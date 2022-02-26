Why REITs Are A Safe Haven During The Current Turmoil

Tomas Ragina/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several Ukrainian military bases/airports have been bombed, killing already 100s of people, and explosions have been heard in major cities, including even the capital Kyiv.

Obviously, I think that this is terrible news and I'm shocked to learn about it.

It's not long ago that I was in Ukraine to study real estate opportunities that the country had to offer. I made many good friends, some of which are now trying to flee the capital. It's absolutely heartbreaking and I can't downplay the severity of the situation.

I'm sure you will receive ample coverage of the general situation through other media outlets so I will stick to what this means for us as REIT investors.

The main takeaway is that the fundamental impact on our REITs (VNQ) should be limited, and therefore, we plan to use this volatility to buy the dips.

There are five reasons for that:

Real estate is a local business: The vast majority of REITs are based in the US and don't have foreign operations. Real estate is a very local business and what's happening in Eastern Europe has a minimal direct impact on most REITs.

Real estate investors benefit from inflation: This crisis and its resulting sanctions could lead to more inflation in the near term. Real estate investments are financed with fixed-rate debt that's slowly inflated away even as the value of the properties increases.

Real estate is leased on a long-term basis: At the exception of hotels, most properties are leased on a long-term basis to tenants who are contractually obligated to pay the rent agreed in the lease. It results in consistent and predictable cash flow.

Real estate is a safe haven: Relatively speaking, real estate is considered safer than stocks, especially during times of high volatility. Real estate is essential to the survival and prosperity of the human race and it cannot be replaced. Whether we're at war or not, people will need a roof over their heads, a grocery store to buy food, distribution centers to hold goods, etc.

Real estate benefits from declining interest rates: Anything that disrupts the global economy is likely to reduce the likelihood and magnitude of interest rate hikes. As the invasion got started, the 10-year Treasury (IEF) immediately plummeted, which only further increases the demand for real estate investments.

As a result, the vast majority of REITs aren't materially affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and this explains why this is the trending news on Seeking Alpha:

REITs are a safe-haven (Seeking Alpha)

"Real estate, often a defensive sector, is among the stocks falling the least in Thursday trading, as investors shift toward safer bets amid the uncertainty surrounding Russia's military action in Ukraine." Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

A commentator added:

"Damn straight, because unlike crypto, these companies are actually making record profits and paying it forward to their shareholders."

Of course, not all REITs are created equal, and some are much more resilient than others. Our selection of REITs generally own resilient properties, have strong balance sheets and superior management teams. You will find a few exceptions in our Core Portfolio (Think MAC), but to the most part, we're invested in net lease properties, residential properties, specialty and healthcare properties, which are among the most resilient assets during times of crisis:

High Yield Landlord portfolio allocation (High Yield Landlord)

Net lease property owned by STORE Capital (STOR):

Bass Pro Shops net lease property (STORE Capital )

Multifamily community owned by BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF):

Apartment community (BSR REIT)

Hospital owned by Medical Properties Trust (MPW):

Hospital (Medical Properties Trust)

The performance of a net lease property that's leased with a 15-year triple-net lease to Bass Pro Shops in Dallas, Texas is unlikely to change materially even if the situation in Ukraine gets much worse. The same applies to the majority of our REIT investments.

We're in the middle of earnings season right now, and practically all of our REITs have reported very strong results thus far.

Earlier this week, EPR Properties (EPR) hiked its dividend by 10% and guided for 40%-plus growth in 2022 as it continues its recovery from the pandemic.

STORE Captial (STOR) also delivered a 12% AFFO per share growth rate for the full year 2021.

VICI Properties (VICI) would have done even better, baring for the temporary impact of the MGP deal, but still grew its AFFO per share by 11%.

In other news, our billboard REIT Outfront (OUT) tripled its dividend... iStar (STAR) announced significant progress in its plan to unlock value by selling non-core assets and buying back stock... Farmland Partners (FPI) noted that farmland values are up ~20% in 2021 and its lease rates are renewing at a 10%-plus higher level... And I pass on many other examples.

The strong fundamental performance of these REITs is unlikely to be severely disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine, and yet, they remain steeply discounted and may get even cheaper in the coming weeks.

Therefore, we expect to keep buying the dips as opportunities present themselves. Unfortunately, it's not possible for us to know how the market will behave in the short run, and for this reason, we will continue to execute the same accumulation strategy that we have highlighted in a separate article that you can read by clicking here.

In short: we plan to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This way, we are sure to profit in the long run, but we don't risk running out of cash early into volatility. Disciplined investing beats emotional investing in the long run, and this simple accumulation strategy has been very rewarding for us since the beginning of the pandemic.

High Yield Landlord historic performance (Interactive Brokers)

We know that prices will eventually recover, but we must accept the limitation that we cannot know how low prices will drop, and when prices will recover, and because of that, the best course of action is to buy in many phases.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.