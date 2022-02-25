Davis Turner/Getty Images News

Writing about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) back in August, my feelings on this giant bank were mixed – while I liked the long-term growth outlook and the bank’s leverage to higher rates, I didn’t see the near-term setup or valuation as compelling enough to suggest buying. Since then, the shares have modestly lagged the large bank peer group (up around 6% versus 9%), even though there have been clear signs of acceleration in the business.

Obviously Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw more uncertainty into the global economic outlook, but the “on the ground” operating conditions for Bank of America in the U.S. continue to improve, and not only is Bank of America the most asset-sensitive of the large banks, it has multiple drivers of growth including an expansive commercial lending operation and strong retail banking and wealth management operations.

With a modestly upgraded growth outlook, I think Bank of America looks quite interesting here, with near-term undervaluation in the double-digits and longer-term total return potential likewise in the low double-digits.

A Small Pre-Provision Miss Isn’t Much Cause For Concern

Bank of America’s fourth quarter results weren’t so impressive on a standalone basis, but nor were they meaningfully worse than what the peer group delivered (at least relative to expectations).

Revenue rose 9% year over year and fell 3% quarter over quarter, coming in just a bit weaker than expected. Overall, very strong commercial banking was offset by “okay, but not great” consumer banking and weaker trading results.

Net interest income rose 11% YoY and 3% QoQ, modestly beating expectations, with nearly flat spreads (net interest margin down 4bp YoY and 1bp QoQ to 1.67%) and good balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 3.5%). Non-interest income rose almost 8% YoY and fell 9% QoQ, with trading down 19% YoY and 4% QoQ, while card revenue rose 2% QoQ. Bank of America’s trading performance was slightly better than inline, outperforming the peer average in equites and more or less keeping pace in fixed income.

Operating expenses rose 6% YoY and 2% QoQ, coming in about $0.02/share worse than expected. Pre-provision profits rose 17% YoY and fell 12% QoQ, missing expectations by $0.02/share in a quarter where the majority of large banks missed at the pre-provision line. Provisioning and taxes drove a $0.05/share beat at the operating EPS line.

Strong Loan Growth And Excellent Rate Leverage

Bank of America led the pack when it came to loan growth among the largest banks (or second, if you include Signature (SBNY) in the large bank category), with over 6% QoQ adjusted loan growth. C&I growth was particularly strong, rising almost 10%, while card (up 6%), CRE (up 4%), and mortgage (up 2%) were all solid as well.

As with other banks, Bank of America is seeing a pickup in commercial line utilization as well as overall loan demand. If I’m going to nitpick, I could say that there are risks from the growth being driven by capital markets and inventory financing, but I’d emphasize the word “nitpick”. I’d also note that Bank of America’s loan yields are quite a bit lower than those of JPMorgan (JPM) or Citigroup (C), but I’d attribute that at least in part to a greater mix of floating rate loans in a low-rate environment.

Looking ahead, I’m not concerned about Bank of America’s ability to generate loan growth. Since 2015 the company has been making significant investments in expanding its commercial lending franchise, growing operations in over 70 MSAs and adding almost 70 new markets. You could argue that the bank is underexposed to a few areas (including the Southeast and Upper Midwest), but again this is a quibble. In the short term, I think management’s target of high single-digit loan growth is reasonable (and impressive on a relative/comparable basis) provided the economy cooperates.

Bank of America is also the most rate-sensitive of the large banks, giving it significant earnings leverage to the upcoming tightening cycle. Not only does this bank have around $1 trillion in sticky, low-cost consumer deposits (one of the strongest non-interest-bearing deposit positions of the peer group), it has meaningful leverage to floating-rate loans that will reset as rates rise, as well as a low loan/deposit ratio (meaning it can transfer lower-yielding cash or securities to lending).

What’s not to like?

Well, Bank of America doesn’t have a great excess cash position, and I do see some risk that sector-wide deposit betas will be higher than expected. But, given B of A’s historically superior deposit betas and expansive retail franchise, I’d still expect them to get hurt less.

I also don’t see Bank of America as the best-positioned bank for large capital returns. With a CET 1 ratio of 10.6%, this bank isn’t as overcapitalized as some. To be clear, I’m not saying capital returns will be poor, and I’m sorta scraping the barrel for complaints at this point.

One item worth watching is on the spending/investment side. There was definitely some relief when Bank of America guided to flat operating expenses despite inflationary pressures, particularly in light of JPMorgan’s big hike in expense guidance. What I wonder is whether Bank of America risks losing ground to JPMorgan if the latter’s invest-for-growth plans work out. I think it’s a minor risk, and I think there are many banks far more vulnerable to JPMorgan’s growth plans, but it’s worth thinking about as a longer-term item.

The Outlook

Considering loan growth, rate leverage, and the ability to harvest the fruits of past investments in the commercial, retail, and wealth management operations, I think Bank of America is well-placed for growth, and I’m expecting double-digit pre-provision profit growth (annualized) over the next several years. Longer term, my core earnings growth rate has moved up from the mid-3%’s to around 4%, more or less in line with JPMorgan, PNC (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Discounting those long-term core earnings suggests a total annualized return potential in the low double-digits. While an ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach isn’t as favorable (suggesting a fair value in the low $40’s), that metric doesn’t capture growth particularly well. As a third option, a 12.5x multiple on my ’23 EPS estimate gives me a fair value in the high $40’s.

The Bottom Line

Given modest underperformance with improving earnings potential, I’m more bullish on Bank of America now. I do think that JPMorgan and U.S. Bancorp offer somewhat higher returns, likewise with Citi (much more risk on the turnaround plan) and Citizens (CFG) (a much smaller bank), but I think Bank of America offers a pretty compelling mix of quality, opportunity, and valuation today and it’s well worth considering.