous enough, but we had this atrocious setup alongside the funniest premium to NAV of 23% when we first covered it. Thanks to a small drop in NAV premium, total returns have been negative 12% since that first article.

The Opportunity Today

Despite the big NAV decline and despite the large price decline since then, the fund actually is in a more dangerous position than before. For starters, it still trades at a 20% premium.

Data by YCharts

With NAV per share having fallen so much, the distributions are depleting the NAV even faster. This is a depletion of at least 1% a month as the 16% distributions on NAV are not even 25% covered. Even using the Return Of Capital information which we think is lagging a real-time look, we see that only a third of the distribution is being earned.

Distribution Source (CEF Connect)

The fund is 31% leveraged, and its leverage costs are due to increase significantly with all the rate hikes in store. As the NAV falls, fund expenses start moving higher at a faster and faster pace. The distribution cut will come at some point and that will rapidly reacquaint this with gravity and a large discount to NAV.

Why Has The Distribution Not Been Cut Already?

A key reason we believe is the fact that the fund has been using the NAV premium to issue new shares. About 9.17 million shares are outstanding based on the most recent report. This is up by about 400,000 from the pre-ATM days. The fund has got $400,000 of cash over and above its NAV thanks to this issuance. As long as this window is open, it is incentivized to keep issuing shares. Of course, if it cuts the distribution, NAV premium will evaporate.

Verdict

The fund's price has a date with its NAV. We just are not sure when that will happen. Our best guess here is that it will happen within the next 12 months. Even reputable funds from PIMCO are trading at discounts to NAV. We don't see any reason why this one, with a 1-year negative 9.38% total return on NAV, should trade at a 20% premium. Get out while you can.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.