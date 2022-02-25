peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is a private label consumer credit card company that has a ton of upside potential. Jumping in, the company has produced incredible free cash flow growth, earnings growth, retained earnings growth, an incredibly strong net interest margin, return on equity, and is as equitably stable as the highest ranked banks in the market. Additionally, Synchrony has consistently grown its partnerships and user growth with plenty of room for more growth ahead.

(Note: All financial data is sourced from ycharts.com under the SYF ticker.)

Synchrony's free cash flow figures are sky-high:

Synchrony has produced some impressive free cash flow figures. Synchrony's 4Q21 TTM free cash flow per share came in at $12.47. Compare that with 4Q16 TTM free cash flow per share of $7.83, and it's clear that Synchrony has proven to generate substantial cash flow growth over the last five years. That growth translates to a 59.25% total increase with a CAGR of 9.76%. Synchrony's free cash flow growth is attractive from an investor standpoint. Even more attractive is the fact that Synchrony is only trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of 3.30. According to csimarket, the average P/FCF ratio of the consumer financial services industry as of 4Q21 is 22.93.

Synchrony has produced massive earnings and retained earnings growth:

As with free cash flow, Synchrony's earnings growth has been exceptional. Synchrony's 4Q21 TTM EPS came in at $7.33. Earnings per share from 4Q16 TTM came in at $2.71. This represents a total increase of 170% with a CAGR of just over 22%. Synchrony's five-year earnings growth is impressive and should not be overlooked. Synchrony is only trading at a P/E ratio of 5.62. According to csimarket, that average P/E ratio of the consumer financial services industry as of 4Q21 is 32.33.

Synchrony's retained earnings growth is another impressive aspect of the company. Synchrony's retained earnings as of 4Q21 came in at $14.24 billion. The retained earnings figure in 4Q16 was $5.33 billion. This translates to a total increase of 167% with a CAGR of 21.73% over the last five years. Synchrony is generating shareholder equity at an extremely favorable rate.

Synchrony is producing industry-leading net interest margins and return on equity:

Synchrony's net interest margin may be one of the more appealing aspects of the company's financial performance. Companies in the consumer financial industry make their money from interest, and Synchrony's figures show it's doing particularly well. As of 4Q21 Synchrony's net interest margin sits at a staggering 15.77%. According to bankregdata the average net interest margin amongst all U.S. banks came in at 2.34% in 4Q21. If you're looking for a highly profitable company in the consumer financial services company, Synchrony's net interest margin is leading the industry.

With Synchrony's higher than average net interest comes favorable return on equity figures. As of 4Q21 Synchrony's return on equity came in at 32.84%. The broader market considers a return on equity above 20% to be good. With Synchrony's more than 50% above that benchmark, it's safe to say the company is doing a solid job at building value for its investors.

Synchrony is as equitably stable as the largest financial institutions in the U.S.:

Following the 2008 financial crisis, regulators implemented the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio to ensure financial institutions hold enough capital against risk-weighted assets to ensure the institutions can withstand financial distress. Financial institutions are required to maintain a CET1 ratio of at least 4.5%. The higher the CET1 ratio is, the better, as it indicates more available capital to leverage against risk-weighted assets. Synchrony Financial maintains a CET1 ratio of 15.60% as of 4Q21, well above the required minimum of 4.5%. To give insight into how good Synchrony's CET1 ratio is, data from Statista only shows three U.S. financial institutions with a higher CET1 ratio than Synchrony Financial. Synchrony possesses 246% more capital than it needs against its risk-weighted assets, indicating the company is quite financially stable.

Synchrony Financial fair market valuation:

A key takeaway from the data above is that Synchrony is producing better financial results than a large majority of its peers in the consumer financial industry yet is trading at ratios quite a bit lower than said peers. I am going to calculate hypothetical fair market values for Synchrony using industry standard P/E and P/FCF ratios as well as average P/E and P/FCF ratios in consumer financial services industry. From there I will take the mean of the earnings and free cash flow figures as a fair market price for Synchrony Financial.

Starting with free cash flow, I use a P/FCF ratio of 20 as a base, as free cash flow is generally a better indicator of a company's earning power. This would give Synchrony a fair market value of $249.40 per share based on its 4Q21 TTM free cash flow per share of $12.47. If we were to use the industry average P/FCF ratio of 22.93, we would get a value of $285.93 per share.

Moving to earnings, I use a multiple of 15 as a standard P/E ratio. Based on Synchrony's 4Q21 TTM EPS of $7.33, we would get a value of $109.95 per share. Looking to the industry average P/E multiple of 32.33, we would get a value of $236.97 per share.

If we were to take the mean of the four different values derived from general analysis standards along with industry peer comparisons, we would get a value of $220.56 per share. While that figure may seem excessively high, it is derived from reasonable data. I will take the lower end of the estimates of $110 per share as my price target for Synchrony Financial with additional upside potential.

Synchrony is expanding partnerships and renewing current partnerships:

Moving to more qualitative aspects of Synchrony Financial, is the company's ongoing ability to generate new partnerships. In 4Q21 Synchrony managed to partner with 36 new companies for use of its private label credit cards. These new partnerships resulted in 25 million new account originations. The business model is clever, and so long as Synchrony can continue to generate new partnerships and account originations, I believe we will see bottom-line improvements.

New Accounts and Purchase Volume Performance 4Q21 (investors.synchronyfinancial.com/events-and-presentations Q4'21 Earnings Presentation)

Additionally, Synchrony is doing a fine job at extending current partnerships. In 4Q21 Synchrony renewed deals with 38 current partners. Regardless of industry customer retention is necessary for a successful business, and I find Synchrony is doing a great job at maintaining its base along with its expansion initiatives.

Synchrony is generating more active accounts and higher purchase volume:

As expected with Synchrony's success with its business partners, the company has seen a good increase in average active accounts and purchase volume. Synchrony's 4Q21 purchase volume came in at $47.1 billion, up 18% from $39.9 billion in 4Q20. Average active accounts in 4Q21 came in at 69.4 million, up 5% from 66.3 million in 4Q20. Synchrony's business is built on collecting interest on purchases with its co-branded credit cards. Thus, seeing solid growth metrics in active accounts and purchase volume is a great sign for prospective investors.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial is producing industry-leading financial results while simultaneously trading below industry valuation metrics. Synchrony's free cash flow, earnings, and retained earnings have all exhibited impressive growth. Net interest margins and return on equity are good and ahead of the pack. Synchrony is financially stable as demonstrated by its high CET1 ratio. Additionally, the company's business operations look great, as new partnerships are being made, existing partnerships are being renewed, active accounts are increasing, and purchase volume is increasing. Based on the data, I recommend Synchrony as a strong buy at current levels with a price target of $110 per share.