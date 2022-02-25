luchezar/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite of its doubters, Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) has employed an interesting business strategy that could allow it to seize a sizeable market share of the emerging plant-based food industry in the long-term. In a trendy ESG industry where branding is everything, TTCF has quickly established a unique identity that is edging out competitors and winning on the shelves.

Industry Overview

The advent of social media over the last decade has enabled the rise and fall of various diet fads over the years, but a recent Bloomberg Intelligence report indicates that plant-based alternatives are more than just a trend. According to the report, the plant-based food market will breach $162 billion by 2030, up from $29.4 billion in 2020. These groundbreaking estimates imply an industry CAGR of 18.5% over the coming decade, offering a compelling growth opportunity to industry leaders.

What is more is that this growth is not entirely driven by groups of Gen Z and millennial hipsters. Plant-based alternatives have begun to spread across all demographics. 57% of U.S. households purchased plant-based products in 2020. According to this report, only one in three plant-based customers lived in cities, 46% have kids and 41% were under 35 years old. These statistics signal that this new wave is not a mere trend but a broad consumer shift towards healthier and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Branding is Everything

Now allow me to introduce Tattooed Chef (TTCF). Tattooed Chef is a vertically-integrated plant-based food company that produces ready-to-cook bowls, pizzas, burgers and other alternative meals to make the plant-based diet accessible to everyone. The Tattooed Chef brand was created when visionary Sarah Galletti, the current creative director, joined the company in 2017. Fresh out of culinary school in Italy, she created the Tattooed Chef story that resonates today. Most of TTCF's products are designed, manufactured, and grown in Italy and California, giving the company a uniquely cultural farm-to-table narrative that resonates with its target market. Since Galletti joined the team, TTCF has released an array of interesting ready-to-cook products under the brand and launched marketing campaigns to drive up interest.

In an ESG industry that is driven by social movements, branding is everything, and Tattooed Chef has created a visionary brand that I feel will beat out less-compelling brands in the industry in the long-term. At the end of the day, consumers are not grabbing plant-based meals from freezers because they taste better. Plant-based consumers want to feel healthier, more socially responsible, more cultured and everything else that comes with ESG preferences. As a result, the company that can create the best narrative - paired with solid financials of course - will draw more consumers to their brand. Therefore, I believe consumers will be more likely to grab a Tattooed Chef meal rather than a generic Stouffers alternative if TTCF can continue to build its brand.

TTCF's Aggressive Branding Strategy

TTCF recognizes the importance of their brand value and has focused its efforts to swiftly establish itself, and so it's been successful. From Q3 2020 to Q3 2021, TTCF increased its retail presence from 4,000 to 13,000 stores, beating their original 2021 expectation of 10,000 stores. Even during this expansion, Tattooed Chef's average branded SKU count per store increased from 5.8 in Q2 2021 to 6.5 in Q3. Of the top ten plant-based frozen entree SKUs in stores, Tattooed Chef has the #1 and #2 top products since their launches in March 2021. TTCF sells its products under private labels and brand names and in Q3 its branded sector saw a 56% increase in revenue while making up 60% of the company's total revenue. The last number I will leave you here is that TTCF more than doubled industry benchmarks for consumer engagement on social media, indicating their marketing strategy is generally much more efficient than their competitors.

TTCF Investor Presentation

All these numbers I just dumped on the table point to one important trend - the Tattooed Chef brand is expanding and outperforming the competition. There is a reason the TTCF team chose to highlight all these figures in their Q3 earnings report. As a young, pre-profit growth company, these are the statistics that can signal future success, assuming the financials are solid.

Vertically-Integrated Business Model

Another unique characteristic about TTCF is their full vertical integration. As previously states, the company grows its ingredients, manufactures, and designs its products before selling directly to retailers or private-label businesses. This allows the company to quickly pivot to take advantage of trends within the industry in less than three months, making its brand flexible and swift to address new consumer tastes. With its recent Belmont Confections and New Mexico Food Distributors acquisitions, TTCF has the ability to achieve $600+ million in revenue at full capacity and now has the means to pivot into the Mexican and Southwest foods industry.

TTCF Investor Presntation

Financial Performance

TTCF has some financial weaknesses, but in my opinion, most of these figures are simply characteristics of an aggressive growth company and do not currently warrant any concerns. From Q3 2020 to Q3 2021, OPEX increased from $7.6 million to $13.6 million. Many critics of the company have pointed to these rising costs as significant issues, but as far as I can tell, this rise in operating expenses is only fueled by recent acquisitions and their aggressive marketing strategy. The Foods of New Mexico deal contributed to $1.5 million of this increase with the company's large marketing expenditure of $3.4 million adding to the rest of the jump. An investor's interpretation of this OPEX rise lies entirely in their assessment of these respective moves. In my opinion, the New Mexico deal will allow them to sufficiently increase production and innovation to make the deal worthwhile. As the previously stated statistics indicate, the marketing campaign may be aggressive, but it appears that it has been successful thus far.

A more concerning metric to watch for has been TTCF's shrinking gross margins. Q3 2021 saw a 5.6 percentage point drop in gross margin to 10.1%. These movements have been caused by short-term price increases of raw materials and shipping costs affecting the entire industry. However, it is worth noting that management recently dropped its target gross margin expectations to 12-14%. Although I expect gross margins to stabilize as inflation is reeled back into control, this is certainly a metric to watch for in future reports.

In terms of cash inflows, revenues have grown at a 63.4% average annual rate since 2018, outpacing the growth of the industry. Given its expenditures and short-term issues, the company now expects to be profitable by late 2023 according to their recent earnings call. While this revenue growth rate will undoubtedly slow down over the next year or two as the company matures, it has garnered plenty of momentum within the industry, and profitability should be right around the corner if the company can raise gross margins and continue this growth.

Performance

Trading View

Since its SPAC merger in 2020, TTCF has endured wild volatility characteristic of most SPAC companies. After reaching a high of around $28.00 per share in September 2020, the stock has bounced around in a downward trend to its current price at $12.32 per share. Anyone investing in this stock needs to take this extreme volatility into consideration. TTCF has a standard deviation of 2.86 (the DOW and Kraft's respective standard deviations are 0.99 and 1.60 for comparison), meaning it will swing wildly in the short to medium terms. Investors should only buy shares if they believe in the company's fundamentals and are willing to endure this risk.

As far as its valuation goes compared to its current price, TTCF is still a bit expensive. Its Total Enterprise Value to Total Revenue ratio currently sits at 4.67x while its Price to Book ratio currently sits at 4.70x. While these figures indicate TTCF could be slightly overvalued, it is still a growth company and these ratios fail to price in TTCF's high growth expectations. Its Total Enterprise Value to Total NTM Revenues indicates a more justified 3.58x. While these ratios may signal overvaluation to some, I believe they are fair given that TTCF is a growth company with high potential.

Conclusion

Given its current outlook, I rate TTCF as a buy for the mid to long-term investing horizons. The company has a strong underlying strategy and is well on its way to creating a successful brand within a fast-growing industry. Investors should remain wary of the stock's extreme volatility and take this risk into full consideration before investing. For those willing to ride the stock for years to come, however, TTCF has the potential to provide solid returns if its brand continues to grow and management can keep OPEX manageable.