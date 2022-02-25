Investment Conclusion

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is in turnaround mode and based on our favorable view of the company’s new business model, we believe the effort will succeed. Significant increases in revenues, margins, earnings, and free cash flows are possible over an elongated time horizon, in our opinion.

Sales growth will be secured through: a substantial expansion in the number of Krispy Kreme access points available in the U.S. and in foreign countries; rapid new unit development associated with Insomnia, the cookie business the firm acquired in FY2018; and an increase in sales of the packaged sweet treats line, launched in FY2020. DNUT’s digital platform, which provides access to all of its products, represents an additional channel for revenue expansion.

In regard to profit extension, Krispy Kreme’s newly adopted hub and spoke model is primed for margin growth as hubs scale up, as marginal costs associated with operating additional spokes is relatively light. Further, economies of scale related to fixed costs will provide additional leverage as sales expand. As a flow-through, profits and free cash flows will surge.

We are initiating on DNUT with a Buy Rating and 1-year Price Target of $23/share based on our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Although, the stock is trading below peak levels, it has rallied considerably following the F4Q2021 earnings release. Therefore, we suggest investors partake of DNUT’s stock on days of market volatility, to participate in an opportunity to generate significant gains on investment.

Investment Thesis

DNUT was founded in 1937, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Trading as public company from 2000, the firm was acquired by JAB Beech in 2016, and taken private. DNUT reentered the equity markets through an Initial Public Offering in July 2021. The firm operates three businesses, Krispy Kreme, Insomnia, and a packaged sweet treat line. Krispy Kreme participates in global markets through three segments, US and Canada, International, and Market Development (representing the franchise business). The other two businesses do not have an international presence.

During FY2021, the U.S. and Canada segment accounted for ~67% of sales, with Krispy Kreme generating ~79% of the business, Insomnia contributing ~17%, and the branded sweet treat line representing ~4%. At the end of FY2021, DNUT was conducting business through 10,427 global points of access (locations at which the firm’s doughnuts and cookies can be purchased), comprised of 5,723 U.S. and Canada locations, 2,891 international locations, and 1,813 franchisee locations.

Over FY2021, DNUT generated: ~$1.35 billion in retail sales, reflecting a growth rate of ~24.7% compared to FY2020, ~$1.38 billion in revenues, representing a year over year growth of ~23.4%, ~$14.8 million in net loss, reflecting a decline of ~75.6% over FY2020 (partly driven by expenses related to the IPO), and ~$141 million in operating cash flows. At the end of F4Q2021, DNUT had cash and cash equivalents of ~$38.6 million and long-term debt of ~$680 million, on its balance sheet.

Primary investor concerns surrounding the DNUT story include: that the firm’s sales growth has not reflected in a commensurate uptrend in earnings; that the trend against high carbohydrate sugar laden delicacies is unfavorable for DNUT’s business; and that the company’s long-term debt is extreme. We analyze each element below.

Higher Profits Will Follow As Krispy Kreme Scales Up

With respect to the first issue investors have with DNUT, it is important to note that the current DNUT is significantly different from the company that JAB Beech took private in 2016. Following the transaction, beginning with the presupposition that access to Krispy Kreme doughnuts was the predominant factor limiting sales growth, new management completely overhauled the brand’s business model with the objective of overcoming the gating element. Forgoing the legacy wholesale model, wherein retail stores carried longer shelf-life Krispy Kreme doughnuts, the firm switched to a hub and spoke model, with hubs serving as Krispy Kreme brand ambassadors and doughnut factories, which deliver fresh doughnuts daily to spokes, the locations through which customers can purchase the products.

The hub and spoke model provides DNUT with the wherewithal to produce doughnuts at scale with high margins, and deliver them to access points that can be developed with minimal capital expenditure. In that regard, the plan is to limit the number of Krispy Kreme retail stores as they typically require significant capital expenditure, and instead expand customer access through Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) doors, which are grocery stores and convenience stores that are retrofitted with relatively inexpensive Krispy Kreme branded cabinets, that store and display the group’s doughnuts.

With the implementation of the initiatives, the production and distribution infrastructure required to support a considerable increase in the number of locations where customers can access Krispy Kreme doughnuts is in place. DNUT simply has to continue to deliver rapid growth in the number of access points. In that context, the firm plans to increase the footprint of global access points from the current ~10,000 to 50,000, comprised of 10,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada, ~20,000 access points in international territories, and ~20,000 at franchisee locations, derived from a universe of ~1.3 million grocery chains and convenience stores within the 45 countries, DNUT views as Krispy Kreme’s ultimate addressable market.

DNUT Plans On Increasing The Number Of Global Access Points To 50,000 From The Current ~10,000

DNUT’s ICR Investor Presentation, January 2022

Source: DNUT’s ICR Investor Presentation, January 2022; Seamist Capital Presentation, February 2022

Specifically in the U.S., the company intends to significantly expand Krispy Kreme’s presence in the top 10 cities, where it remains highly under penetrated. In addition, DNUT plans on growing Insomnia’s footprint to 600 stores from the 206 that were operating at the end of F3Q2021. During FY2021, the firm increased the number of its global access points by ~25%, on a year-over-year basis. The company’s digital platform which accounted for ~17% of total sales in FY2021, represents an additional medium for customers to purchase DNUT’s products. In that context, it is noteworthy that ~80% of the firm’s delivery transactions are incremental.

DNUT Targeting Top 10 U.S. Cities As Krispy Kreme’s Next Leg Of Growth

DNUT’s ICR Investor Presentation, January 2022

Source: DNUT’s ICR Investor Presentation, January 2022; Seamist Capital Presentation, February 2022

In regard to profits lagging sales, considering that Krispy Kreme is in the accelerated growth phase of its development, investments to secure secular financial outperformance, are necessary. As the business scales up with a significant uptick in number of spokes/hub, margins will expand. Additional leverage will be derived from economies of scale related to: corporate fixed costs, advertising, and the digital platform. As a flow-through of higher revenues and margin expansion, we expect boosts in DNUT’s earnings and free cash flows, over the long-term.

Focus On The Evergreen Sweet Treat Market Is A Benefit Not A Deterrent

With respect to the second issue piquing investor interest, we consider insinuations that DNUT’s focus on the sweet treat market hamstrung its business prospects as absurd. The company operates in the $650 billion global indulgence food market that has consistently generated robust growth, including during challenging times, such as the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the current pandemic, with the category expanding by ~4% and ~4.3% on a year-over-year basis, during the periods. In addition, according to a research report published by NPD Crest in November 2021, the sweet treats market registered a two-year average annual growth rate of ~6.5%. Additional data demonstrates that ~97% of consumers indulge in sweet treats occasionally.

Considering that DNUT enjoys a ~94% customer awareness rate among tracked markets, the firm is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth in customer demand for quality indulgent sweet treats, across the world. In that regard, it is noteworthy that although DNUT hopes that through greater proximity, the firm will have the ability to increase the frequency of customer visits from the current 2.5x/year, the company’s long-term focus is on growing sales through geographic scope, by providing as much of the globe as possible, with access to Krispy Kreme, Insomnia, and the branded sweet treat line. Given the scenario, that DNUT’s core competency resides in producing and marketing sweet treats is favorable for the long-term success of its business, rather than a hinderance.

Long-Term Debt Bound To Decrease As Business Expands

In the context of the final element that worries investors, it is noteworthy that the high long-term debt on DNUT’s balance sheet is a byproduct of the initiatives undertaken to overhaul the business in order to improve shareholder returns. Specifically, after being taken private, the firm developed the hub and spoke model, bought back a large number of franchisee operated stores, developed the digital infrastructure to support e-commerce and delivery transactions, invested in the global expansion of its business, and funded substantial spending on advertising and promotions, to develop a presence in communities it serves.

At the time of its Initial Public Offering, DNUT’s long-term debt stood at ~$1.17 billion. Utilizing proceeds from the Initial Public Offering, the firm subsequently repaid a significant portion of that figure. At the end of F4Q2021, DNUT carried a long-term debt of ~$680 million on its balance sheet. The company’s current debt/EBITDA ratio is 3.6x, and management has guided to a long-term target of ~2x.

DNUT expects to generate long-term: organic sales growth of between 9% to 11%, adjusted EBITDA growth in a range of 12% to 14%, and net income growth of between 18% to 22%. Undoubtedly, as its expansion plans gather momentum and free cash flows increase, the company will lower its long-term debt to reasonable levels.

RISKS

Larger Competitors Might Increase Focus On The Doughnut Business. Although the menus of McDonald’s (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) include doughnuts, they are not drivers of customer demand for the organizations. In our judgment, it is highly unlikely that competitors will shift attention from their core competencies towards doughnuts, a category that garners scant customer interest. In addition, even if they were to increase participation in the doughnut market, it is noteworthy that the crave worthiness of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is attributed to a secret recipe that includes yeast, and that most doughnuts from large restaurant chains taste the same, for the most part. Overall, we do not believe big restaurant chains have the desire or wherewithal to compete with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $23/share for DNUT. We assume a normalized 10-year revenue growth rate of 20%, (vs. FY2021 revenue growth rate of ~23.4%). Based on our analysis of DNUT’s historic financial reports, we model normalized 10-year operating cash flows as ~12% of revenues/year and straight line 10-year capital expenditure as ~8% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of ~169 million to arrive at our 1-year Price Target.

Bottom Line

We buy DNUT’s story that if customers have access to Krispy Kreme doughnuts, they are likely to partake of the items 2.5x/year at a minimum, and that Krispy Kreme is a global brand. These two elements are at the core of its strategy to massively expand Krispy Kreme’s customer access, in the U.S. and in international territories. Therefore, we are convinced that on the basis of a significant potential uptrend in sales and profits associated with Krispy Kreme, DNUT will succeed in turning around the business. Additional financial prosperity will be derived from the expected growth of: Insomnia and the packaged sweet treat line. DNUT has straightened the messy legacy Krispy Kreme business and converted it into a simple growth story. Investors should pay attention.